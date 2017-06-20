There are no breaking news at the moment

Army  Top  Brass  Who  Talk  Through  Their  Caps

in India by June 20, 2017

 

bipin-rawat

The  well-known  social  scientist  and  historian,    Partha   Chatterjee  (in  his  article  ‘In  Kashmir,  India  is  witnessing  Its  General  Dyer’   that  came  out  on  the  news  portal  The  Wire  some  time  ago) ,  is  receiving  more  hate-mails  than  accolades,  judging  by  the  responses  carried  by  that  website.  This  is  expected,  given  the  militaristic  jingoism  that  has  been  generated  by  the  present  regime  both  among  the  public   and   the   urban  articulate  middle  classes  (through  a  mainstream  media,   which  is  a  salivating   agent  ready  to    carry  out  the  orders  of  the  ruling  party  by  propagating  their  fictitious  claims,  and  muffling  the  voices  of  the  Opposition).  It  is  under  these  circumstances  that  Partha  has  sounded  the   much-needed  warning  against  the  increasing   power  of  the  army  brass   in  the  determination  of   domestic  policies  of  our  government.

We  are  witnessing  acts  of   such  militarization  of  civil  administration  in  Kashmir,  Manipur  and  other  parts  of  the  north-east,  and  the  vast  swathes  of  central  India  covering  the forests  of  Chhattisgarh,  Odisha,  Jharkhand,  Maharashtra,  Telengana ,  where  the  state  governments  (irrespective  of   their  political  hues)  have   virtually  handed  over  power  to   the   armed  forces ,  which  brutally  suppress  demonstrations   of  protests   of  the  citizens .  Even  in  West  Bengal,  the  Trinamul  chief  minister  Mamata  Banerjee ,  when  facing  street  protests by  her  political  opponents   in  Darjeeling ,  at  the  drop  of  a  hat,  requested  the  army  to take  control  of  the  situation.   The  jawans  are  thus  being  deployed  against  their  own  people. They  operate  as  members  of  the  regular  Indian  army  (as  in  parts  of  Kashmir  and  the  north-east,  which  are  virtually  under  martial  law ),  and  as  para-military  forces  like  the  CRPF  and  BSF  (which  again  are  commanded  by  army  generals –  some  in  service,  some  retired),    in  other  areas.

 

The  draconian  law  – AFSPA,  Armed  Forces  (Special  Powers)  Act  –  has  provided  impunity  to  these  jawans  and  their  generals  against  any  punishment  for  the  atrocities  that  they  might   commit  in  Kashmir   (killing  of  the  youth  in  the  name  of  `encounters,’   rape  of  women,  suppression  of  the  media,  indefinite  curfew  for  days  together  that  curb  the  movement  of  citizens).   Despite  the  Supreme  Court’s   July  9,  2016  verdict    warning   the  armed  personnel  against  use  of   excessive  force  in  the  areas  under  the  AFSPA,   the  security  forces  have  indulged  in  the  deadliest  form  of  retaliation  against  popular  protests  by  resorting  to  pellet  gunning  that  have  blinded  thousands  of  young  Kashmiris,  many  among  whom  are  dying  every  day.

 

Emerging  militocracy  in  India  ?

The  Indian  government  justifies  these  acts  as  necessary  to  maintain  law  and  order,  and  protect  the  Indian  state  from   terrorists   and   Maoist  insurgents. The  most  vociferous   defender  of  this  justification  is  the  present  army  chief,  General  Bipin  Rawat .  He  appears  to  have  usurped  the  role  of  the  Defence  Ministry’s  official  spokesperson  who  is  authorized  to  announce   policies  relating  to  the  armed  forces.  He  also  sounds  like  an  unofficial   representative  of  the  sentiments  of  the  ruling  BJP  politicians.   How  can  we  otherwise  explain  his   unilateral  announcement  of   a  reward  to  an  army  officer  who  is  facing  a  criminal  case  in  Jammu  and  Kashmir  for  tying  up  a  Muslim  citizen  to  his  jeep  and  exhibiting  that   act  in  public  –  all  on  the  dubious  plea  of  preventing   protestors  from  attacking  the  army  ?  That   picture   has   gone  viral  all  over  the  world  media,  and  will  for  ever  remain  a  stain  on  the  reputation  of  the  Indian  army.

