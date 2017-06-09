End 50 Years Of Genocidal Occupation & Human Rights Abuse By US-Backed Apartheid Israel

50 years after the June 1967 Israeli conquest of all of Palestine, the US Alliance-backed, invasion-, occupation- , theft- , genocide-, lying- and race-based pariah state of Apartheid Israel still comprehensively violates all basic human rights of the Occupied Palestinians. The Zionist ethnic cleansing of 90% of Palestine means that the Two-State Solution is dead and demands comprehensive Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against genocidally racist, nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel and all its supporters.

The World must demand an end to race-based Apartheid Israel after the example of post-Apartheid South Africa and its replacement by a unitary state in Palestine with return of all refugees, zero tolerance for racism, equal rights for all, all human rights for all, one-person-one-vote, justice, goodwill, reconciliation, airport-level security, nuclear weapons removal, internationally-guaranteed national security initially based on present armed forces, and untrammelled access for all citizens to all of the Holy Land.

Unless there is massive international anti-Apartheid action, the Neocon American and Zionist (NAZI)-perverted and subverted US Alliance governments, backed by endlessly lying, Zionist-subverted Mainstream media, politician and academic presstitutes, will continue to back nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israeli with diplomatic support, arms and remorseless mendacity. However comprehensive Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against genocidally racist, nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel and all its supporters will abolish neo-Nazi Israeli Apartheid just as comprehensive international boycotts were successful in abolishing neo-Nazi South African Apartheid. As anti-Apartheid hero and Nobel Laureate Nelson Mandela stated (1997): “Our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”

US Alliance Mainstream media, politician and academic presstitutes pervert public perception of reality by egregious mendacity and in particular via fake news through lying by omission. Thus Zionist lies about Palestine have become entrenched in the West e.g.

(a) the lie that Apartheid Israel is “the only democracy in the Middle East” (8.2 million Google Search results for this phrase; Apartheid Israel prevents 73% of its now 51% majority Indigenous Palestinian population from voting for the government ruling them);

(b) the patent lie of the Zionists’ asserted right to a “Jewish State” in the country of another people (0.5 million Google Search results for the phrase “Jewish State”; stealing the country of another people is genocide as defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention [1] ; the assertion “Jewish state” is a racist falsehood because, notwithstanding ongoing Palestinian Genocide for 100 years, 51% of Israeli subjects today are Indigenous Palestinians; “Jewish state” is anti-Arab anti-Semitism and also anti-Jewish anti-Semitism that grossly and falsely defames anti-racist Jews who are implacably opposed to racism, Israeli Apartheid and Apartheid Israel’s ongoing Palestinian Genocide [2-5]);

(c) the lie of an Israeli David versus an Arab world Goliath (US-backed Apartheid Israel reportedly has up to 400 nuclear warheads [6] and ranks 5th in the world after North Korea, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan in terms of total per capita armed forces [7]);

(d) the lie of the threat of a new genocide of holocaust against Jewish Israelis (nuclear-armed Israel is US- and US Alliance-backed, ranks 5th in the world for total per capita armed forces, and has been enabled to conduct an actual, ongoing, 100 year Palestinian Genocide involving ethnic cleansing of 90% of Palestine, 7 million Palestinian refugees, and 2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or imposed deprivation, 1.9 million, since 1935 [5], with genocide here defined as in Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention: “Acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group” [1]);

(e) the lie of a God-given Zionist “right” to Palestine, the land of the Palestinians (this is based on exceptionalist religious clap-trap but the Old Testament actually makes it quite clear that the genocidally racist Israelites were just one of numerous tribes in 1000BC Palestine that indeed took its name from the coastal Philistines. Mahatma Gandhi notably stated in 1938: “Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English or France to the French. It is wrong and inhuman to impose the Jews on the Arabs. What is going on in Palestine today cannot be justified by any moral code of conduct” [8, 9] . My Scottish ancestors were murderously “cleared” from their land by the English and their allies 200 years ago (leaving behind 2 crofters cottages that are still standing) and my Jewish Hungarian forebears likewise about 70 years ago in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (leaving behind property in Budapest) but as a pro-peace, anti-racist Jewish Australian I could not possibly contemplate a “Zionist” program of invasion and genocide of the UK and of Hungary and am utterly opposed to the genocidal Zionists dong to the Palestinians what the racist British, Nazi Germans and neo-Nazi Hungarian Arrow Cross did to my forebears).

(f) the lie of Apartheid Israel as a liberal, human rights-observant, democratic society (democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel has Nazi-style race laws within Israel proper and excludes Occupied Palestinians from all provisions of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights [10, 11]);

(g) the massive exaggeration of Palestinian terrorism (Hamas overwhelmingly won the 2006 Occupied Palestinian elections held under Zionist guns [12] but has been conveniently declared a terrorist organization by state terrorist Apartheid Israel and its state terrorist pro-Apartheid US Alliance backers; deaths from jihadi terrorism in US Alliance countries is negligible compared to 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or imposed deprivation, 27 million, in the 21st century, Zionist-backed US War on Muslims since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag 9-11 atrocity that very likely involved Apartheid Israel [13, 14]; in the 21st century there have been 1,615 non-terrorism Israeli deaths from homicide by Israelis, 164 Israeli deaths from terrorism in Israel (excluding Jerusalem) , 1,183 further Israeli deaths from terrorism elsewhere in Zionist-ruled Palestine [15], 32 Israeli deaths from Gaza rocket and mortar attacks in the period 2004-2017 [16], 9,505 Occupied Palestinian deaths by Israelis, and 72,000 Occupied Palestinian avoidable deaths from imposed deprivation [15]; there have 3,847 Israeli/Zionist deaths from Palestinian violence in 1920 – February 2017, including 1,347 in the 21st century, as compared to 2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or imposed deprivation, 1.9 million, since 1935 [5, 15] …

Set out below is a succinct summary of the genocidally racist Zionist enterprise that has visited genocidal violence and ethnic cleansing on the Indigenous Palestinians.

