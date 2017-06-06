Five Farmers Demanding Fair Prices And Loan Waivers Killed In Police Firing In Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi | June 06, 2017: Today afternoon, police forces opened fire at the protesting farmers in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, five farmers killed and many left injured in the attack by police officials. The farmers have been on strike from June 1 to June 10 demanding loan waivers and fair prices for their produce. NAPM condemns the state brutal action against the agitating farmers. State has completely failed to address people’s concerns and to save their faces they are rampantly using violence to silence the dissenting voices. The voices cannot be crushed even after suspension of internet services in parts of states like Indore, Ujjain and Dewas all in the western parts of the state. We condemn the foul play of state govt. restricting farmers of the state in reaching out to the people of country for support and solidarity to their demands.

Earlier this week, on Monday, the chief minister of the state claimed to meet few protesting farmers groups among them, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh affiliated with RSS called off the protest and agreed to the resolution put up by the Govt. whereas other protesting farmer groups rejected the resolution and continued to protest as planned. They reiterated that they are not going for anything less than what they are demanding. RSS remained on fore front to deceive the people of this country and this time again tried to call off the protest mid way without receiving any concrete resolution from the Govt. to meet the demands of farmer’s groups.

Govt. assurances have been a mere tool to silence the resisting voices. Madhya Pradesh Govt. remained on top even in the past in betraying the farmers of the state. Since last three decades, people of Narmada Valley could be seen exposing the state govt. where at present the state is planning to use heavy force to evict people of Narmada Valley during the end of July month this year. Govt. is acting on behest of corporate forces trying to keep hard working people at edges to reap profits out of their helplessness.

Over 5000 farmers from Narmada Valley, representatives of Kisan Sangharsh Samiti participating in Rally for the Valley organized by Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) have also condemned the incident during a public meeting at Nisarpur in Dhar District. Along with the people of Narmada Valley, NBA and Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) strongly condemns the brutal attack by police officials on the protesting farmers and the state’s involvement in the incident and further demands,

1) Immediate commissioning of judicial enquiry in the alleged killing of farmers by police officials.

2) Immediate suspensions of all the police officials involved and book them in the case of murder of deceased farmers.

3) Immediate monetary relief to the family of deceased farmers and Govt. job to one of the family member.

We also appeal to all the people’s organizations and political parties to stand unite with the protesting farmers and hold series of protests in solidarity with the protesting farmers of the state.

Medha Patkar, Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) and National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM)

Aruna Roy, Nikhil Dey and Shankar Singh, Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS), National Campaign for People’s Right to Information and NAPM

P.Chennaiah, Andhra Pradesh Vyavasaya Vruthidarula Union-APVVU and National Centre For Labour and NAPM (Andhra Pradesh)

Ramakrishnam Raju, United Forum for RTI and NAPM (Andhra Pradesh)

Meera Sanghamitra, NAPM Telangana-Andhra Pradesh

Prafulla Samantara, Lok Shakti Abhiyan, and NAPM, Odisha

Lingraj Azad, Samajwadi Jan Parishad, Niyamgiri Suraksha Samiti, and NAPM, Odisha

Binayak Sen and Kavita Srivastava, People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL)

Sandeep Pandey, Socialist Party and NAPM, Uttar Pradesh

Maj Gen S.G.Vombatkere (Retd), Mysuru, NAPM, Karnataka

Gabriele Dietrich, Penn Urimay Iyakkam, Madurai and NAPM (Tamilnadu)

Geetha Ramakrishnan, Unorganised Sector Workers Federation, NAPM, (Tamilnadu)

Arul Doss, NAPM (Tamilnadu)

Arundhati Dhuru, Manesh Gupta, NAPM, Uttar Pradesh

Richa Singh, Sangatin Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, NAPM Uttar Pradesh

Vilayodi Venugopal, CR Neelakandan and Prof. Kusumam NAPM, Kerala

Vimal Bhai, Matu Jansangathan, NAPM, Uttarakhand

Jabar Singh, NAPM, Uttarakhand

Sister Celia, Domestic Workers Union, and NAPM, Karnataka

Anand Mazgaonkar and Krishnakant, Paryavaran Suraksh Samiti, NAPM Gujarat

Kamayani Swami and Ashish Ranjan, Jan Jagran Shakti Sangathan, and NAPM Bihar

Mahendra Yadav, Kosi Navnirman Manch, NAPM Bihar

Sister Dorothy, NAPM Bihar

Dayamani Barla, Aadivasi-Moolnivasi Astivtva Raksha Samiti, NAPM Jharkhand

Dr. Sunilam and Adv. Aradhna Bhargava, Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, and NAPM, Madhya Pradesh

Bhupender Singh Rawat, Jan Sangharsh Vahini, NAPM, Delhi

Rajendra Ravi, Nanhu Prasad, Madhuresh Kumar, Amit Kumar, Himshi Singh, Uma, Aaquib Zabed Mazumder, NAPM, Delhi

Faisal Khan, Khudai Khidmatgar, NAPM Haryana

J S Walia, NAPM Haryana

Kailash Meena, NAPM Rajasthan

Samar Bagchi and Amitava Mitra, NAPM West Bengal

Suniti SR, Suhas Kolhekar, and Prasad Bagwe, NAPM Maharashtra

Gautam Bandopadhyay, NAPM, Chhattisgarh

Anjali Bharadwaj, National Campaign for People’s Right to Information and NAPM

Kaladas Dahariya, RELAA, Chhatisgarh

Bilal Khan, Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan, Mumbai and NAPM

for more details please contact 9818905316