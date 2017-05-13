There are no breaking news at the moment

Six Years Ago, Famine Killed 260,000 People In Somalia. Now, It’s On The Brink Of Happening Again

somalia

Years of drought and violence have left half of Somalia’s population in urgent need of humanitarian aid. With food prices rising and animals dying, millions of people don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Humanitarian organizations are working hard to deliver aid to the most vulnerable people in affected areas.

To make a donation click HERE

UN agencies and humanitarian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) on the ground in Somalia will use your donation to help the most vulnerable people.

