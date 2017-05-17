Ballad of People

In the base of Himalayas, one day,

Where splendid tea gardens lay,

Migrant labourers, workers and peasantry

Repulsed landlords in the village of Naxalbari

The Mundas and Santhals united

Mass protests ensued

Women and children killed

In police firing in Naxalbari

But the struggle did not die

Despite rulers’ outcry

From Shingur to Niamgiri

Continued the legacy of Naxalbari

From a small village revolt

Capitalists felt the fury of thunderbolt

Pronounced the biggest threat to internal security

The ideology inspired by Naxalbari

Fifty springs have passed

Number of people martyred

But, till democratic equality is not attained

Future torch – bearer is Naxalbari

Notes

Naxalbari is a village in Darjeeling district of west Bengal

Migrant labourers from Bihar formed peasants and workers …tribals Munda and Santhals tribe ( Naxalbari movement in India …. Yourarticlelibrary — essay — 39347)

On 25 may, 1967 police opened fire killing nine tribal adults and two children …Wikipedia history

Shingur … Tata motors wanted to establish car factory in Bengal. The people opposed it. Finally , the company has to stop it’s factory

Niamgiri …hill range in kalahandi odisha India …. The people opposed Vedanta company and POSCO

Biggest threat to internal security, Manmohan Singh, the Hindu may 24, 2010 interview

Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere and who want to foster the wole world