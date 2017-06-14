I am not in youyou are not in me.We are as diverseas the stars in the sky;we are not uswe are total strangers.

You live in the colour of the rainbow

and wear the linings of the cloud

whereas I live in the silhouette

of the tyranny and wear

the costume of disparity.

You sleep in the crescent bed

of the moon and drink

the pristine morning dew

whereas I sleep in the circular

bed of adversity and drink

my own sweat

in the severe heat of the noon.

You play with the rings of Saturn

and caress the countenance

of the sun whereas I play

hide and seek with death

and caress the wounded hub

of my dreams.

You breathe in the divine gust

and think like the cadence of heaven

whereas I breathe the twister

of belligerence and think

like a stagnant pond.

You shine like the moon

in the full moon night

and soar like the free bird

in the itinerary of the sky

whereas I am shrouded by the

misery of life and soar only

to fall again like the ashes

into the air.

You bequest fragrance

to the rose and unending

persistence to the river

whereas I steal the heady smell

from the rose

and curse the river

for drowning my hope.

Bhuwan Thapaliya was born in Kathmandu, Nepal and is one of the most widely read Nepali poets writing in English today. Thapaliya, who works as an economist, is the author of four poetry collections. His books include the recently released Safa Tempo: Poems New and Selected (Nirala Publication, New Delhi,http://niralapublications.com/new-booksarrivals/ ) and Our Nepal, Our Pride (Cyberwit.net) narrative verses of love, peace, and human understanding.

(http://www.amazon.com/Our-Nepal-Pride-Bhuwan-Thapaliya/dp/8182531152) .

Poetry by Thapaliya has been included in The New Pleiades Anthology of Poetry and Tonight: An Anthology of World Love poetry (http://www.skylinepublications.com/TONIGHTWorldLovePoetry/TONIGHTWorldLovePoetry.htm) as well as in literary journals such as Urhalpool, MahMag, Kritya, FOLLY, The Vallance Review, Nuvein Magazine, Foundling Review, Poetry Life and Times, Poets Against the War, Voices in Wartime, Taj Mahal Review, Strong Verse, poetseers.org, theasiamag.com, asianamericanpoetry.com, and more. Thapaliya has read his poetry and attended seminars in venues around the world, including South Korea, the United States, Thailand, Cambodia, and Nepal.