(A). Biblical mythology, anti-Zionist Orthodox Jewish theology and genocidally racist Zionism.

The Old Testament of the Holy Bible provides appalling accounts of the genocidal atrocities of genocidally racist Israelite psychopaths like King David who conquered and ethnically cleansed Jerusalem and completely exterminated Canaanite (Palestinian) towns so nobody would survive to report his deceptions to his Philistine allies [17]. However there is no non-Biblical evidence for the Hebrew Exodus from Egypt, an Empire of David and Solomon or mass Jewish Exile from Palestine, and almost no evidence for the very existence of King David (a sole piece of stone with this name written on it). Nevertheless, in his meticulously researched “Jewish History Atlas” [18] mendacious Zionist historian the late Professor Sir Martin Gilbert falsely promulgated the Jewish myths of the Exodus from Egypt, the entry to the Promised Land, a nearly Nile-to-Euphrates Kingdom of David and Solomon, and the Exile of the Jews from Palestine under the Romans. In contrast, other historians, notably Jewish Israeli historian Shlomo Sand in his book “The Invention of the Jewish People” [19], point to the absence of documentary evidence (apart from the Holy Bible) for the Exodus (no mention in the huge Ancient Egyptian records) , the Kingdom of David and Solomon (at most a small area around the Hebrew-conquered and ethnically cleansed Jebusite city of Jerusalem) or a large-scale Exile ( the Romans obviously made prisoner thousands of Zealot rebels in 135AD but did not have railways and cattle trucks and left millions of Jewish Palestinians to keep on doing business and paying taxes). Indeed the genetic and cultural descendants of Jewish Palestinians of the time of Christ are the horribly persecuted Indigenous Palestinians (their forebears having mostly variously converted to Christianity or Islam) whereas most Jewish Israelis descend from Yemeni, Berber and Khazar converts to Judaism in the first millennium AD. Indeed recent genetic research has shown that Ashkenazi (Eastern European) Jewish maternal lineages have substantial prehistoric European ancestry and nothing to do with Palestine [20]. However, aided by lying, racist Zionist historians like the late Professor Sir Martin Gilbert, the racist and substantially atheist Zionists have used ancient, unsubstantiated myths to convince their racist Western backers that they have a God-given “right” to conquer and ethnically cleanse Palestine [21]

True Orthodox Judaism is opposed to Zionism (a) because Zionism is genocidal racism , and (b) because the traditional Orthodox Jewish position fro 2,000 years was that Jews can only return to Zion (Jerusalem) when the Messiah arrives to reveal the glory of the Lord to the whole world [22]. Orthodox Judaism fostered the beautiful idea of a Kingdom of the Mind that has transmuted in the secular world into the wonderful international communities of scientists, scholars, musicians, artists and writers. Indeed Nathan Birnbaum, who coined the term Zionism, later rejected the evil Zionist ideology and reverted to the humanity of Orthodox Judaism [23].

Racist Zionism was significantly the child of genocidally racist, anti-Asian psychopath Theodor Herzl, a Jewish Hungarian writer and activist. The Zionist agenda was clearly racist (involving the theft and colonization of the country of another people) but was consistent with the general European racism of the time that was involved in massive colonization and genocide in almost all non-European parts of the world (Iran, Japan and Thailand being notable, fortunate exceptions) [3-5]. Theodor Herzl was explicit in stating the obscenely racist agenda of Zionism in this more general context about 120 years ago in his book “Der Judenstaat” (“The Jewish State”) (1896): “Shall we choose Palestine or Argentine? We shall take what is given us, and what is selected by Jewish public opinion. The Society will determine both these points. Argentine is one of the most fertile countries in the world, extends over a vast area, has a sparse population [the Indigenous inhabitants having been largely exterminated in the 19th century Argentinian Indian Genocide [24-26]] and a mild climate. The Argentine Republic would derive considerable profit from the cession of a portion of its territory to us. The present infiltration of Jews has certainly produced some discontent, and it would be necessary to enlighten the Republic on the intrinsic difference of our new movement. Palestine is our ever-memorable historic home. The very name of Palestine would attract our people with a force of marvellous potency. If His Majesty the Sultan were to give us Palestine, we could in return undertake to regulate the whole finances of Turkey. We should there form a portion of a rampart of Europe against Asia, an outpost of civilization as opposed to barbarism. We should as a neutral State remain in contact with all Europe, which would have to guarantee our existence. The sanctuaries of Christendom would be safeguarded by assigning to them an extra-territorial status such as is well-known to the law of nations. We should form a guard of honour about these sanctuaries, answering for the fulfilment of this duty with our existence. This guard of honour would be the great symbol of the solution of the Jewish question after eighteen centuries of Jewish suffering. For Europe we shall constitute there [in Palestine] a sector of the wall against Asia, we shall serve as the vanguard of culture against barbarism” [27, 28].

Luckily for Argentina, and indeed 20 other territories proposed for a Zionist colony, including my own country, Australia [28-30], the racist Zionists and successive racist British Governments decided to colonize and thence ethnically cleanse Palestine. There were 25,000 Jews (half immigrants) and 0.5 million Indigenous Palestinians in Palestine in 1880, and 250,000 Jews and 900,000 Indigenous Palestinians by the mid-1930s. Jews represented one third of the population by 1948 [31]; and even today after 70 years of recurrent mass expulsions (800,000 in the 1948 Nakba or Catastrophe and 400,000 more in the 1967 Naksa or Setback) and an ongoing murderous Palestinian Genocide, Indigenous Palestinians still represent about 51% of the population of the Holy Land which is composed of 5.9 million Jewish Israelis, 0.3 million non-Arab and non-Jewish Israelis, 1.7 million Indigenous Palestinian Israeli (second class citizens under Nazi-style Apartheid Israeli race laws) and 4.7 million Occupied Palestinians with zero human rights [11, 32].

