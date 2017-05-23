Reflections Of A Seed

I wish I remain

In the cozy lap of mother Earth

Safe without pain

Of germination and growth …

I wish I remain

Aloof from the toxic artificial fertilizers

And hybridisation

Of my body by biological scientists

I wish I remain

Enjoying heat and rain

Mingled with crust

And the smell of dust

But …. Time reminds again and again

That I, for ever, cannot remain

Without changing into roots and shoots

Bearing leaves, flowers and fruits

For other life forms

To survive in the universe

Now, I wish I remain

An embodiment of sacrifice

A link in the food chain

To continue life sustenance

