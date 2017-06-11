Rahul Gandhi: Please Undertake A Padyatra From Kashmir To Kanyakumari

To,

Shri Rahul Gandhi,

Vice President, Indian National Congress,

New Delhi.

Respected Sir,

Media reports (Economic Times, 09.06.2017) carry the most promising, optimistic and hope building statement ever made by any political leader in India in the last three years. We refer to your statement in particular:

“We need to be ready to take on polarisation of Hindu votes in the upcoming elections. Let us be very clear and not opt for soft Hindutva. We should stand for the rights of the minorities without any ambiguity, even if it costs us votes,..”

Sir, please come out strongly against this illegal ban on cattle slaughter. Kindly translate your verbal assurances to concrete actions. Undertake a padyatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari against the illegal, divisive law and uphold the secular value that the Congress professes.

Yours sincerely,

Shobha Aggarwal & Dr. P.S. Sahni

PIL Watch Group