Revisiting Development Paradigm: Context Bhangar Movement

Co-Written by Priyam Basu & Nisha Biswas

“Either you repeat the same conventional doctrines everybody is saying, or else you say something true, and it will sound like it’s from Neptune.”

― Noam Chomsky

Noam Chomsky is so true in the case of ‘Bhangar’. ‘Bhangar’ or ‘Bhangar movement’, a public outcry not only against forceful acquisition of 13.5 Acre of land for Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), a NAVARATAN company of India, and against the illegal occupation of the farm land of which though they remain the legal owners, but all their rights on that patch of land and its access, in the name of maintenance, remains in the hands of PGCIL or against Land Mafia, which is very active and powerful in this region. YES! They are against land acquisition, against this virtual perpetual ownership of PGCIL on the patches of land on which transmission towers are being erected and high volt electricity will be passing through these lines day in and day out. But,important are the questions, like that of environment, like that of ecology, like that of biodiversity etc., that the villagers are raising and are challenging conventional perception of development. It raises the questions on the utopian notion of development, where progress and development become interchangeable, raises questions on utilities that have become an integral part of our life and upon the lifestyle that we live, and warns of the cost that is being silently paid.

