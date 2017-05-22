Israel’s Genocide Towards Palestinian Arabs

Kafir Qasim Massacre

Several truths become manifestly clear to all those who remain truthful to the historical record and to themselves, and who have ever undertaken a serious read of the original imperialistic design and intent of the early Zionist visionaries and plotters towards Palestine in the late 19th century and 20th century; and those who have come after them in Israel’s settler movement since 1948 who have held to their vision for Palestine, the Levant and the creation of an ever-greater Eretz Israel. This vision that has driven and motivated Zionist visionaries and plotters since day-one has never made any real distinction between what some refer to as either racist ethnic cleansing or genocide.

Firstly, their imperialistic designs were as ruthless as any Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan, Adolph Hitler or any other conqueror of the past who was prepared to do whatever had to be done to sweep away or eliminate all those peoples who got in their way. Whether this required the so-called ‘ethnic-cleaning’ or ‘genocide’ of those who got in their way was an irrelevant quibble of words.

The early British and Americans in the New World were no different. When they encountered the indigenous peoples who were the original inhabitants of whatever lands and resources upon which the conquerors had covetous designs, the original aboriginals were at once eliminated without any sense of guilt. An Andrew Jackson in America’s early frontier wasn’t any different than a David Ben-Gurion of early Zionist Israel, who was prepared to do whatever was required to remove or eliminate the sub-humans in question that represented an impediment to their greater megalomaniacal designs. So no fundamental difference exists between a Republican Party President who once cleared out the American South of all its Native American’s, and put them on a forced Trail of Tears death march to some distant, uninhabitable land, and those actions taken by hardliner Likud Party leaders and their followers towards the Palestinian Arabs in Palestine. The actions of the original Zionists, and the settler movement that came after them, are as ruthless and criminal as any so-defined ‘terrorist thug’ in 2017.

When one pours through the history books, and reads of some early American frontiersman justifying his or her right to kill Native Americans – whether they are men, women, children or babies – on the basis that nits grow lice, one can’t help but be reminded of those modern-day Zionists who justify taking the same action on the basis that Palestinian Arabs are nothing more than ‘snakes’ who must be eliminated, young and old alike, along with all their homes, villages and towns so that “no more little snakes can continue to be bred.”

SO, the ultimate questions that always have to be answered about the ethnic-cleaning, genocidal actions of whatever conquering, imperialistic power begins with asking, “When does all the ethnic-cleansing turn into genocide? How many must die to qualify the difference? Who decides? How arbitrary are such distinctions?” If a whole village or town is massacred, like at Kafir Qasim and other villages, does that qualify as genocide in the specific or in the main? A dual side to these questions, as in the case, of every conquering power and all those peoples it subdues and robs of all their lands, resources and way of life is, “When do such stolen lands ever become un-stolen lands?” Do they become un-stolen only so long as they have the power to hold onto them until some other, even greater, conquering power comes along and in turn steals them again?; which begs the further question, “Is this the sum total of what it means to be fully human and what human history has been, and always will be, about until that final predicted Biblical Rapture Up that is so often talked about, and for which so many pray?

Jerome Irwin is a freelance writer and author of “The Wild Gentle Ones; A Turtle Island Odyssey” (www.turtle-island-odyssey.com), a three volume account of his travels as a spiritual sojourner, during the 1960’s, 70’s & 80’s among Native Americans & First Nations in North America. It encompasses the Spiritual Renaissance & Liberation Movements among native peoples throughout North America during the Civil Rights era. More recently, Irwin authored a series of articles on the “NODAPL/KEYSTONE XL/CLIMATDE CHANGE protests against the United States government. Irwin also is the publisher of The Wild Gentle Press.