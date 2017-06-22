Edna St. Vincent Millay: We Need Your Voice Today

The beautiful red-haired American poet, Edna St. Vincent Millay (1892-1950), is known for her lyric poetry, but she also wrote some of the finest sonnets in the English language, combining classic form with modern imagery. Many of these sonnets are based on the emotions that she experienced in her love affairs with both men and women. However, my own favorite is a serious sequence of eighteen sonnets, “Epitaph for the Race of Man”, published in 1934, just as the catastrophe of World War II was about to engulf our planet.

The basic premise of Millay’s “Epitaph” is that we know from the evolutionary history of life on earth, that no species survives forever. She speculates on what will be the final cause of the extinction of the human race, and concludes that Man will die by his own hand, since none the innumerable disasters that nature has thrown at us over the millennia has persuaded humankind “to lay aside the lever and the spade, and be as dust among the dusts that blow”. Here are a few of the sonnets from the sequence:

“Oh Earth, unhappy planet, born to die,

Might I your scribe and your confessor be,

What wonders must you not relate to me

Of Man, who, when his destiny was high

Strode like the sun into the middle sky

And shone an hour, and who so bright as he,

And like the sun went down into the sea,

Leaving no spark to be remembered by.

But no; you have not learned in all these years

To tell the leopard and the newt apart;

Man, with his singular laughter, his droll tears,

His engines and his conscience and his art,

Made but a simple sound upon your ears:

The patient beating of an animal heart.”

“Alas for Man, so stealthily betrayed,

Bearing the bad cell in him from the start,

Pumping and feeding on his healthy heart

That wild disorder never to be stayed

When once established, destined to invade

With angry hordes the true and proper part,

‘Til Reason joggles in the headsman’s cart.

And Mania spits from every balustrade.

Would he had searched his closet for his bane,

Where lurked the trusted ancient of his soul,

Obsequious Greed, and seen that visage plain;

Would he had whittled treason from his side

In his stout youth and bled his body whole,

Then had he died a king, or never died.”

“Here lies, and none to mourn him but the sea,

That falls incessant on the empty shore,

Most various Man, cut down to spring no more;

Before his prime, even in his infancy

Cut down, and all the clamour that was he,

Silenced; and all the riveted pride he wore,

A rusted iron column whose tall core

The rains have tunneled like an aspen tree.

Man, doughty Man, what power has brought you low,

That heaven itself in arms could not persuade

To lay aside the lever and the spade

And be as dust among the dusts that blow?

Whence, whence the broadside? Whose the heavy blade?…

Strive not to speak, poor scattered mouth; I know.”

It seems to me that although Millay’s words were extremely appropriate as a warning to humankind in 1934, they are even more heavy with meaning today, when we are threatened with the disaster of thermonuclear war as well as catastrophic climate change, both self-inflicted. The cancer-like root of the problem is “obsequious Greed”. Please read the whole sonnet sequence yourself. Millay speaks eloquently to us over the years:

Edna St. Vincent Millay, eloquent poet with a deep concern for the future of humanity, we need your voice today!

This article is a chapter of John Avery’s new book “We Need Their Voices Today”. Rest of the chapters can be read HERE

John Avery received a B.Sc. in theoretical physics from MIT and an M.Sc. from the University of Chicago. He later studied theoretical chemistry at the University of London, and was awarded a Ph.D. there in 1965. He is now Lektor Emeritus, Associate Professor, at the Department of Chemistry, University of Copenhagen. Fellowships, memberships in societies: Since 1990 he has been the Contact Person in Denmark for Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs. In 1995, this group received the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts. He was the Member of the Danish Peace Commission of 1998. Technical Advisor, World Health Organization, Regional Office for Europe (1988- 1997). Chairman of the Danish Peace Academy, April 2004. http://www.fredsakademiet.dk/ordbog/aord/a220.htm.