(B). Palestinian Genocide.

In 1880 there were about 500,000 Arab Palestinians and about 25,000 Jews living in Palestine of whom half were immigrants. Genocidally racist Zionists have been responsible for a Palestinian Genocide involving successive mass expulsions (800,000 in 1948 and 400,00 in 1967) , ethnic cleansing of 90% of the land of Palestine and 2 million Palestinian deaths since 1935 from violence (0.1 million) or from violently-imposed deprivation (1.9 million). There are now 7 million Palestinian refugees, and of 12 million Palestinians about 50% are forbidden to even step foot in their own country on pain of death, only 1.7 million Palestinian Israelis are permitted to vote for the government ruling all of the former Mandated Palestine, and 4.7 million Palestinians have zero human rights as Occupied Palestinians in West Bank Bantustans (2.7 million) or in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2.0 million) [5].

The British and French divided up the formerly Ottoman Empire-ruled Middle East via the Sykes-Picot Agreement of 1916. Australian soldiers were involved in the conquest of Palestine and Syria in WW1 that led to a famine in which 100,000 Palestinians died, this marking the beginning of the Palestinian Genocide [33-35]. Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) soldiers were responsible for the Surafend Massacre, that was according to Wikipedia: “the premeditated massacre of many male inhabitants from the Arab village of Surafend (now the area of Tzrifin in Israel) and a Bedouin camp in Palestine by soldiers of the Anzac Mounted Division on 10 December 1918” [36].

After the conquest of Palestine in WW1 by the British with the help of Australian and New Zealand forces, Lord Balfour in 1917 offered Palestine as a Jewish Homeland to the Zionists in a letter to Lord Rothschild that included the caveat (subsequently grossly violated by the genocidally racist Zionists) that there should be no detriment to the Indigenous inhabitants or indeed to Jewish people around the world: “His Majesty’s government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country” [37]. According to genocide-ignoring, holocaust-ignoring and racist Zionist historian, the late Professor Sir Martin Gilbert, the Balfour Declaration was issued in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to get traitorous Russian Zionists to keep Russia in WW1 [38].

Between WW1and WW2 there was massive Jewish immigration to Palestine resulting in massive and deadly displacement of Palestinian workers and tenant farmers from agricultural land. Resultant Palestinian opposition lead to armed conflict between Indigenous Palestinians and increasingly violent and racist Zionist invaders. In 1939 the British Government, concerned to maintain the loyalty of its scores of millions of Muslim subjects in the coming war, issued a White Paper constraining further Jewish entry to Palestine. Indeed the first WW2 casualties in the British Empire were Jewish illegal immigrants shot while attempting to land in Palestine. Some Jews recognized the great wrong being done to the Indigenous Palestinians. Thus the anti-Zionist Freeland League under Dr Isaac Steinberg proposed to make the Kimberley region of North West Australia a region of exclusive Jewish settlement. This proposal won widespread political support in Australia (Indigenous Australians were not even counted as Australians until after a 1967 Referendum) but was eventually vetoed by PM John Curtin in 1944 on Intelligence advice that quite possibly related to the British War Cabinet decision to Partition Palestine [39, 40]. In this period the Zionist terrorist group Irgun collaborated with the Nazis, and killed Allied servicemen before, during and after WW2. Irgun was involved in the ethnic cleansing of Palestine and spawned the current rightwing Israeli leadership, but was removed from the Australian Government’s list of terrorist organizations in the 21st century (Zionists have effective carte blanche from both the Australian Labor Party and the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition and have subverted and perverted Australian institutions and public life). Australian Mainstream media, politician and academic presstitutes ignore the reality that numerous anti-racist Jews have staunchly opposed Israeli Apartheid and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide [41]. In vain Sir Isaac Isaacs, a staunch anti-Zionist and Australia’s most famous Jewish citizen as the first Australian-born Australian Governor-General, stated in 1946: “The honour of Jews throughout the world demands the renunciation of political Zionism” [42].

After WW2 a greatly weakened Britain faced the reality of being unable to hold on to its vast Empire. Racist Britain had already decided on a Partition of India (perhaps for anti-Soviet strategic reasons) and enabled India to be partitioned on Independence in 1947 in a catastrophic process that generated 20 million refugees and killed 1 million people. Similarly Britain had decided on withdrawal from Palestine and the Partition of Palestine. In 1947 the UN approved a Partition Plan. In 1948 the British left, and the UN recognized the State of Israel. Well-armed Israeli forces committed atrocities (e.g. the horrendous Deir Yassin massacre that distressed anti-racist Jews like Albert Einstein) that encouraged 800,000 Palestinians to flee cities, towns and hundreds of villages in the 1948 Nakba (Disaster). The incipient Apartheid Israel seized a substantially ethnically cleansed 78% of the former British Mandated Palestine after defeating Arab forces from UK- or France-dominated neighbouring countries.

In 1956 Israel waged war against Egypt in collusion with UK and France who wanted to re-take the Suez Canal in a move opposed by the US . Many of the Egyptian soldiers were vitamin A deficient and were essentially blind at night. In 1967 Israel, now armed with nuclear weapons thanks to the US and France [43], invaded all its neighbours, conquered all of Palestine, the Sinai Peninsular of Egypt and the Golan Heights of Syria. A further 400,000 Indigenous Palestinians fled their homes, their communities and their country in the 1967 Naksa (Setback) [44, 45]. The Israeli war machine did not confine itself to killing Arabs but also attacked an unarmed US spy ship, the USS Liberty, in international waters, killing 34 and wounding 171, a crime that the US responded to in the most craven and secretive fashion [46]. A massive increase in Zionist power in the US dates from about this time, quite likely connected with the new nuclear weapons status of a genocidal Apartheid Israel.

