Brothers! Sisters! Every citizen !

These are days of bovine !

If you look at farmer with a cow (1)

Catch him somehow

Follow and thrash them

Creating mayhem!

Every citizen! Listen!

These are days of divine!

If you see Muslims praying Rahim (2)

Force them to chant Ram! Ram!

Till they divert

Their attention and convert

People of the nation!

These are days of saffronisation!

Where ruthless administration

Stifles students discussion

On food rights and beef ban ! (3)

Attack teachers and activists

Brand them as terrorists !

But,

Brothers! Sisters! Listen!

In these days of male domination

When women are raped and humiliated

And disabled incarcerated

Hindutva forces on the prowl

Media news is fake and foul

Every step is haphazard

And every moment a hazard

So,

Brothers ! Sisters ! Listen !

Unite and hasten

To counter cow vigilantes

Forced religious conversions

Voice right to dissent

And rights of women empowerment

Release of illegal detainees

Without speedy trial and justice

Notes

Pehlu khan attacked April 7, 2017 ( times of India) Don’t take Allah name say Sri ram

( Kracktivist.org) IIT beef festival

Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere and who wants to foster the whole world.