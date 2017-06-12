Peasantry Will Organise Protest Day Across The Country On 16th June

The core committee of the Bhumi Adhikar Andolan met today and discussed the ongoing farmers agitation in the country. It condemned the highhandedness of the Madhya Pradesh government and resulting death of six farmers. It expressed concern and demanded that the witch-hunt and vilification of the farmers protests stop immediately and cases against the farmers and their leaders in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh be withdrawn immediately. The state governments have also been trying to divide the unified agitation of the farmers and workers by talking to unions allied with the ruling party and also promoting factionism. BAA feels that rather than trying to weaken the movement, the anti farmer and workers government would try and resolve the agrarian crisis and implement the Swaminathan Commission report which could put a curb on the farmers suicide across the country, which is seeing no decline.

Expressing its support for the ongoing movement Bhumi Adhikar Andolan leadership has given a call for organising nation-wide protests by its constituent members on June 16th. The main demands of the strike will be

Implement MS Swaminathan Commission recommendation of fixing MSP as 50% above cost of production to all crops and guarantee purchase centres. Comprehensive loan waiver to the peasantry. Withdraw the anti farmer notification of the Central Government banning cattle trade in the cattle market. Resignation of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh who is responsible for murder of six farmers in Mandsaur. Reverse the reduction in allocation in MNREGA.

Various allied member organisations of BAA are already part of the ongoing farmer’s struggles in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and many other states. BAA is not only supporting but actively working to make the farmers struggle success. BAA leaders have attended the meeting of 62 peasant organisations on 10th June at New Delhi which decided to organise nationwide struggle on 16th June. All the member organisations will actively participate in the struggle. In order to synchronise the movement the earlier call of the BAA to organise protest demonstration on 14th June is postponed to 16th June.

With regards,

Shewta, Madhuresh, Sanjeev, Vijoo Krishnan

for Bhumi Adhikar Andolan