Apartheid Israel has justified it war criminal attacks in the Six-Day War with holocaust-threatened Israel David versus a genocidal Arab Goliath propaganda but a succession of top Israeli officials have confessed otherwise. Thus General Matituahu Peled, chief of logistical command during the war: “The thesis according to which the danger of genocide hung over us in June 1967, and according to which Israel was fighting for her very physical survival, was nothing but a bluff which was born and bred after the war”. Mordechai Bentov, a member of the wartime government, stated in 1971: “This whole story about the threat of extermination was totally contrived, and then elaborated upon, a posteriori, to justify the annexation of new Arab territories.” War criminal Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, stated in 1982 that “In June 1967 we had a choice. The Egyptian army concentrations in the Sinai approaches did not prove that Nasser was really about to attack us. We must be honest with ourselves. We decided to attack him” [47]. It gets worse – according to the late Itzhak Yaakov, a retired Brigadier General responsible for the development of Israeli nuclear weapons, Apartheid Israel planned to detonate a nuclear bomb in the Egypt if the war it launched in June 1967 turned against it (in 2001 Yaakov was given a two-year suspended sentence in Israel for attempting to reveal this) [48].

In the 1973 Yom Kippur War, Egypt unsuccessfully sought to recover the Israeli-occupied Sinai Peninsular but the Sinai was returned in a US-brokered 1979 peace agreement between with a now US lackey Egypt and Apartheid Israel. Between1982 and 2000 there was Israeli occupation of much of Lebanon. The war criminal Israeli invasion of Lebanon was associated with the Sabra and Shatila refugee camp massacres in which 3,000 Palestinians were murdered) in Israeli-occupied Beirut by Christian Falangist forces. The first Palestinian Intifada began in 1987 and was violently suppressed. In 1988 the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) under Yassir Arafat recognized Israel and in 1993 the Oslo Agreement permitted constrained Occupied Palestinian self-government. However the continued seizure of Arab lands led to a renewed Intifada in 2000 [44, 45].

In the 21st century, US-backed Israeli occupation, illegal settlements and violence continued with limited violent responses from Palestinians yielding disproportionate responses from the Israelis. In 2005 Israel pulled out from the Gaza Strip leaving a densely populated Gaza Concentration Camp [3, 49] violently guarded by land, air and sea and subject to crippling blockade by the neo-Nazi Israelis. Rocket and mortar attacks from Gaza killed 34 Israelis in the period 2004-2017 but the disproportionate Israeli responses involved high explosive bombardment from land, air and sea in repeated Gaza Massacres inflicted on one of the most densely populated urban areas in the world. Thus in the 2008-2009 Gaza War (Operation Cast Lead by the Israelis) about 1,300 Palestinians were killed versus 13 Israelis. In the 2014 Gaza Massacre (called Operation Protective Edge by the Israelis) 2,205 Palestinians (including at least 1,483 civilians) and 71 Israelis were killed [49].

Israeli deaths from Palestinian violence or “terrorism deaths” in the period January 2000 – February 2017 totalled 1,347 as compared to 9,505 Palestinians killed by Israelis in this same period. If one considers total 21st century Israeli deaths from terrorism, the Palestinian/Israeli death ratio for this period is 9.505/1,347 = 7.1. If one considers total 20th century plus 21st century violent deaths, the Palestinian/Israeli death ratio is about 110,000/ 3,847 = 29. By way of comparison, blood-soaked German Nazi leader and war criminal Adolph Hitler recommended an enemy partisan/German military reprisal death ratio of 10 [15]. Nazi is as Nazi does.

(C). Palestinian Genocide and the Palestinian Avoidable Mortality Holocaust.

The GDP per capita is US$2,700 for Occupied Palestinians as compared to US$37,000 for Apartheid Israel [50] . Such imposed poverty kills and whether a child dies avoidably from imposed deprivation or by bombs or bullets, the death is just as terminal and horrific, and the culpability the same. Avoidable mortality (avoidable death, excess mortality, excess death, untimely death, premature death , non-violent death that should not have happened) can be quantitated from UN demographic data as the difference between actual deaths in a country and deaths expected in the same period for a peaceful, decently governed country with the same demographics [45]. For impoverished Developing World countries the avoidable mortality is about 1.4 times the under-5 infant mortality, for Occupied Palestine annual under-5 infant deaths total 3,000, and accordingly annual Occupied Palestinian avoidable mortality is 4,200 avoidable deaths per year as compared to an average of 553 Occupied Palestinians being violently killed each year by the racist Zionists.

Annual avoidable mortality is zero (0) for Apartheid Israel as for other prosperous Western countries based on invasion and genocide (the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand). In the period 2000- February 2017 an average of 10 Israelis have been killed by terrorists in Israel minus Jerusalem each year but total Israeli deaths from terrorism in this period total 1,347 as compared to 9,505 Palestinian deaths from Apartheid Israeli state terrorism. This huge disparity is most appallingly seen in terms of the average Palestinian /Israel death ratio in the 21st century that is 72,000/ 0 = infinity for annual avoidable deaths and 9,505/1,347 = 7.1 for violent deaths [15].

