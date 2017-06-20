I came

into this world

not like the river

but like a drop of water

and will soon evaporate.

Though,

I am only

a drop of water

in the majestic ocean

of nature,

I yearn

to create

a vigorous ripple

of freedom,

in the eternity of the water.

For I am a man

of eternal freedom,

and suppression

I accept not.

The living God within me

urges me to be free,

and to march on the road

of freedom without any dread.

My heart,

as Einstein,

thinks in another dimension

unknown and unknowable

even to my own mind

and as Goethe,

looks at things

in a different manner,

different than those thinkers

bestowed with pristine minds.

Freedom,

the gift of God,

is the inherent right

of every individual

in this compressed world.

I will fight

till the end

to free the masses

from the grip of suppression

and ignite the lamp of freedom.

I will free the masses

or die in the attempt

but I will never

live to see

the naked dance of repression.

I am not afraid

of those suppressors,

nor am I afraid of the death

that they are planning for me;

they can kill me but not freedom forever.

My blood boils

whenever I see the strong ones

pulverising the lean, and my heart cries

whenever I see the starving pauper

in the abattoir of the prosperous butcher.

To me

a red rose is a red rose

it is not white

just because they call it white

to disguise the ignorant folks.

They can

conquer Everest

but not my spirit

they can stagnate the river

but not my impetus.

They can

take my

sight away

but not

my vision of freedom.

They can

cut my

tongue into pieces

but not

my voice of freedom.

They can

stab me with the

dagger of despotism

but not impede

the blood of freedom.

I know

the road to freedom

is blocked with obstacles

but obstacles cause no despair

if they are encountered with hope.

We must act now

and not merely

just look away

when our freedom

is threatened from within.

Yes, it is better

to perish without freedom

than to have a yearn for freedom

but not the valor to harvest it.

Don’t be a coward.

Be prepared to receive

bullets to your chest

because, in the struggle

of freedom, tolerance

of suppression is an offence.

Stand up … stand up.

Gather your courage. Come out

into the field; let’s march hand in

hand together, right beneath the

nose of the suppressors, for the

emancipation of our freedom.

The ocean is composed of drops

of water, and all drops possess

equal potentials, but only, when

they mix with other drops do

they form a powerful bond.

Listen, my oppressed brothers

listen, my trodden sisters

listen … listen

to the natural desire

of your ceaseless soul.

Do not fear

trust your soul

and march ahead

with a resolute heart

for the better tomorrow.

And scatter

the seeds of freedom.

Where does it go?

it does not matter

scatter it more with hope.

Welcome the freedom

welcome it today

and enjoy it evermore

but do not use your freedom

to suppress the people’s soul

Bhuwan Thapaliya was born in Kathmandu, Nepal and is one of the most widely read Nepali poets writing in English today. Thapaliya, who works as an economist, is the author of four poetry collections. His books include the recently released Safa Tempo: Poems New and Selected (Nirala Publication, New Delhi,http://niralapublications.com/new-booksarrivals/ ) and Our Nepal, Our Pride (Cyberwit.net) narrative verses of love, peace, and human understanding.

(http://www.amazon.com/Our-Nepal-Pride-Bhuwan-Thapaliya/dp/8182531152) .

Poetry by Thapaliya has been included in The New Pleiades Anthology of Poetry and Tonight: An Anthology of World Love poetry (http://www.skylinepublications.com/TONIGHTWorldLovePoetry/TONIGHTWorldLovePoetry.htm) as well as in literary journals such as Urhalpool, MahMag, Kritya, FOLLY, The Vallance Review, Nuvein Magazine, Foundling Review, Poetry Life and Times, Poets Against the War, Voices in Wartime, Taj Mahal Review, Strong Verse, poetseers.org, theasiamag.com, asianamericanpoetry.com, and more. Thapaliya has read his poetry and attended seminars in venues around the world, including South Korea, the United States, Thailand, Cambodia, and Nepal.