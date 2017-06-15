 Hodgkinson’s Disease And Our Exceptional Nation

Hodgkin’s lymphoma — formerly known as Hodgkin’s disease — is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of your immune system.

There is no cure, however, for Hodgkinson’s Disease. And what plagued the bones, blood and soul of the shooter at today’s congressional baseball game is infecting one and all in this exceptional nation.

Much will be made of the shooter’s progressive credentials, his backing of Bernie. And there will be other obligatory angles which our mainstream media outlets (and many so-called alternative media venues too) beat to death like a dead horse, coarsely keeping us up on the latest revelations which come down the pike.

But the disease is slated to continue its outrageous rampant rape of the nation… not because of any of the details that will be spotlighted courtesy of our run-of-the-mill journalists. Rather, the sources of our violent bleeding will be — by design, or ignorance — ignored.

Go ahead, keep saluting the flag and singing the national anthem at ballgames, and see what happens. Keep looking skyward at those Blue Angels, urging your youngsters to look skyward and join the armed forces when they get old enough, or do similar service in our increasingly militarized local law enforcement quarters. Continue to distract discussion from the sources of the violent bleeding by debating the pros and cons of gun control exclusively. Ignoring the obvious fact that Hodgkinson’s Disease is a function, in part, of our worldwide sales of armaments, worldwide violent desecration of all that makes life worth living.

James T. Hodgkinson was born in a country that gave birth to a Death Machine. From its inception. The deception that’s perpetuated in our academic circles — the one that pretends that we’re an exceptional nation in a positive sense — must be challenged by courageous educators and administrators and members of the communities which each and every educational institution serves.

One must be willing to risk one’s job, boldly make oneself vulnerable to some degree (regardless of how many degrees one holds), though threatened with death for all practical purposes. Call a spade a spade, as it were. Like that young child in Hans Christian Andersen’s famous tale.

Otherwise, we will never find a cure for Hodgkinson’s Disease.

Richard Martin Oxman has been an educator and activist for over half-a-century. He would be honored to speak gratis at any educational institution which makes a request at aptosnews@gmail.com.