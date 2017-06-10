The ‘Truth’ Of The Matter

Lies in heart!
Lies in brain!
Lies everywhere
Truth rarely seen!
News reports are lies!
Political statements…lies!
Growth statistics are lies
Future predictions lies!
Where mobs Lynch people
Talks of welfare state are lies!
Communal forces omnipresence
Proves talks of harmony lies!
‘Aadhar ‘ for everyone
Surveillance on everyone
Speak of fundamental rights
No! All damn lies!
Chemical weapons in Syria
US elections connection with Russia
Reducing carbon emissions
Little truth! Lot lies!
The standing Rock struggle
The Chhattisgarh adivasis protest
The Aussies anti- coal mine movement
Are not at all lies!
Lies propagated as truths
Half – truths and ‘ post truths’
Cannot, for long, hide reality
From vast humanity
Notes
Aadhar …. Unique identification number (aadhar gets new security features … Hindustan times, June 9 )
Syria denies using chemical weapons in Idlib — Al Jazeera ( April 6 2017)
US elections connection with Russia ..Julian assange speaks about US elections and Russian involvement ( you tube 15 – 12 – 2016)
Standing Rock … Protests DAPL
Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere and who wants to foster the world
