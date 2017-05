a gruesome truth we dare not speak

of violence with its bloody taunt

such terror stories seldom haunt

in lands where casteist pyres reek

how long the poem abject sung

how long the murder and mayhem

how long the bridling of the tongue

how long the rift of us and them

i sometimes pray a futile whine

its all thats left of weak protest

Lord dont put us to the test

We cant win – so pretend its fine

Godfrey D’Lima, SJMPSM

Blog spot: godfreydlimasj.blogspot.com