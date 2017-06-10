The ‘Truth’ Of The Matter

Lies in heart!

Lies in brain!

Lies everywhere

Truth rarely seen!

News reports are lies!

Political statements…lies!

Growth statistics are lies

Future predictions lies!

Where mobs Lynch people

Talks of welfare state are lies!

Communal forces omnipresence

Proves talks of harmony lies!

‘Aadhar ‘ for everyone

Surveillance on everyone

Speak of fundamental rights

No! All damn lies!

Chemical weapons in Syria

US elections connection with Russia

Reducing carbon emissions

Little truth! Lot lies!

The standing Rock struggle

The Chhattisgarh adivasis protest

The Aussies anti- coal mine movement

Are not at all lies!

Lies propagated as truths

Half – truths and ‘ post truths’

Cannot, for long, hide reality

From vast humanity

Notes

Aadhar …. Unique identification number (aadhar gets new security features … Hindustan times, June 9 )

Syria denies using chemical weapons in Idlib — Al Jazeera ( April 6 2017)

US elections connection with Russia ..Julian assange speaks about US elections and Russian involvement ( you tube 15 – 12 – 2016)

Standing Rock … Protests DAPL

Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere and who wants to foster the world