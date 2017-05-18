Little Damini

As the Devil tiptoes into the room,

The little girl’s hands seize the cane

As he walks towards doom,

His gaze fixed at her bane

Brutus will make his deft move,

But Caesar’s honour will not demise

No longer trapped under his cove,

The Damini in her is swift to rise

Daddy’s little girl is now mature

Ready to strike at his lethal conceit

The little girl is now secure

Daddy’s head swirls when hit

The girl in the toilet breaks open the door

Fallen, not forgiven: a corpse lies on the floor

Romila Padhi is a Class 12 student