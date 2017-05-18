Hail Emmanuel Caesar! The Bankster Macron And Pax Francais in Africa

Emmanuel Macron wears the crown of Caesar in France today, with Presidential powers of Imperial proportions with his vision for Pax Francais in Africa pointing towards more of “Hollandism”, his predecessors practice of putting more boots on the ground to insure French access to Africa’s natural resources.

Africa is Pax Francais’ last major bastion of neo colonialism, and it’s continued super exploitation is essential to the maintenance of the French economy and high standard of living of its people. Already the French have the strongest, largest foreign military force in Africa with many thousands of soldiers and advanced aircraft in multiple countries such as Mali, Cote D’Ivoire and Djibouti to name a few.

Emmanuel Caesar is already salivating over the prospect of exploiting some of the last major unexplored energy and mineral deposits on the planet, the north west Sahara desert in Mali, Niger and Chad. Millions of square miles of riches waiting to be looted and France first in line with thousands of troops and fighter aircraft in all three countries.

Pax Francais needs an enemy to justify its use of armed might on the continent and what more could they ask for but Wahabist fanatics from north Africa’s most backward tribes armed to the teeth with Libyan weapons and destroying world heritage sites and burning ancient manuscripts?

So when the French Army invaded Mali they were there as “liberators”, to drive the hated fanatics back into the desert to the cheers of the Malian people.

Only problem was when the French Army had the Al Queda/Isis lot trapped in the Malian town of Kona, where a few cluster bombs would have finished the bunch, the French Army inexplicably allowed their several hundred truck convoy to escape over the only road out of town across hundreds of miles of desert.

In other words, Pax Francais needs the continued existence of terrorists and religious fanaticism to justify its military invasion and occupation of its former colonies in Africa, Mali, Niger and Chad.

The payoff is just to great to risk losing out on, so the bankster Macron will don the crown of Emmanuel Caesar and bring home lots and lots of plunder and booty, to fill the coffers of the French Empire once again and help to continue to buy the loyalty of the French people with jobs and social services endowed from African blood and black gold.

In other words the big French multinationals rake it in, and in the process fatten the accounts of the French banksters with Africa’s blood money under Emmanuel Caesar and his vision of a revival of Pax Francais in Africa.

Thomas C. Mountain is an independent journalist in Eritrea, living and reporting from here since 2006. See thomascmountain on Facebook or best contact him at thomascmountain at g mail dot com