The  other  announcement  that  General  Rawat  made  was  addressed  to  the  anti-government  protestors  in  the  streets  of  Kashmir,  who  resorted  to  stone-pelting  against  the  guns  of  his  army.  He  said:  “I  wish  these  people instead  of  throwing  stones  at  us,  were  firing  weapons  at  us.  I  would  have  been  happy.  Then  I  could  do  what   (I  want  to  do).”   (Re:  Rawat’s  interview                                                  with  PTI,  May  28,  2017).   This  bravado  indeed  harks  back  to  the  militarist  mindset  of  his  British  predecessor,  General  Dyer  (whom  Partha  Chatterjee  quotes  in  his  article.)  But  then,  this  challenge  thrown  by  our  present  Army  chief  to  the  young  stone-pelters  in  Kashmir  has  further  implications.  In  other  words,   General  Rawat   wishes  that  the  stone-pelters  who  face  the  army  in  Kashmir  should   take  up  arms,   so  that  he  could   find  further  justification   for  extending  his  regime  of  trigger-happy   soldiers.  By  challenging  these  youth  to  a  face-to-face  armed  confrontation  with  his  soldiers,  isn’t  the  General   –  in  an  indirect  way  –  driving  them  to  join  the  armed  militants ?

These  statements  of  the  Indian  army  chief   not  only  violate  the  constitutional   ‘Lakshman-rekha’    that   demarcates  the  border  lines   between   the  policies  of  the  government  and  the  obligations  of  the   army  under  which  it  is  governed,    but  also  reflect  the  increasingly  dangerous  assertive  role  of  the  army  top  brass  in  determining  the  government’s  policies  in  domestic  spheres  like  Kashmir,  north-east  and  Chhattisgarh  –  as  mentioned  earlier.  Is  the  Indian  state  creeping  towards  the  model  set  by  its  neighbor  Pakistan,  where  successive  elected  governments   collaborated  with  (and  submitted  to)  the  army  generals,  and  acted  as  mere  fig-leaves  to  cover  up  their  long  history  of   corruption  and  atrocities  ?

The  barracks   behind   General  Rawat’s  headquarters

I  would  like  to  extend  the  borders  of  Partha  Chatterjee’s  arguments .  I  want  to  go   beyond   the  issue  of  our  present  government’s  tendency  to  privilege   army  generals  and  para-military  bosses   in  determining  its  policy  decisions.  Let  me  enter  their  backyard    –  the  barracks   of  jawans,  which  are  flaunted  by  these  strutting  generals  as  their  loyal  base,  whom  they  claim  to   summon  at  the  flick  of  their  fingers  to  fight  against  any  foreign  power  (Pakistan and  China),  and  against  our  own  people  who  protest   in  Kashmir,

Manipur,  Chhattisgarh,  Jharkhand.  The  Indian  state  naturally  valorizes  the  `sacrifices’   of  army  jawans  who  get  killed  in  Indo-Pak  border  conflicts.  It  also  monetarily  re-compensates  the  families  of  the  huge number  of  CRPF  and  other  para-military  jawans  who  get  ambushed  and  eliminated  in  fighting  a  futile  war   against  tribal  protestors  under  well-armed  Maoist  guerillas  in  the  forests  and  hills  of  eastern,  central  and  southern  India.

But  how  are  these  jawans,  when  they  are  alive,   treated  by  the  present  Indian  state,  and  its  military  and  para-military  establishments  ?  How  have  these  jawans  responded  to  their  generals’  commands,  and  how  have  they  suffered  ?  Let  us  take  a  few  reports  about  some  jawans  who  have  dared  to  come  up  with their  personal  experiences.  A  BSF  (Border  Security  Force)  constable ,  Tej  Bahadur  Yadav  posted  a  video  complaining  of  poor  quality  of  food  served  to  jawans.  He  was  soon  dismissed.  (The  Hindu,  April  19,  2017).   An  army  jawan,  Roy  Mathew  prepared  a sting  video  showing  jawans  walking  the  dogs  of  their  senior  officers,  taking  their  children  to  schools,  and  even  taking  their  wives  on  shopping  sprees.  (March  3,  2017).   These  public  complaints   are   only the  tip  of  the  iceberg  that  is  brewing   among  the  armed  forces.  A  deadly  combination  of  compulsions  –  orders  to  kill  their  own  people  in  Kashmir  and  the  north-east,  submission  to  posting  in  Siachen  (where  jawans  die  more  from  the  environmental  hazards  than  from  Pakistani  attacks) –  are  driving  the  soldiers  to  commit  suicide.  According  to  a  Times  of  India  report (March  11,  2017),  over  100  military  personnel  commit  suicide  every  year.  Around  600  military  personnel  committed  suicide  during  the  period  from  2009  to  2013.

When  these  figures  were  disclosed,  the  Union  Minister  Arun  Jaitely  (who  is  now  the  half-Finance  and  half-Defence  minister)  assured  the  Rajya  Sabha  (on  July  21,  2014)  that  his  government  “has  taken  various  measures  to   create  an  appropriate  environment  for  defence  personnel ,  so  that  they  can  perform  their  duty  without  any  mental  stress.”  But  even  after  that                                              assurance,  we  find  that  at  least  100  soldiers,  19  airmen   and  five  sailors  committed  suicide  in  2016,  along  with  another  three  cases  of  `fragging’   (a  term  to  describe  clashes  between  officers  and  jawans,  or  killing  of  fellow  soldiers).  These  figures  were  revealed  by  Jaitely’s  junior  in  the  ministry  –  Subhash  Bhambre,  minister  of  state  for  Defence  –  in  a  reply  to  a  question  in  the  Lok  Sabha  on  March  10,  2017.  We  should  probe  into  the  causes  that  lead  these  young  jawans  to  kill  themselves.  Their  prolonged  deployment  in  counter-insurgency  operations  in  Kashmir,  the  north-east,  Chhattisgarh  –  where  they  are  forced  to  kill  their  own  people  –  takes  a  heavy  toll  on  their  physical  endurance  and  mental  health.

It  is  not  surprising  therefore  that  there  is  a  reluctance  on  the  part  of  young  people  to  join  the  army  and  para-military  forces.   As  the  Indian  Express  reported  on  May  7,  2017:  “At  a  time  when  para- military  forces  are  facing  a  shortage  of  gazetted  officers,  almost  60%  of  officers  selected  for  posting  in  the  BSF,  have  refused  to  join…”   As  for  the   CRPF  jawans  (mainly  recruited  from  north  and  western  India)  who  are  deployed  in  the  Maoist-controlled  areas  of  Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand  and  the  officially  designated   Extremist  Affected  Areas…. they  face  a  twin  challenge:  (i)  operating  in  an  alien  terrain,  where  the  local  tribal  population  look  down  upon  them  as  enemies  because  of  their  indiscriminate  attacks  on  their  homes  and  persecution  of  innocent  people  on  false  charges  of  Maoist  sympathies;  and  (ii)  suffering  heavy  losses  as  a  result  of   well-organized  Maoist  guerilla  retaliatory  attacks  on  their  convoys  and  camps  –  attacks  which  succeed  because  of   co-operation  from  the  local   inhabitants  (a  fact  which  is  usually  glossed  over  by  the  army  and  para-military  bosses  by  using  the  militarist  euphemism:  ‘intelligence  failure ‘  –  suggesting  that  their  spies  could  not  provide  them  with  the  necessary  information  in  time).  In  such  circumstances,  how  can   we   expect   the  youth  to  join  these  para-military  forces  ?   How  long  can  Modi’s   demagogy   sustain  the  jawans   with  his  Sangh  Parivar’s   version  of  patriotism  and   nationalism  that  drives  them  to  shoot  their  own  people  ?