As of February2017 and considering total 20th century plus 21st century violent deaths, violent Palestinian deaths have totalled about 110,000 [5, 51] and violent Zionist deaths since 1920 have totalled 3,847 [5]; accordingly the Palestinian/Israeli death ratio for violent deaths is about 110,000/ 3,847 = 29 as compared to the enemy citizen/ German military death ratio of 10 advocated by Adolph Hitler and executed in the Ardeatine Caves Massacre of 1944 [52, 53]. However Palestinian deaths from imposed deprivation since the middle 1930s can be estimated at 1.9 million.

The Palestinian Genocide has involved 2.0 million Palestinian deaths from violence (0.1 million) and from imposed deprivation (1.9 million), 7 million Palestinian refugees, the ethnic cleansing of 90% of the land of Palestine, and highly abusive, violent and indefinite confinement of millions of Occupied Palestinians in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) or in West Bank ghettoes (2.7 million). The horrendous dimensions of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide invite comparisons with the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by violence or imposed deprivation) [18, 54].

(D). Summary of the 100 year Palestinian Genocide and 50 year Occupation.

(1) The Palestinian Genocide commenced with the famine deaths of 100,000 Palestinians after conquest of Palestine in WW1 by the British and the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) [33, 34].

(2) The violent killing of Indigenous Palestinians commenced with the 1918 Surafend Massacre by ANZAC soldiers [36].

(3) Since 1935 there have been 2 million Palestinian deaths from Zionist violence (0.1 million) or Zionist-imposed deprivation (1.9 million ) [5, 51].

(4) There are 7 million Palestinian refugees and all of the over 12 million Palestinians are excluded from all or part of Palestine [5].

(5) Of 12 million Palestinians (half of them children), 6 million are forbidden to even step foot in their own country, 4.7 million are held hostage with zero human rights under Israeli guns in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2.0 million) or in ever-dwindling West Bank Bantustan ghettoes (2.7 million), and 1.7 million live as Third Class citizens as Israeli Palestinians under Nazi-style Apartheid Israeli race laws [5].

(6) 90% of Palestine has now been ethnically cleansed of Indigenous Palestinian inhabitants in an ongoing war criminal ethnic cleansing that has been repeatedly condemned by the UN and most recently by UN Security Council Resolution 2334 that was unanimously supported with remarkable Obama US abstention rather than veto [55, 56].

(7) GDP per capita is US$2,900 for Occupied Palestinians as compared to US$37,000 for Apartheid Israel [50].

(8) Through imposed deprivation, each year Apartheid Israel passively murders about 2,700 under-5 year old Palestinian infants and passively murders 4,200 Occupied Palestinians in general[5, 15].

(9) Apartheid Israel violently kills an average of about 550 Occupied Palestinians each year [5, 15].

(10) Occupied Palestinians are deprived of essentially all human rights by Apartheid Israel [10, 11].

(11) Nuclear terrorist, serial war criminal, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel determines that 73% of its now 51% majority Indigenous Palestinian subjects who are Occupied Palestinians cannot vote for the government ruling them (i.e. egregious Apartheid) [5].

(12) US-, UK-, Canada-, France- and Australia-backed Apartheid Israel in its genocidal treatment of the Palestinians ignores numerous UN General Assembly Resolutions and UN Security Council Resolutions, the UN Genocide Convention, the Geneva Convention, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Rights of the Child Convention, the UN Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and many other aspects of International Law [5, 10, 11].

(13) Apartheid Israel has attacked 12 countries and occupied 5 with 1950-2005 avoidable deaths from deprivation in countries neighbouring Apartheid Israel totalling 24 million [45].

(14) Apartheid Israel and its traitorous, mendacious and genocidally racist Zionist agents have subverted and perverted Western and other countries, democracy, media and institutions with appalling mortality consequences:

(a) 17 million avoidable deaths each year globally and 1,500 million such deaths since 1950 (this including 600 million Muslims), this carnage being linked to continuing Zionist perversion of US aid and foreign policy [45].

(b) 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the pro-Zionist US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in which Apartheid Israel is likely to have been complicit [13, 14, 57-63].

(c) millions of Indigenous deaths from violence or imposed deprivation in countries subject to Apartheid Israeli-backed, genocidal civil wars, notably Guatemala, Sri Lanka, Syria and South Sudan.

(d) 23 million American preventable deaths since 9-11 (1.7 million annually) inescapably linked to Zionist-beholden US Governments committing to a $40 trillion long-term accrual cost for Apartheid Israel and a $7 trillion long-term accrual cost for the killing millions of Muslims abroad in the Zionist-promoted War on Terror instead of keeping millions of Americans alive at home [64, 65]. – Australia has similarly committed to $11 billion per year long-term to the War on Terror ($150 billion since 9-11) with this fiscal perversion linked to 1.3 million preventable deaths since 9-11 [66] and Canada has similarly committed hugely to the War on Terror with this linked to 0.1 million Canadian preventable deaths annually or 1.6 million preventable deaths in Canada since 9-11 [67].

(e) Zionists are notoriously involved in perversion of Western democracy, governments, media and other institutions , most notably in pro-Apartheid US and pro-Apartheid Australia that are the 2 strongest supporters of Apartheid Israel and hence of the obscene ideology of Apartheid. Thus the US, Australia, Canada, Apartheid Israel and 4 US lackey Pacific Island States who in September 2015 voted No to a UN General Assembly motion to permit the flying of the State of Palestine flag at the UN while 119 other nations decently voted Yes [68]. Trump America and US lackey Trumpist Australia fervently oppose UN Security Council Resolution 2334 that condemned genocidal Israeli war crimes [55, 56, 69]. Racist Zionism is a huge threat to Australia in 50 areas but the threat is ignored by the US lackey, pro-Apartheid major parties [70] even after an Australian PM was removed in a US approved, mining company-backed, pro-Zionist-led coup [71, 72]. Israeli war criminal Ariel Sharon (the “butcher of Beirut”) notoriously stated: “Don’t worry about American pressure on Israel. We, the Jewish people, control America, and the Americans know it” [43, 73].”

