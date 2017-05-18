Little Damini

As the Devil tiptoes into the room,
The little girl’s hands seize the cane
As he walks towards doom,
His gaze fixed at her bane
Brutus will make his deft move,
But Caesar’s honour will not demise
No longer trapped under his cove,
The Damini in her is swift to rise
Daddy’s little girl is now mature
Ready to strike at his lethal conceit
The little girl is now secure
Daddy’s head swirls when hit
The girl in the toilet breaks open the door
Fallen, not forgiven: a corpse lies on the floor
Romila Padhi is a Class 12 student
