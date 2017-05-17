The House impeached Clinton
For a blow job and lying about a blow job
That is the standard for impeachment
In the blowjob U.S. House of Representatives
The Senate tried but did not convict Clinton
For a blow job and lying about a blowjob
In the blowjob U.S. Senate
The House did not even impeach Bushie Junior
For war and lying about war
In the blowjob U.S. House
The House did not even impeach Obama
For war and lying about war
In the blowjob U.S. House
Ergo
Blowjobs
Are more important than wars
To our Blowjob Congress
Just a gang of blowjobs
Republicans and Democrats
Tweedle-dumb versus Tweedle-greed
All in it for the blowjob by Wall Street
Always the best Congress money can buy
Government of the blowjobs, by the blowjobs, and for the blowjobs
Government of the warmongers, by the warmongers, and for the warmongers
Is not war the ultimate blowjob?
Professor Francis A. Boyle is an international law expert and served as Legal Advisor to the Palestine Liberation Organization and Yasser Arafat on the 1988 Palestinian Declaration of Independence, as well as to the Palestinian Delegation to the Middle East Peace Negotiations from 1991 to 1993, where he drafted the Palestinian counter-offer to the now defunct Oslo Agreement. His books include “ Palestine, Palestinians and International Law” (2003), and “ The Palestinian Right of Return under International Law” (2010).
Comments