(f) The world is existentially threatened by (a) nuclear weapons, (b) poverty and (c) climate change but (a) Apartheid Israel reportedly has up to 400 nuclear warheads [6, 74] and indeed proposed to use them against Egypt in 1967 [48]; (b) 17 million people die avoidably each year in the Developing World minus China, this being linked to Zionist-backed US wars, notably the US War on Muslims, and the horrendous perversion of the US aid budget for arms, notably for Apartheid Israel [75]; and (c) an entrenched Western culture of lying emplaced by a dominant, homicidally greedy, neoliberal, Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI) One Percenter Establishment has now made a catastrophic global plus 2C temperature rise unavoidable [76-79]

(g) As documented here, the racist Zionists have a deadly record of mendacity. Indeed e-LIARS is an appropriate anagram for ISRAEL. Zionist-promoted Mainstream media fake news through lying by omission and lying by commission threatens rational risk management that is crucial for societal safety and successively involves (a) accurate data, (b) scientific analysis, and (c) informed systemic change to minimize risk [84].

(h) As documented here, racist Zionism is deadly anti-Arab anti-Semitism through the ongoing Palestinian Genocide and the ongoing Muslim Genocide and Muslim Holocaust [5, 57]. However racist Zionism is also anti-Jewish anti-Semitic through (a) falsely conflating the activities of genocidally racist Apartheid Israel with all Jews, and (b) by endlessly and falsely defaming the large body if anti-racist Jews who are utterly opposed to the human rights abuses and genocidal crimes of Apartheid Israel.

(E). What if the Zionists had genocidally colonized Australia as they did Palestine?

Australia ranks second in the world after Trump America in its fervent support for nuclear terrorist and genocidally racist Apartheid Israel and hence for nuclear terrorism, genocidal racism and Apartheid. Over 20 countries were suggested as possible sites of Zionist colonization [18] and indeed the genocidal psychopath Theodor Herzl, the founder of Zionism, suggested Argentina as an alternative to Palestine for Zionist colonization [27-30]. Indeed the anti-racist Jewish Freeland League led by Dr Isaac Steinberg gained strong Australian support for exclusive Jewish settlement of North West Australia before the 1944 UK war-time decision to partition Palestine trumped this “Australian solution”. However there are twice as many Australians (24 million) as Palestinians (12 million) and if the Zionists had done an Australian Gencoide rather than a Palestinian Genocide this would have meant the following outcomes today: 12 million Australians forbidden to step foot in Australia on pain of death; 90% of Australia ethnically cleansed of Australians; 73% of a 51% majority of Australians in Zionist-occupied Australia prevented from voting for the government ruling them; 9.4 million Australians highly abusively confined under violent military rule to a densely populated Australian Concentration Camp (4 million) or to other Australian ghettoes (5.4 million); an annual GDP per capita for Australia of $2,700 (as compared to $37,000 for the occupying Israelis); 9.4 million Occupied Australians excluded from all human rights; 6,000 under-5 year old Australian infants dying annually (as compared to the present 1,000); 8,400 occupied Australians dying avoidably each year (compared to zero such deaths for the Occupiers); 1,100 Occupied Australians being violently killed annually by the Zionists; and a “lucky” minority of 3.4 million Australians given Israeli citizenship in Australia, albeit under Nazi-style, anti-Australian, race-based laws.

What must decent people do?

Zionism is genocidal racism and the racist Zionists and their supporters must be sidelined from public life as have been Nazis, neo-Nazis, Apartheiders and the Ku Klux Klan (KKK). Decent anti-racist people around the world must (a) inform everyone they can, and (b) urge and apply Boycotts. Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all people, politicians, parties, countries, companies and corporations complicit in the racist Zionist Palestinian Genocide by nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide, racist Zionist-run, neo-Nazi Apartheid Israel, just as BDS was successfully applied against US-, UK-, Australia- and Apartheid Israel-backed Apartheid South Africa.

Apartheid Israel is now at the cross-roads – it can (a) continue as a vile, genocidal, grossly human rights-abusing , neo-Nazi Apartheid rogue state or (b) dismantle Apartheid as was done in post-Apartheid South Africa. The 2-State Solution is now dead because of the ethnic cleansing of 90% of the land of Palestine. A peaceful , humane solution that would be of enormous benefit to all the world, to all the Jewish Israelis and to all the Indigenous Palestinians would be a unitary state in Palestine with return of all refugees, zero tolerance for racism, equal rights for all, all human rights for all, one-person-one-vote, justice, goodwill, reconciliation, airport-level security, nuclear weapons removal, internationally-guaranteed national security initially based on present armed forces, and untrammelled access for all citizens to all of the Holy Land. It can and should happen tomorrow.

References.

[1]. “UN Genocide Convention”: http://www.edwebproject.org/sideshow/genocide/convention.html .

[2]. “Boycott Apartheid Israel”: https://sites.google.com/site/boycottapartheidisrael/.

[3]. “Gaza Concentration Camp”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/gaza-concentration .

[4]. “Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/jewsagainstracistzionism/ .

[5]. “Palestinian Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/ .

[6]. “Nuclear weapons and Israel”: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_weapons_and_Israel [my key website “Nuclear weapons ban, end poverty & reverse climate change”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/nuclear-weapons-ban ahas been removed by persons unknown].

[7]. “List of countries by military and paramilitary personnel”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_number_of_military_and_paramilitary_personnel .

[8]. Mahatma Gandhi, “The Jews”, Harijan, 26 November 1938.

[9]. “Non-Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/nonjewsagainstracistzionism/ .

[10]. UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights: http://www.un.org/Overview/rights.html .

