South Asian Progressives Commemorate 50 Years of Naxalbari Uprising In Canada

South Asian progressive activists came together in Surrey, Canada this evening to denounce ongoing state violence against oppressed communities and minorities in India on the occasion of 50 years of Naxalbari uprising. At a rally organized by Radical Desi, speakers were unanimous in their criticism of the growing attacks on Dalits, Adivasis and religious minorities under the right wing Modi government. They agreed that the socio economic situation which contributed to the eruption of Naxalbari movement half a century ago continues to prevail as there is no end to repression and yawning gap between the rich and the poor.

The recent attacks on Dalits by Hindu fundamentalists in UP at the behest of the ruling BJP and military oppression on people of Kashmir was strongly condemned by those in attendance. They also criticized the attacks on Muslims and Christians by the Hindutva extremists.

Among those who spoke on the occasion were Ambedkarite activists Param Kainth and Varinder Bangar, besides leftist poet Amrit Diwana, veteran Communists Amarjeet Sufi, Harjit Daudhria and Parshotam Dosanjh, progressive Pakistani activist Shahzad Nazir Khan and the founder of Coalition Against Bigotry Imtiaz Popat, and the publishers of Des Punjab and South Asian Review Gurbachan Singh and Bhupinder Malhi respectively. A veteran Sikh activist Kaser Singh Kooner and the Radical Desi Director Gurpreet Singh also spoke at the rally. Slogans in solidarity with the Naxalite movement and Bhim Army were raised on the occasion while those in attendance also signed a petition seeking the release of Prof. GN Saibaba.