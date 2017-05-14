Investigation

Your honour!
Generation after generation
Centuries of strangulation
We sobbed in silence
Without single utterance
Against the verdicts
That depended on your instincts …
Your honour!
Thomas Moore was hanged
Dostoevsky exiled
Afzal guru hanged
For the crimes not committed
Your honour !
Workers, writers, peasants
Participated in mass protests
Were tortured humiliated and jailed
While their families helplessly wailed
Your honour!
A judge exposing reality
Of caste and religious partiality
You suspect his mental fitness
Is this not the height of intolerance?
Your honour!
Stifling his right of expression
Punishing him with incarceration
Is nothing different from anticipation
But continued centuries of strangulation
Of justice generation after generation !
Your honour!
How many more years of trepidation
Shall we bear Stark judicial discrimination?
Notes
Thomas Moore ( 7 – 2- 1478 to 6-7- 1535) English philosopher , author hanged for treason
Dostoevsky Fyodor (1821 – 1881) Russian author exiled to Siberia
Afzal guru ( 1969 – 2013) convicted under POTA and hanged. Human rights activists said the trial was flawed
( On the verdict of SC on Karnan)
Sheshu Babu is a writer from everywhere and anywhere and who wants to foster the world