[11]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel Excludes Occupied Palestinians From All Provisions Of The Universal Declaration Of Human Rights”, Countercurrents, 20 May 2012: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya200512.htm .

[12]. “Hamas”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hamas .

[13]. Gideon Polya, “Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya221115.htm .

[14]. “Experts: US did 9-11”: https://sites.google.com/site/expertsusdid911/ .

[15]. Gideon Polya, “Israelis Kill Ten Times More Israelis In Apartheid Israel Than Do Terrorists”, Countercurrents, 1 March 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/03/01/israelis-kill-ten-times-more-israelis-in-apartheid-israel-than-do-terrorists/ .

[16]. “Palestinian rocket attacks on Israel”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palestinian_rocket_attacks_on_Israel .

[17]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “The Secret Chord” By Geraldine Brooks. Palestinian Genocide By Israelites In 1000BC And By Zionists Today”, Countercurrents, 30 May, 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya300516.htm .

[18]. Martin Gilbert, “Jewish History Atlas” (Weidenfeld and Nicolson, London, 1969).

[19]. Shlomo Sand, “The Invention of the Jewish People” (Verso, London, 2009).

[20]. Marta D. Costa et al, “A substantial prehistoric European ancestry amongst Ashkenazi maternal lineages”, Nature, 2013: http://www.nature.com/ncomms/2013/131008/ncomms3543/full/ncomms3543.html .

[21]. Gideon Polya , “UK Zionist Historian Sir Martin Gilbert (1936-2015) Variously Ignored Or Minimized WW2 Bengali Holocaust”, Countercurrents, 19 February, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya190215.htm .

[22]. Neturei Karta, “Israeli Independence Day”: http://www.nkusa.org/activities/Statements/20090429IID.cfm .

[23]. Nathan Birnbaum, “In bondage to our fellow Jews”, 1919 from Nathan Birnbaum, “Series of Essays on Agudas Yisroel”, London, 1944 reproduced in Michael Selzer, editor, “Zionism Reconsidered”, Macmillan, London, 1970.

[24]. “Exterminate All the Brutes”, Sven Lindqvist.

[25]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, that includes succinct histories of all countries from Neolithic times and is now available for free perusal on the Web: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com.au/ .

[26]. Gideon Polya (2008), “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History. Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainability” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2008 edition that is now available for free perusal on the web: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ .

[27]. Theodor Herzl, Chapter 2, “Palestine or Argentine?”, The Jewish State: http://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jsource/Zionism/herzl2b.html .

[28]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Australia Backs Racist Zionist Run Apartheid Israel”, Countercurrents, 29 June 2009: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya290609.htm .

[29]. Leon Gettler, “An Unpromised Land” ( Fremantle Arts Centre Press, Fremantle, Western Australia, 1993)

[30]. Gideon Polya, “Book review: “An Unpromised Land” by Leon Gettler” – How Australia escaped becoming Apartheid Israel”, Book Reviews by Gideon Polya, 8 July 2009: https://sites.google.com/site/bookreviewsbydrgideonpolya/gettler-leon .

[31]. “The population of Palestine prior to 1948”, Population of Ottoman and Mandate Palestine: http://www.mideastweb.org/palpop.htm

[32]. UN Population Division, World Population prospects, the 2015 revision: https://esa.un.org/unpd/wpp/DataQuery/ .

[33]. Justin McCarty, “Palestine population: during the Ottoman and British mandate period”, Palestine Remembered: 8 September 2001: http://www.palestineremembered.com/Acre/Palestine-Remembered/Story559.html .

[34]. “Historic population of Israel/Palestine”: http://palestineisraelpopulation.blogspot.com.au/ .

[35]. Gideon Polya, “Australia PM Turnbull backs genocidal Apartheid Israel with falsehood and exceptionalism”, Countercurrents, 24 February 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/02/24/australia-pm-turnbull-backs-genocidal-apartheid-israel-with-falsehood-and-exceptionalism/ .

[36]. “Surafend Affair”, Wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Surafend_affair .

[37]. “Balfour Declaration”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balfour_Declaration .

[38]. Martin Gilbert (1994), “The First World War” , Holt, UK (p373).

[39]. Leon Gettler, “An Unpromised Land”.

[40]. Gideon Polya, “Book review: “An Unpromised Land” by Leon Gettler” – How Australia escaped becoming Apartheid Israel”, MWC News, 8 July 2009: https://sites.google.com/site/bookreviewsbydrgideonpolya/gettler-leon .

[41]. Gideon Polya, “ Racist Zionism and Israeli State Terrorism threats to Australia and Humanity ”, Palestinian Genocide: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/racist-zionism-and-israeli .

[42]. Sir Isaac Isaacs, quoted by Wikipedia, ”Isaac Isaacs”: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isaac_Isaacs .

[43]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel Buries Serial War Criminal, Genocidal Racist And Nuclear Terrorist Shimon Peres”,Countercurrentds, October 1, 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/2016/10/01/apartheid-israel-buries-serial-war-criminal-genocidal-racist-and-nuclear-terrorist-shimon-peres/ .

[44]. Gideon Polya, “Country-by-country analysis of avoidable mortality in European countries”, Chapter 4, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com.au/2012/01/chapter-4-country-by-country-analysis.html .

[45]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com.au/2012/01/chapter-4-country-by-country-analysis.html .

[46]. “USS Liberty incident”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Liberty_incident .

[47]. Mehdi Hasan, “A 50 year occupation: Israel’s Six-Day War started with a lie””, The Intercept, 5 June 2017: https://theintercept.com/2017/06/05/a-50-year-occupation-israels-six-day-war-started-with-a-lie/ .

