Narmada Valley On High Alert

At least 40,000 policemen and women, if needed the army, is on alert and will be pulled in for forcible eviction of thousands of families whose list is announced through the extraordinary gazette notification issued by the Government of M.P., dated 27.05.2017, which is in the public domain, listing the names of 18,346 families. Various government officials are continuously moving in the villages threatening and intimidating the villagers and asking them to leave at whatever cost, mentioning different dates.

Amidst this, the people have risen up, on one hand raising their voices against the violation of rehabilitation policies as well as court orders and on the other, people are worried about being homeless and jobless if such thing occurs. There is no doubt that the government’s plan is to make every village a battle ground.

Rahul Yadav, Mukesh Bhagoriya, Himshi