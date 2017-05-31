Time For Left And Secular Forces To Step Forward To Fight Fascism In India

The problem with our left and secular forces is that they don’t take the warnings of the communal fascists seriously and respond to such situations in a timely manner’ with consistency’. Before every disaster created by the communal fascists, proper signals are given. But yet timely’ and consistent’ responses are rarely undertaken by the left and secular forces. This is where the Hindutva forces win over the left and secular forces. Take the beef issue for example. Like every notification they have introduced it without much public discussion on the subject, knowing very well that the five states where the consumption of beef is legal would resist to such notification. But it seems that the Central Government had sent the copy of the Notification to all the State Governments including Kerala Government also. So why didn’t the Kerala Government respond against it on time’?

Take the case of Gujarat genocide for another example. Teesta Setalvad had written in Communalism Combat 2 years before the genocide in Gujarat that a major communal violence is going to happen in Guajarat soon. Nobody took it seriously. And now, the consistency of fighting for the rights of the survivors have been left to Teesta and her team, facing all kinds of harassment from the Government.

Take the Kandhamal violence as another example. Angana Chatterjee had given proper warning much before the 2008 genocide of Dalit Christians and Adivasi Christians in Kandhamal. That was reported in Counter Currents also. But again, nobody took it seriously. And now, the job of fighting for the rights of the survivors of Kandhamal has been left to a small group without any resources to fight. And every year on August 25, Kandhamal Day is observed. In Kerala it is only observed mainly by the Muslim youth and some Dalit Christians and not by the mainstream church or the mainstream left and secular forces.

The Hindutva leaders came to Kerala and claimed that the Arabian Sea belonged to the Hindus. Neither the established fisher people’s unions nor the left and secular leaders responded properly to such a claim. Last year, the RSS gave an announcement that by 2005, this country would be made into a Hindu Rashtra’. The left and secular forces were silent. The work for the agenda of Hindu Rashtra is continuing both on the ground and through notifications like the recent one. And it is only another eight years more to fulfill their agenda. It is time that we prepare ourselves whether we should live in a Hindu Rashtra or a Secular State, so long as our secular leaders do not act on time’ and `with consistency’.

The above are only some examples. But there are many more examples of this kind. The attitude of the left and secular forces seem to be if somebody works on such issues, we can support such actions and perhaps we can also come forward as leaders also’. This attitude must change. Timely’ and `consistent’ actions must be proven if communal fascism has to be resisted.

Whatever has happened so far has happened. A positive approach to this issue is to strengthen this appeal to all secular forces in India and abroad. And since the public dissent against the banning of beef is taking place strongly in Kerala, it is the responsibility of the Kerala Government to convene a meeting of the representatives of all six states which are against the ban of beef. There is a need for common actions irrespective of political differences on this issue, keeping the interests of the farmers as well as consumers. It should also to be brought to the notice of the Central Government that the stake holders are not just the State Governments but also people in general. Therefore, imposition of such a notification without proper public discussion must be opposed tooth and nail.

Hitler banned kosher slaughter in Germany as a strategy to weaken the Jews. Beef is still eaten by the Germans. Now let us wait and see whether beef eaters in India can maintain their food rights.

K.P. Sasi is a film maker