[48]. Jacob Burns, “Israel “planned to detonate nuclear bomb in Egypt if it risked losing Six Day War”” , Telegraph, 4 June 2017: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/04/israel-planned-detonate-nuclear-bomb-egypt-risked-losing-six/ .

[49]. “Gaza-Israel conflict”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaza%E2%80%93Israel_conflict .

[50]. “List of countries by GDP (nominal) per capita”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(nominal)_per_capita .

[51]. “Palestinian casualties of war”. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palestinian_casualties_of_war .

[52]. “Ardeatine massacre”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ardeatine_massacre .

[53]. Gideon Polya, “Horrendous Palestinian/Israeli Death Ratios – World Must Stop Latest Israeli Gaza Massacre”, Countercurrents, 12 July, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya120714.htm .

[54]. Martin Gilbert “Atlas of the Holocaust”(Michael Joseph, London, 1982).

[55]. Gideon Polya, “Anti-racist Jewish Humanitarians Oppose Apartheid Israel & Support UN Security Council Resolution 2334”, Countercurrents, 13 January 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/01/13/anti-racist-jewish-humanitarians-oppose-apartheid-israel-support-un-security-council-resolution-2334/ .

[56]. Gideon Polya, “Is UN Security Council Resolution 2334 the beginning of the end for Apartheid Israel?”, Countercurrents, 28 December 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/2016/12/28/is-un-security-council-resolution-2334-the-beginning-of-the-end-for-apartheid-israel/ .

[57]. “Muslim Holocaust Muslim Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/muslimholocaustmuslimgenocide/ .

[58]. Iraqi Holocaust, Iraqi Genocide”: http://sites.google.com/site/iraqiholocaustiraqigenocide/ .

[59]. “Afghan Holocaust, Afghan Genocide”: http://sites.google.com/site/afghanholocaustafghangenocide/ .

[60]. William Blum, “Rogue State: a guide to the world’s only superpower”, Common Courage Press; 3rd edition, 2005.

[61]. “Stop state terrorism” : https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/ .

[62]. “State crime and non-state terrorism”: https://sites.google.com/site/statecrimeandnonstateterrorism/ .

[63]. “Apartheid Israeli state terrorism”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/apartheid-israeli-state-terrorism .

[64]. Gideon Polya , “West Ignores 11 Million Muslim War Deaths & 23 Million Preventable American Deaths Since US Government’s False-flag 9-11 Atrocity”, Countercurrents, 9 September, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya090915.htm .

[65]. Gideon Polya, “American Holocaust, Millions Of Untimely American Deaths And $40 Trillion Cost Of Israel To Americans”, 27 August, 2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya270813.htm .

[66]. Gideon Polya, “Australian State Terrorism – Zero Australian Terrorism Deaths, 1 Million Preventable Australian Deaths & 10 Million Muslims Killed By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 23 September, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya230914.htm .

[67]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Zionist, Pro-war, Pro-Opium, War Criminal Canadian Government Defames Iran & Cuts Diplomatic Links”, Countercurrents, 10 September, 2012: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya100912.htm .

[68]. Gideon Polya, “US, Australia, Canada, Apartheid Israel & 4 Pacific Island States Opposed Palestine Flag At UN But 119 Nations Voted Yes”, Countercurrents, 14 September, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya140915.htm ).

[69]. United Nations, “Israel’s settlements have no legal validity, constitute flagrant violations of international law, Security Council reaffirms. 14 delegations in favour of Resolution 2334 as United States abstains”, 23 December 2016: https://www.un.org/press/en/2016/sc12657.doc.htm .

[70]. Gideon Polya, “Racist Zionism and Israeli State Terrorism threats to Australia and Humanity”, Palestinian Genocide: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/racist-zionism-and-israeli .

[71]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Zionist-led coup ousts Australian PM Rudd”, MWC News, 29 June 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/politics/3488-pro-zionist-led-coup.html .

[72]. Antony Loewenstein, “Does the Zionist Lobby have blood on its hands in Australia?”, Antony Loewenstein, 2 July 2010: http://antonyloewenstein.com/2010/07/02/does-the-zionist-lobby-have-blood-on-its-hands-in-australia/ .

[73]. Kevin Barrett, “Buying Sharon – and “We Jews control America””” , Veterans Today, 11 January 2014: http://www.veteranstoday.com/2014/01/11/burying-sharon/ .

[74]. “Israel and weapons of mass destruction:, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israel_and_weapons_of_mass_destruction .

[75]. Gideon Polya, “Over 14 Million Americans Will Die Preventably Under A 2-Term Trump Administration”, Countercurrents, 22 March 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/03/22/over-14-million-americans-will-die-preventably-under-a-2-term-trump-administration/ .

[76]. Gideon Polya, “Exceptionalist Trump America Exits From Paris Agreement & Launches Neoliberal War on Terra”, Countercurrents, 6 June 2017: https://www.countercurrents.org/2017/06/06/exceptionalist-trump-america-exits-from-paris-agreement-launches-neoliberal-war-on-terra/ . [

[78]. “Methane Bomb Threat”: https://sites.google.com/site/methanebombthreat/ .

[79]. “Too late to avoid global warming catastrophe”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/too-late-to-avoid-global-warming .

[80]. Gideon Polya, “Mainstream media fake news through lying omission”, Global Research, 2 April 2017: http://www.globalresearch.ca/mainstream-media-fake-news-through-lying-by-omission/5582944 .

[81]. Gideon Polya, “Australian ABC And UK BBC Fake News Through Lying By Omission”, Countercurrents, 2 May 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/05/02/australian-abc-and-uk-bbc-fake-news-through-lying-by-omission/ .

[82]. “Mainstream media censorship”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammediacensorship/home .

[83]. “Mainstream media lying”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/ .

[84]. “Gideon Polya”: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .