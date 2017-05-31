Brutal Attack On Students In Banaras

CPDR expresses its deep concern over the brutality with which students’ expressions of dissent are being suppressed across the country. On 27 May, the UP police used brute force against students who were holding a protest at the gate of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) against the violent attacks on the Dalits of Saharanpur. This protest was organised by Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha, a students’ organisation in BHU, and members of Students for Change of IIT BHU on the occasion of the visit of UP’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath to BHU. Students raised slogans of “Yogi Go Back” expressing their anger against the chief minister whose administration is responsible for the continuing caste atrocities in Saharanpur.

The protesting students were dragged into the police van and kicked and hit badly. Even the female students were beaten by male police. They were verbally abused and called “prostitutes” by the police. A police officer also threatened them that petrol will be poured into their private parts to teach them a lesson. The students were also given encounter threats. Six students have been charged with IPC section 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons likely to cause a disturbance of the public peace after the assembly has been commanded to disperse). It is clear that the complaint has been lodged to intimidate students given that the protest by students was peaceful and an exercise of their fundamental right to protest. The students have also submitted a petition to lodge complaint against police sub-inspector Mahesh Mishra who was at the forefront in abusing students physically and verbally.

The violent action against Banaras students has once again exposed the growing fascist power of the brahmanical forces that seek to crush democratic dissent of the marginalised communities and students with an iron hand. CPDR staunchly condemns the brutal attack on students of Banaras and demands

Strict action be taken against the police officers responsible for the assault and abuse of power. Withdraw false cases on students

Anand Teltumbde

General Secretary, CPDR, Maharashtra