Every morning,

she stands

at the murky corner of her room,

and raises her finger to the world.

Several Kashmiri shawls, a wreath of roses,

an expired passport, feathers of the bald eagle,

a Chinese mandolin, an empty wine bottle

and some antique Newari vases,

lay across her feet.

Now and then

she thrust her own breasts herself

and pats her back

in despair.

Then gazes out

of her window

and watches the wind

caressing the heart of the leaves.

At times,

the loneliness

of her parched lips

like some lunatic

start singing

some awkward songs of love

carrying salubrious dreams

of the union,

to the wind…

to the fleeting wind.

But at the end of the day,

she sits

at the stained

corner of the room,

and raises

her middle finger to herself.

Bhuwan Thapaliya was born in Kathmandu, Nepal and is one of the most widely read Nepali poets writing in English today. Thapaliya, who works as an economist, is the author of four poetry collections. His books include the recently released Safa Tempo: Poems New and Selected (Nirala Publication, New Delhi,http://niralapublications.com/new-booksarrivals/ ) and Our Nepal, Our Pride (Cyberwit.net) narrative verses of love, peace, and human understanding.

(http://www.amazon.com/Our-Nepal-Pride-Bhuwan-Thapaliya/dp/8182531152) .

Poetry by Thapaliya has been included in The New Pleiades Anthology of Poetry and Tonight: An Anthology of World Love poetry (http://www.skylinepublications.com/TONIGHTWorldLovePoetry/TONIGHTWorldLovePoetry.htm) as well as in literary journals such as Urhalpool, MahMag, Kritya, FOLLY, The Vallance Review, Nuvein Magazine, Foundling Review, Poetry Life and Times, Poets Against the War, Voices in Wartime, Taj Mahal Review, Strong Verse, poetseers.org, theasiamag.com, asianamericanpoetry.com, and more. Thapaliya has read his poetry and attended seminars in venues around the world, including South Korea, the United States, Thailand, Cambodia, and Nepal.