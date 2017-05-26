Cattle Sale Restriction: A Death Blow To India’s Farmers And Federalism

On the third anniversary of Narendra Modi government, the government of India dealt a death blow to Indian farmers and its federal structure by bringing severe restrictions on cattle trade, virtually enforcing a cow slaughter ban across India. The new rule was issued by the ministry of environment.

Hindustan Times reported,

The central regulation for cattle business notified this week allows only farmland owners to trade at animal markets. The notification covers bulls, bullocks, cows, buffaloes, steers, heifers and calves, as well as the camel trade.

To be implemented in the next three months, the move introduces lots of paperwork for cow traders who are mostly poor and illiterate. For instance, before the trade, both seller and buyer will have to produce identity and farmland ownership documents.

After buying a cow, a trader must make five copies of proof of sale and submit them at the local revenue office, the local veterinary doctor in the district of the purchaser, animal market committee, apart from one each for seller and buyer.

“Take an undertaking that the animals are bought for agriculture purposes and not for slaughter,” reads a directive to committees overseeing animal markets in the rule notified under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act of 1960 that gives the Centre powers over animal welfare.

The environment ministry’s eight-page rule also bans setting of animal markets within 50 km of an international border and 25 km of a state border. Taking animal outside the state will require special approval of the state government nominee.

Although animal husbandry comes under state subject in India’s federal structure, the Modi government has used Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act of 1960 that gives the Centre powers over animal welfare.

Well known ecologist S. Faizi wrote in Facebook “the centre cannot create any law or issue orders about a subject that is in the State list, in the division of legislative powers between the centre and states. Livestock is a state subject. In the State List under Schedule VII: Paras 15 and 16 cover livestock. Hope the SC will strike down any unconstitutional order by the Centre.”

The annual meat business in India is estimated to be around Rs one trillion with exports worth Rs 263 billion in 2016-17. For large section of the rural population and farmers cattle is a source of income, especially during illness or to buy seeds. With the new government order it will be very difficult for farmers to sell their cattle. This will ultimately destroy the cattle industry itself.

Political commentator Rathindra Roy wrote, ” if this is implemented it will most probably go down in history not as a blunder, because it is premeditated and planned, but as perhaps the most mindlessly cruel ruling that will destroy large parts of our rural economy and disrupt what little social harmony we have left. Thank you Sangh Parivar…..as prophesied you have successfully and truly set in motion KaliYug!”

Upper caste Hindus treat the cow as holy and cow slaughter is banned in 24 out of 29 states in India. However, for the 170 million Muslim population of India and the lower castes who form almost 80% of the Hindu population, beef is an affordable protein rich diet. These communities engage in cattle, meat and leather trade. This new rule is a death blow to these communities. In fact, ever since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, dozens of Muslims and lower caste Hindus were lynched by cow vigilantes called ‘Gau Rakshaks’ affiliated to right wing Sangh Parivar. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs is the political arm of the Sangh Parivar. It is to be noted that the new rule comes into effect just before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The Modi government has been engaged in social engineering to divide communties living in social harmony by playing divisive politics. This new rule will embolden the cow vigilantes to take law into their own hands and strike fear in people’s minds. This rule will effectively enforce ‘beef ban’ in the remaining states like Kerala and the North Eastern states.

In November last year Modi government enforced a ban of high denomination notes dubbed as “demonetisation”. It had disastrous effect on the economy as well as causing the death of hundreds of people. This new rule is greater social engineering than demonetization. Pitting one community against another, castes against one another. Human blood will spill across India. Farmers will starve. India has become a cow republic. If we don’t resist it, it will be the end of India as we know it.