The Way Of The World!

Interior Secretary Zinke has announced plans for a “review” that threatens to undermine efforts to protect greater sage grouse across 11 western states. Zinke’s plan could give big oil companies and other polluters — who want to exploit public lands for oil, gas, grazing and agriculture — new access to vital habitat for these iconic dancing birds. “We’ll do everything in our power to make sure this amazing animal and its habitat are protected,” said the Center’s Randi Spivak. Learn more in our press release. – Center for Biological Diversity Protect Alaska’s Bristol Bay From Open-pit Mine President Trump and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt recently struck a backroom deal with a foreign mining company that wants to build an open-pit mine near some of our nation’s most precious waters in Bristol Bay, Alaska. The announcement to even consider such a mine marks a sharp reversal to existing plans to protect the area. Over the past decade, activists and fisherman have been working to secure safeguards for Bristol Bay and its wildlife. The Bristol Bay watershed is home to a pristine ecosystem and the largest sockeye salmon fishery in the world. It supports 14,000 jobs in commercial fishing and outdoor recreation — and for generations Alaska Natives have fished and hunted here. Tell the EPA to stick to its original plan to protect Bristol Bay and reject this mine proposal. – Center for Biological Diversity Yet there still are other ways to look at the whole issue of more and more of the natural world being ravaged for resources so as to get even greater profits for major corporations and their owners at the public’s and the planet’s expense. Here’s one: In his own quixotic way, Donald Trump is not only trying to obliterate the existing world order, but also attempting to lay the foundations for a new one, a world in which fossil-fuel powers will contend for supremacy with post-carbon, green-energy states. This is the kind of diversionary narrative that the oligarchs use to energize the likes of Hillary’s Hystericals. I am surprised that Klare would fall for it. State and non-state corporate fossil fuel powers have been in the driver’s seat for many decades, and only ignorant liberal environmentals would believe that there exist any “green states” of any significance. If he were alive, Ghandi might say about “green states” what he is alleged to have answered when asked his opinion about democracy: “It might be worth a try”. – M. and A. Stewart

“Pueblo que canta no morira” – Cuban saying [“People who sing don’t die ,”an anti-war song. – S.]

“They only call it class warfare when we fight back” – Anon.

“My father rode a camel. I drive a car. My son flies a jet-plane. His son will ride a camel.”

Are you starting to see a pattern here, one starting from the theft of lands from minority maligned peoples to the theft or land resources from the public on common property belonging to all? If so, you're not alone. So where do we go from here? Keeping our eyes widely open and standing against any sort of tremendous assault upon our Mother Earth, our brothers and sisters living on it and other species dependent upon it. We also need to listen to the thoughts of others around the world, who share our views. We need to join with them to hold the rapacious ravagers at bay. We need especially to come together in song, using songs like "Pueblo que canta no morira," the anti-war song, because when we do so we are calling others to join our cause and bring them into the fold to stop warring against the Earth, its species, its fellow humans, its dwindling resources and its overall capability to serve life's furtherance past our own individual small time here on the planet. A few years ago, I visited the grave of Emily Dickenson. While there, I thought about one of my favorite poems that she wrote. I'm Nobody! Who are you? Emily Dickinson, 1830 – 1886 I'm Nobody! Who are you?Are you – Nobody – too?Then there's a pair of us!Don't tell! they'd advertise – you know! How dreary – to be – Somebody!How public – like a Frog – To tell one's name – the livelong June – To an admiring Bog! As I reviewed the poem in mind, my view stretched past her grave and across the small old serene cemetery where people before my time had been buried. My vision then wandered to a nearby wall on a three or four story building where many people had painted a gorgeous huge picture on the building's bricks a depiction of the history of the town of Amherst, MA where Emily D. had lived more than a century ago. It was replete with stories through images of the lives of various people and she was only one small piece. Accordingly it reminded me, in the work of creating the grand overview by a group in unison and in the history shown of the forbearers, that I am one with them in a thread of people before, now and after me. It also reminded that we, even if little nobodies singularly, all can raise one voice together into oneness and create a whole goodness that subsumes and takes in us all … generation by generation. We just need to develop that voice and a big powerful song to bring it forth. We need to make that one strong, overpowering song to be just as big as that strong evocative image on the building wall. Can we collectively rise that large? Yes, we can, I know so, if we have the will! Hey, I'm a total body donor after I die. There will be nothing left to bury after all is either used to help living people have sight, a heart, lungs, skin for burn victims and so on, and rest goes to train future medical doctors to learn about body systems and dissection. Hey, but something else is left of my life even so. It's my voice. It's "Pueblo que canta no morirà" if enough others can join my small nobody's voice in the mix. Then I continue past my own little time on Earth just as Emily D. did in her poetry and in the collective action taken to create the mural honoring our community past, present and future even as the individual artists die off. So, thus, we can be immortal if others follow our vision, paint our views and sing our life-supportive song into the future! Personally, I do not belong to the planetary rapists. I do not identify with the conquerors, who plunder and steal. After all, I'm just a little small singular being, who's a small passage in time – a no one in the bigness of it all. The vastness of it all is just too much for one small mind to envision. So instead I think about Emily's message to me and my experience of the conglomerate mural that I carry forward. I belong to them. Maybe some others will join our visions in their voices and visions forward. I hope so even as our individual names and efforts have turned to dust and the countless eons of our own forgottenness. I'd find the following image and text heartwarming except for one aspect. Why is there the mortar fire in the first place? What kind of humans are these that can both destroy others and feed a kitten in the aftermath? As Mark Twain stated: "Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see." Yet that is not enough to realize. We must also stop the ever ongoing slaughter of each other and of Mother Earth that leads to motherlessness. No other way forward for humanity works! Sally Dugman is a writer in MA, USA.