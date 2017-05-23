Reflections Of A Seed

I wish I remain
In the cozy lap of mother Earth
Safe without pain
Of germination and growth …
I wish I remain
Aloof from the toxic artificial fertilizers
And hybridisation
Of my body by biological scientists
I wish I remain
Enjoying heat and rain
Mingled with crust
And the smell of dust
But …. Time reminds again and again
That I, for ever, cannot remain
Without changing into roots and shoots
Bearing leaves, flowers and fruits
For other life forms
To survive in the universe
Now, I wish I remain
An embodiment of sacrifice
A link in the food chain
To continue life sustenance
Sheshu Babu is a poet
