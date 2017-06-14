April Fools

I found god today
at the bottom of a tequila bottle
or was that a worm
well preserved for eternity
con gusano to infidels sans imagination
interested only in their impotent virility
Impossible is nothing
in the cowdom we inhibit
right from immaculate conception
of virgin peahens
to teary head honcho
who eats his words for all three meals
and perched on cheap front seats
we sip convulated covefefe
and breed like rabbits
secure under aegis of anti romeo squad
When women with lipsticks and powder
become as dangerous as fidayeen
and farmers start killing
themselves over failed crotches.
When lynching gaurakshaks are legitimized
in an attempt to save soon- to- be-national-animal
except in North East, political exigencies, you know
when national pride finds camaraderie among
audience of ‘Mastizaade’ ready for ‘Tambo main Bamboo’
love becomes a four letter word
worth initiating a jihaad
Tittering army of dog waggers
cook up news of their own everyday
and serve it on prime time national TV
to outrage and polarize the dystopia we call our own
dissent becomes treason and we
– we blink
letting apathy wash over our scruples
living an exasperating farrago of distortions
celebrate April Fool’s day, everyday
Nalini Priyadarshni is the author of Doppelganger in My House and co author of Lines Across Oceans. Her poems have appeared in numerous literary journals, podcasts and international anthologies. She lives in India with her husband and two feisty kids. More info at- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nalini_Priyadarshni
