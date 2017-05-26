How To Lynch A Man

it’s really simple. what you need first is

a man, preferably alone, poor or looking

poor, carrying no weapons and exhausted

from work, starving, and apparently

belonging to a lower caste or a muslim.

next you need a slogan. it could be anything

from har har mahadev to jai durga or

jai bajrang bali ki, or even a modern one

like bharat chodo or go mata ki raksha karo.

next you need a reason. this is the easiest

part for reasons are aplenty and you just

need to pick one. go mata is again handy.

the lynching is a bit dicey for a beginner but

after one or two outings you become an expert

hit his shoulders with a rod and his knees

with a log which will make him crumple

and show weepy eyes to the news channels.

let him have his moment of glory. then

keep on hitting his torso till he wriggles and

screams and then bring out the big knives

this part the veterans will do chop his body

at select places to put him out of action. when

he stops moving turn his body with two or

three kicks and unzip your pyjama and pee

in his mouth. he will still be breathing in the

pool of blood. now douse him with kerosene.

throw a light on him. step back to view your

firey installation with the eye of an artist.

wait, he says something.

step close to hear him say in burning agony

mother fuckers motherfuckers

burn in hell.

turn to the crowd and declare happily look

he repented and shouted vande mataram.

Ra Sha is a poet