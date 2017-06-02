‘Beef Ban’ Protesters Arrested In Bangalore

Around 25 people protesting the ‘beef ban’ in Bangalore were arrested and put under police custody today. About 500 people marching towards the Bangalore town hall were stopped by the police and at least 25 were arrested. Jagdish Chandra , New Socialist Alternative (CWI-India) , Balan (AICCTU) ,Shankar (Politburo member, CPIML), Narasimha Murthy ( Human Rights Defender) Rajan Chinnaiah (Karnatak Tamil Makkal Iyakkam) Vinayak Srinivasa, (Environmental activist) Muhammad Tahir, (SDPI) Clifton Rosario (AICCTU) were some of the leaders arrested today. They were protesting against the central government notification ‘Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets)Rules-2017’ — banning the sale of cattle in animal markets for slaughter.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated that “It is not binding on the State to implement the Centre’s curbs on sale of cattle for slaughter as it is a State subject”. Jagdish Chandra of New Socialist Alternative said that it is double speak by the Chief Minister. “If he holds true to his world why he is unleashing his police on the peaceful protesters?” asked Jagdish Chandra.

On Monday students protesting against the ”beef ban” in Bangalore also were arrested.