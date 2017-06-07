Questions To The Chief Justice of India on Justice C.S. Karnan’s Imprisonment Order

Kind Attn: The Registrar, Supreme Court of India Sir, This is with reference to the SuoMotu Contempt Petition (C) NO.1/2017 titled “In re: Sri Justice C.S. Karnan” pending in the Supreme Court of India before a special seven judge bench presided over by the hon’ble Chief Justice of India. The last order passed by the bench is dated 09 May, 2017 as per the official website of the Supreme Court of India. As the issue is of immense public importance kindly let us know if any further order has been passed in the said case. Thanks. Yours sincerely, Dr. P.S. Sahni, Secretary, PIL Watch Group”