 

The  Indian  Army’s  jawans 

Let  us  look  at  our  army.  Its  main source  of  recruits  in  Punjab   dropped  from  17%  to  0.75%,  according  to  a  report  in  the  Economic  Times,  of                                                     January  13,  2015 .  The  report  attributes  this  decline  to  the  Punjabi  youth’s  preference  for  drugs  over  the  martial  reputation  that  their  ancestors  might  have  enjoyed  !   Although  I  surely   do  not  agree  with  their  choice  of  drugs  as  an  alternative  for   military  service ,   I  understand  their  mood  to  a  certain  extent.   Why  should  they  opt   for   employment  in  the   Indian  army,  when  they  know  well  how  they  will  be  treated   as   menials  by  their   generals  in  the  domestic  sphere,  and  as  cannon-fodders  in  the  battle  field  ?

Even  worse,  without  any  military  battles,  the   Indian  jawans  (coming from  all  parts  of  the  country)   face  death  from   environmental  hazards – in  a  place  called  Siachen.  It  is  a  useless  uninhabited glacier  over  which  both  India  and  Pakistan  continue  to  contest  for  possession,  just  for  their  respective  military  interests.  Both  Delhi  and  Islamabad  deploy  their  jawans  to  overlook  the  Siachen  glacier.  How  have   these  jawans  suffered  ?   According  to  official  information  submitted  to  Parliament,  from  1984  (when  the  Indian  army  launched  Operation  Meghdoot)  till  2015,  at  least  869  army men  died  at  Siachen  –  not  from  battles  with  their  Pakistan  counterparts  –  but  by  battling  extreme  weather  conditions  that  prevail  there.  The  majority  among  them  were  jawans .  Similarly,  in  this  futile  confrontation,  Pakistan  had  lost  more  than  200  soldiers  between  2003-2010  due  to  natural  calamities.  In  2012  alone ,  over  130  soldiers  were  killed  in  an  avalanche.  (Re:  The  Hindu,  December  12,  2015)

Given  the  increasing  mood  of  disgruntlement  among  the  jawans  of  the  army  and  para-military  forces,  the  depletion  in  their  ranks  through  loss  of  lives  in  insecure  and  hostile  environments  in Kashmir,  Chhattisgarh,  Jharkhand  and  other  areas,    and  the  decreasing  trend  in  recruitment,  how  long  can  our  army  top  brass,  and  their  appointees  in  the  various  security  forces,  sustain  their  braggadocio  that  India  is  safe  in  their  hands  ?

Watching  the  present  scenario,  I  am  reminded  of  a  play  that  was  written  by  George  Bernard  Shaw  way  back   in  1894,    called  Arms  and  the  Man.’  It  was  a  fictitious  account  of  a  Swiss  mercenary  soldier  serving  in  a  Serbian  army  involved  in  the  Serbo-Bulgarian  war  of  1885,  and  how  he  fell  in  love  with  a   Bulgarian  girl  who  gave  him  shelter during  his  flight  from  the  battlefield.  He  tells  her  that  he  uses  his  ammunition  pouches  to  carry  chocolates  rather  than  cartridges  for  his  pistol.  When  asked  about  his  departure  from  his  military  duties,  he  says:  “Nine  soldiers  out  of  ten  are  born  fools.”  His  Bulgarian  sweetheart   embraces  him  as  her chocolate  cream  soldier.’  In  other  words,  for  a  soldier,   food  (for  which   Shaw  uses  the  euphemism    `chocolate’ )  is  more  important  than  cartridges.

Sumanta Banerjee is a political commentator. Email: suman5ban@yahoo.com

