Human Rights Defender Thirumurugan Gandhi Arrested

Human Rights defender Thirumurugan Gandhi has been arrested under the notorious Goonda Act by the Tamil Nadu police, for being part of the Candle Light Vigil that was held in Marina Beach on 27th May, in remembrance of the Genocidal War against Tamils in Sri Lanka which killed at least 150,000 Tamil civilians. There was a police action against the protest march on 27th. Thirumurugan Gandhi and many others were taken into custody. Today they were charged under Goonda Act and arrested.

We at New Socialist Alternative (CWI-India), Tamil Solidarity: for the rights of workers and all oppressed in Sri Lanka condemn the high handedness of the Tamil Nadu police in foisting a false case on a #HumanRightsDefender fighting for the cause of the oppressed Tamils in Sri Lanka.

We urge fellow human rights organisations and groups to condemn this draconian measure and demand the withdrawal of the false case against Thirumurugan Gandhi of the May17 Movement.