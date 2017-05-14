Investigation

Your honour!

Generation after generation

Centuries of strangulation

We sobbed in silence

Without single utterance

Against the verdicts

That depended on your instincts …

Your honour!

Thomas Moore was hanged

Dostoevsky exiled

Afzal guru hanged

For the crimes not committed

Your honour !

Workers, writers, peasants

Participated in mass protests

Were tortured humiliated and jailed

While their families helplessly wailed

Your honour!

A judge exposing reality

Of caste and religious partiality

You suspect his mental fitness

Is this not the height of intolerance?

Your honour!

Stifling his right of expression

Punishing him with incarceration

Is nothing different from anticipation

But continued centuries of strangulation

Of justice generation after generation !

Your honour!

How many more years of trepidation

Shall we bear Stark judicial discrimination?

Notes

Thomas Moore ( 7 – 2- 1478 to 6-7- 1535) English philosopher , author hanged for treason

Dostoevsky Fyodor (1821 – 1881) Russian author exiled to Siberia

Afzal guru ( 1969 – 2013) convicted under POTA and hanged. Human rights activists said the trial was flawed

( On the verdict of SC on Karnan)

Sheshu Babu is a writer from everywhere and anywhere and who wants to foster the world