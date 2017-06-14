you are not in me.
We are as diverse
as the stars in the sky;
we are not us
we are total strangers.
You live in the colour of the rainbow
and wear the linings of the cloud
whereas I live in the silhouette
of the tyranny and wear
the costume of disparity.
You sleep in the crescent bed
of the moon and drink
the pristine morning dew
whereas I sleep in the circular
bed of adversity and drink
my own sweat
in the severe heat of the noon.
You play with the rings of Saturn
and caress the countenance
of the sun whereas I play
hide and seek with death
and caress the wounded hub
of my dreams.
You breathe in the divine gust
and think like the cadence of heaven
whereas I breathe the twister
of belligerence and think
like a stagnant pond.
You shine like the moon
in the full moon night
and soar like the free bird
in the itinerary of the sky
whereas I am shrouded by the
misery of life and soar only
to fall again like the ashes
into the air.
You bequest fragrance
to the rose and unending
persistence to the river
whereas I steal the heady smell
from the rose
and curse the river
for drowning my hope.
Bhuwan Thapaliya was born in Kathmandu, Nepal and is one of the most widely read Nepali poets writing in English today. Thapaliya, who works as an economist, is the author of four poetry collections. His books include the recently released Safa Tempo: Poems New and Selected (Nirala Publication, New Delhi,http://niralapublications.com/new-booksarrivals/ ) and Our Nepal, Our Pride (Cyberwit.net) narrative verses of love, peace, and human understanding.
(http://www.amazon.com/Our-Nepal-Pride-Bhuwan-Thapaliya/dp/8182531152) .
Poetry by Thapaliya has been included in The New Pleiades Anthology of Poetry and Tonight: An Anthology of World Love poetry (http://www.skylinepublications.com/TONIGHTWorldLovePoetry/TONIGHTWorldLovePoetry.htm) as well as in literary journals such as Urhalpool, MahMag, Kritya, FOLLY, The Vallance Review, Nuvein Magazine, Foundling Review, Poetry Life and Times, Poets Against the War, Voices in Wartime, Taj Mahal Review, Strong Verse, poetseers.org, theasiamag.com, asianamericanpoetry.com, and more. Thapaliya has read his poetry and attended seminars in venues around the world, including South Korea, the United States, Thailand, Cambodia, and Nepal.
