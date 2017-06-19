Letter To father

Father,

I would have loved you more

Had you felt happy

When I was born

As you felt when at the time of my brother …

Dear father,

I would have cared you more

Had you shared your thoughts

On life and property

As you did with my brother ..

But oh! Father,

You commanded me like a priest

You treated me like a beast

Concealed all your thoughts

Revealed your hegemony

Imposed your tyranny

Granted full freedom to brother

Father

When I confided to mother

And innocently asked her the reason

She sobbed holding me in her arms

‘Dear,

Adjust to circumstances ‘….

Father,

Now I realise

The meaning of my mother ‘s sobs

And her pain

Remember father,

It was Cordelia who cared king Lear

And as long as you fail

To value services of mother

Do not care me as your daughter

You cannot appreciate nature

And every creature

Father,

I cannot share my love

Unless you share it with my mother

And myself equally

Along with my elder brother ….

Note

Cordelia is the third daughter of King Lear ( Shakespeare drama)

Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere