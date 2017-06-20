I came
into this world
not like the river
but like a drop of water
and will soon evaporate.
Though,
I am only
a drop of water
in the majestic ocean
of nature,
I yearn
to create
a vigorous ripple
of freedom,
in the eternity of the water.
For I am a man
of eternal freedom,
and suppression
I accept not.
The living God within me
urges me to be free,
and to march on the road
of freedom without any dread.
My heart,
as Einstein,
thinks in another dimension
unknown and unknowable
even to my own mind
and as Goethe,
looks at things
in a different manner,
different than those thinkers
bestowed with pristine minds.
Freedom,
the gift of God,
is the inherent right
of every individual
in this compressed world.
I will fight
till the end
to free the masses
from the grip of suppression
and ignite the lamp of freedom.
I will free the masses
or die in the attempt
but I will never
live to see
the naked dance of repression.
I am not afraid
of those suppressors,
nor am I afraid of the death
that they are planning for me;
they can kill me but not freedom forever.
My blood boils
whenever I see the strong ones
pulverising the lean, and my heart cries
whenever I see the starving pauper
in the abattoir of the prosperous butcher.
To me
a red rose is a red rose
it is not white
just because they call it white
to disguise the ignorant folks.
They can
conquer Everest
but not my spirit
they can stagnate the river
but not my impetus.
They can
take my
sight away
but not
my vision of freedom.
They can
cut my
tongue into pieces
but not
my voice of freedom.
They can
stab me with the
dagger of despotism
but not impede
the blood of freedom.
I know
the road to freedom
is blocked with obstacles
but obstacles cause no despair
if they are encountered with hope.
We must act now
and not merely
just look away
when our freedom
is threatened from within.
Yes, it is better
to perish without freedom
than to have a yearn for freedom
but not the valor to harvest it.
Don’t be a coward.
Be prepared to receive
bullets to your chest
because, in the struggle
of freedom, tolerance
of suppression is an offence.
Stand up … stand up.
Gather your courage. Come out
into the field; let’s march hand in
hand together, right beneath the
nose of the suppressors, for the
emancipation of our freedom.
The ocean is composed of drops
of water, and all drops possess
equal potentials, but only, when
they mix with other drops do
they form a powerful bond.
Listen, my oppressed brothers
listen, my trodden sisters
listen … listen
to the natural desire
of your ceaseless soul.
Do not fear
trust your soul
and march ahead
with a resolute heart
for the better tomorrow.
And scatter
the seeds of freedom.
Where does it go?
it does not matter
scatter it more with hope.
Welcome the freedom
welcome it today
and enjoy it evermore
but do not use your freedom
to suppress the people’s soul
to suppress the people’s soul.
Bhuwan Thapaliya was born in Kathmandu, Nepal and is one of the most widely read Nepali poets writing in English today. Thapaliya, who works as an economist, is the author of four poetry collections. His books include the recently released Safa Tempo: Poems New and Selected (Nirala Publication, New Delhi,http://niralapublications.com/new-booksarrivals/ ) and Our Nepal, Our Pride (Cyberwit.net) narrative verses of love, peace, and human understanding.
(http://www.amazon.com/Our-Nepal-Pride-Bhuwan-Thapaliya/dp/8182531152) .
Poetry by Thapaliya has been included in The New Pleiades Anthology of Poetry and Tonight: An Anthology of World Love poetry (http://www.skylinepublications.com/TONIGHTWorldLovePoetry/TONIGHTWorldLovePoetry.htm) as well as in literary journals such as Urhalpool, MahMag, Kritya, FOLLY, The Vallance Review, Nuvein Magazine, Foundling Review, Poetry Life and Times, Poets Against the War, Voices in Wartime, Taj Mahal Review, Strong Verse, poetseers.org, theasiamag.com, asianamericanpoetry.com, and more. Thapaliya has read his poetry and attended seminars in venues around the world, including South Korea, the United States, Thailand, Cambodia, and Nepal.
