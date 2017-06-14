April Fools

I found god today

at the bottom of a tequila bottle

or was that a worm

well preserved for eternity

con gusano to infidels sans imagination

interested only in their impotent virility

Impossible is nothing

in the cowdom we inhibit

right from immaculate conception

of virgin peahens

to teary head honcho

who eats his words for all three meals

and perched on cheap front seats

we sip convulated covefefe

and breed like rabbits

secure under aegis of anti romeo squad

When women with lipsticks and powder

become as dangerous as fidayeen

and farmers start killing

themselves over failed crotches.

When lynching gaurakshaks are legitimized

in an attempt to save soon- to- be-national-animal

except in North East, political exigencies, you know

when national pride finds camaraderie among

audience of ‘Mastizaade’ ready for ‘Tambo main Bamboo’

love becomes a four letter word

worth initiating a jihaad

Tittering army of dog waggers

cook up news of their own everyday

and serve it on prime time national TV

to outrage and polarize the dystopia we call our own

dissent becomes treason and we

– we blink

letting apathy wash over our scruples

living an exasperating farrago of distortions

celebrate April Fool’s day, everyday

Nalini Priyadarshni is the author of Doppelganger in My House and co author of Lines Across Oceans. Her poems have appeared in numerous literary journals, podcasts and international anthologies. She lives in India with her husband and two feisty kids. More info at- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nalini_Priyadarshni

Email- nalini_priyadarshni@yahoo.co.in