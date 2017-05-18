Reform Of The Financial System: Money Without Debt or Interest

The current financial system cannot provide sufficient funds now to reduce unemployment or to alleviate the suffering of the 800 million across the world who are in poverty, close to starvation. The only remedy is for governments to provide debt free money without charging interest. This will not be easy. Governments will want to provide infrastructure. Roads, Transport, Hospitals, Schools and at the same time funds to solve the global warming problem. But they must ensure that the money provided is only sufficient to eliminate unemployment, anymore will result in inflation.

It is not intended that Banks should be done away with, they will work more like a credit union, Their executives pay should come down and precautions taken so that the money they loan can never be excessive.

Read the full report here (PDF)