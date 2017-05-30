Beef Ban And The Fascist Assault On Society

I wish the people in India the best of good fortune in this alarming situation taking place in India so as to end beef farming, the beef industry overall and beef consumption. What will the central government start to dictate next? Will it be clothing styles, lack of public schools for girls or people of lower castes, the diet that must be eaten in households, the crops that farmers must grow, mandatory prayer sessions or other draconian, dangerous new laws used to support fascist control?

This list of 14 early warning signs of fascism is chilling | indy100

https://www.indy100.com/…/donald-trump-muslim-majority-travel-ban-list-early-war…

Apr 24, 2017 – According to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, the date is the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew Calendar and is the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising. In January 2017 this image of 14 early signs of Fascism, which hangs in the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, went viral for …

Washington Monthly | The 12 Early Warning Signs of Fascism

washingtonmonthly.com/2017/01/31/the-12-early-warning-signs-of-fascism/

Jan 31, 2017 – If you go to the U.S. Holocaust Museum, you can see a sign hanging there that tells you what to look for if you’re worried that your country may …

The 14 Characteristics of Fascism, by Lawrence Britt, Spring 2003

https://ratical.org/ratville/CAH/fasci14chars.html

Political scientist Dr. Lawrence Britt recently wrote an article about fascism (“Fascism Anyone?,” Free Inquiry, Spring 2003, page 20). Studying the fascist …

If it looks like fascism, smells like fascism, feels like fascism and tastes like fascism, then it is so. In this case, the taste is fascist. After all, people are not allowed to taste beef and must follow the ideological rulings of one religious group of people.

Please continue to rise up against ugly government ways. It does sometimes help as our own uprising in the USA against the Vietnam War demonstrated.

So have courage. Come together to make peaceful resistance plans, protect the farmers and other people in the beef industry, and stand together against this thinly disguised fascist assault on your entire country.

Sally Dugman is a writer in MA, USA.