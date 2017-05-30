Life Cycle

My life

Is a ‘ fatal accident’…

An unintended incident

Clock starts ticking

As my heart starts beating

Like countdown before a satellite

Exploding into the sky straight

I become an identity

A family’s entity

Assume a name, a caste, a sanctity

A religion, a member of a community

I start becoming greedy

Sucking milk from a dead mother’s body

Mired in personal ambitions

And socio- cultural clashes

With the chanting of time

‘ grow old with me’

Till the last chime

Last rituals of rhyme

When I mingle with nature

The air, the earth, the water

I have no name, no fame

No communal clashes, no shame

The ultimate Union with eternity

A perpetual serenity ..!

Alas! I could not attain when alive

Then goal of universal humanity …!

Notes

‘ fatal accident’ from Rohith vemula letter published 19 / 1/ 2016 ( Indian Express)

Grow old with me — final song written by John Lennon ….also from Robert Browning poem ‘ Rabbi Ben Ezra’

Hungry baby sucks milk from his dead mother near a railway track in UP, India ( village Damoh)

Sheshu Babu is a writer from any where and everywhere and who wants to foster the whole humanity