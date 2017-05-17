The House impeached Clinton

For a blow job and lying about a blow job

That is the standard for impeachment

In the blowjob U.S. House of Representatives

The Senate tried but did not convict Clinton

For a blow job and lying about a blowjob

In the blowjob U.S. Senate

The House did not even impeach Bushie Junior

For war and lying about war

In the blowjob U.S. House

The House did not even impeach Obama

For war and lying about war

In the blowjob U.S. House

Ergo

Blowjobs

Are more important than wars

To our Blowjob Congress

Just a gang of blowjobs

Republicans and Democrats

Tweedle-dumb versus Tweedle-greed

All in it for the blowjob by Wall Street

Always the best Congress money can buy

Government of the blowjobs, by the blowjobs, and for the blowjobs

Government of the warmongers, by the warmongers, and for the warmongers

Is not war the ultimate blowjob?

Professor Francis A. Boyle is an international law expert and served as Legal Advisor to the Palestine Liberation Organization and Yasser Arafat on the 1988 Palestinian Declaration of Independence, as well as to the Palestinian Delegation to the Middle East Peace Negotiations from 1991 to 1993, where he drafted the Palestinian counter-offer to the now defunct Oslo Agreement. His books include “ Palestine, Palestinians and International Law” (2003), and “ The Palestinian Right of Return under International Law” (2010).