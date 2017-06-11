For The Immediate Attention Of Dissident Seasons

No relaxations just because you

call yourself Rain.

No permission granted for a drizzle

as per your wish.

You should rain in a row at

scheduled timings for

specified centimeters.

Plots for Spring to blossom

have been pre-allotted.

Don’t violate the boundaries

and carpet the roads with blossoms

and call it freedom of expression.

Winter should no more

talk to the leaves. It’s immoral.

Take an early bath, worship the sun

wrapped in white uniforms and disperse.

Law and order, from now on,

is the duty of Summer.

If it whacks you with canes of

the sun’s glare, learn to appreciate.

It’s for your good conduct.

It’s for you to grow up noble.

It’s all for the nation’s well being.

(from a free sea rain beyond the frontiers of the national waters.)

Latitude: 7* 42’ South

Longitude: 102* 35’ West.

Translated by by Ra Sh