Brothers! Sisters! Every citizen !
These are days of bovine !
If you look at farmer with a cow (1)
Catch him somehow
Follow and thrash them
Creating mayhem!
Every citizen! Listen!
These are days of divine!
If you see Muslims praying Rahim (2)
Force them to chant Ram! Ram!
Till they divert
Their attention and convert
People of the nation!
These are days of saffronisation!
Where ruthless administration
Stifles students discussion
On food rights and beef ban ! (3)
Attack teachers and activists
Brand them as terrorists !
But,
Brothers! Sisters! Listen!
In these days of male domination
When women are raped and humiliated
And disabled incarcerated
Hindutva forces on the prowl
Media news is fake and foul
Every step is haphazard
And every moment a hazard
So,
Brothers ! Sisters ! Listen !
Unite and hasten
To counter cow vigilantes
Forced religious conversions
Voice right to dissent
And rights of women empowerment
Release of illegal detainees
Without speedy trial and justice
Notes
- Pehlu khan attacked April 7, 2017 ( times of India)
- Don’t take Allah name say Sri ram
( Kracktivist.org)
- IIT beef festival
Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere and who wants to foster the whole world.
Comments