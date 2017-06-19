Banned Documentaries Screened In Trivandrum, Watch Them Here Too

Three documentaries which were denied permission to be screened in the tenth edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) were screened in a parallel event in Trivandrum. The parallel screening was organized by the Fraternity Movement.

“The Unbearable Being of Lightness” directed by P.N. Ramachandra based on the suicide of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, “March March March” directed by Kathu Lukose on the student protests at JNU last year and “In the Shade of Fallen Chinar” directed by N.C. Fazil and Shawn Sebastian on the life of Kashmiri students were screened in a hotel auditorium near the festival venue.

The parallel screening was originally planned at the Trivandrum Press Club, however, the press club authorities denied permission on the morning of the screening. Later the event was shifted to the auditorium of a hotel. Police pressurized the hotel authorities to cancel the screening. Police asked the organizers to remove the banner announcing the screening. The organizers nonchalantly went ahead with the screening. Later, the police put pressure on the hotel staff to stop the screening. Although the screening was completed, open discussion had to be cut short due to police pressure. It must be remembered that Kerala is ruled by Communist Party led Left Front Government.

In spite of all the hindrances placed by the authorities the parallel screening was well attended by cinema aficionados.

Watch the films here