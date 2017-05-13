Kashmir, A Way Forward

Kashmir once used to be the most beautiful place and the paradise in the entire world. However since India started implementing its policy of ” Kashmir baharat ka atoot ang hai ( kashmir is a integral part of India ) ” , Kashmir once the valley of red apples became the valley of blood.

Try whatever may, successive Indian governments couldn’t resolve the problem and Kashmiris kept the pot boiling. There is no solution in sight , unless through the tripartite talks between india , pakistan and kashmir .

In the meantime so called successive governments with spineless policies, tying the hands of the Kashmiri youths, deteriorated the situation so much so that the unarmed youths are killed like fireflies . What is most shocking is the Indian government claim that Kashmiri stone throwing youths are getting funds from Pakistani agencies .Political analysts believe that Kashmir is slipping out of India’s hands. Many feel that India may eventually lose Kashmir if tough measures are not taken with immediate effect .

Now every Kashmiri believes that Kashmir is not less than an open prison.A harsh open prison in which no sunlight comes in and there is regular torture in torture chambers .The cell is claustrophobic , trapped in it are not just only Kashmiris, not just Muslims, not just stone-pelters , not just Gujjars and Pahadis , not just Ladhakis, but also the people of India and Pakistan.

Someone locked us all in and threw away the keys.

Kashmiris are willing to die for Kashmiri nationalism, they call it shahadat. One of the saddest moments of my life was to meet a 19-year-old student in North Kashmir , who said he wanted to die of ‘Indian bullets’ while pelting stones. His martydom, he said, will bring Freedom for Kashmir. He won’t be around to see this Azaadi ( Freedom) , alas, but he wanted to escape the prison of life. What madness is this? He wanted to see his father alive , make a life, a career. His father was killed when forces took his father when he was on way to home from his shop , located near to his house . Since his death many in the family are mentally unwell .The young boy wanted revenge.

Every home in Kashmir has such a heartbreaking stories to tell. Kashmir may be heaven on earth for the tourists but it’s the saddest place on earth for its denizens.

And now Kashmiri students throw stones at Indian government forces again after the attack by Indian government forces on students, on April 09, in Govt Degree College Pulwama, the southern part of Kashmir. Fresh clashes erupted between Kashmiri students and Indian government forces in every nook and corner of the valley .

As another set of toddlers turn into teenagers and learn stories of the repression of Kashmir from friends, family elders, books and journals, the internet and the graveyard memorials of the martyrs they get angry. As many as a lakh of people have sacrified their lives for Kashmir . I asked the young boy, “How will your shahadat bring Azadi? “It will,” he insisted, “it will.” We will wait a 1000 years if we must , things change so fast , look at Syria , look at west . How long will they hold on to us “.

Kashmir has become a factory of martyers . Like any factory, its processes are repetitive and banal. If someone is dead, with stones as their weapons, the death must have produced a few more misconceptions among Indians . From TV to Twitter , Facebook to Instagram , the mainland India must have called him a terrorist, and Kashmiris must have called him a martyr as well his name must be a legend in his neighbourhood .

For most of the Kashmiris , they believe it’s a wall you try to break down at your own risk.

You cannot ask questions of radicalization. Those who ask questions about it are its enemies. How does a thinking mind not ask questions? It’s a wall you try to break down .There are many questions about the Freedom that Kashmiris seek. And there is no doubt this Freedom is the flag-passport-sovereignty type.

I once again asked a question to a young and delicate business student , is Kashmir a economic or social issue , he said ” Neither it’s a economic nor a social issue , the aspirations of every Kashmiri is entirely political , freedom is what we want to talk about not jobs , giving people jobs is a step but not a solution , the violence is a reminder that Kashmiris still don’t consider themselves as part of india and profess that they never will “.

India has maintained a force of several hundred thousands of troops and paramilitaries in Kashmir , which has turned the summer capital into an military camp frequently under curfew and always under the gun .

When I asked such uncomfortable questions ,even being a member of Students Union ( All J&K Students Union ) , some people labelled me as an agent of political party . I stopped asking question since people were not ready to answer me .

Since then I have interacted with people from different parts of ‘J&K ‘on facebook and found they are not happy with the imposition of Kashmiri nationalism on them. I met Paharis and Gujjars and Ladakhis, and even looked up twitter, instagram and other social media platforms to see what people in Kashmir and Jammu have to say. And yes, they have only one thing to say, that this is typical Indian strategy of rule.

The world looks very different when you read it through geography and not national boundaries, Kashmiris have rights and aspirations that the world outside the Kashmir valley doesn’t want to know.

Yet Kashmiris also have to understand their open wounds are as much caused by politcal vallahs, Kashmiris are oppressed, yes, but the oppressor is not a single entity. There is a pattern going on with the BJP-PDP government when it comes to issue statements on controversial issues , If BJP says Yes , PDP says no .

By the look of things , it appears that BJP issues statements on certain issues keeping in mind their Vote-bank in india ,and PDP makes sure its statement appear Kashmir friendly .

It seems it’s a tactic from the coalition partners to keep their respective followers happy , it keeps the coalition going .

As of now , both partners are happy with what they are doing , letting each other go about their business smoothly . After all politics is something that isn’t always straightforward .

As BJP general secretary Ram Madhav recently said of the use of human shield by the Indian Army in Kashmir, “All is fair in love and war.” Apart from the confirmation that India was at war with what it calls its own people, it raised the question of love. Where is the love?

Ram Madhav’s idea of handling Kashmir is no different than the battle ground . It is to strengthen the Indian wall of the prison so Kashmiris can bang their heads on it with ever greater ferocity.It is not just Kashmiris who lose their lives in this prison. The body bags come home to the Indian hinterland too, a voice cries out that these lives could be saved if we had said all is fair in love .

But love is for the weak. India wants to be a strong and brave super prime time nation. India thinks it becomes a greater nation by blinding Kashmiris with pellet guns so that they see no evil anymore.

They wonder if india is losing Kashmir because they are not interested in the Kashmiris anyway. they gave up on kashmiris long ago in a hoary past we choose to forget. It was when Nehru went back on his promise to let Kashmiris decide and put Sheikh Abdullah in jail.

Videos and images from Kashmir travel via instant messengers straight into Pakistani phones via social media and TV studios. The same events in Kashmir prompt Delhi’s TV studios target pakistan , by raising baseless allegations that Pakistan is funding Kaahmiri youths to pelt stones.

Kashmir is as much an emotive public issue in Pakistan as in India. Indians, Pakistanis and Kashmiris can break down this triangular prison and break free. They can do so by picking up the formula Manmohan and Musharraf had once discussed. Make borders irrelevant, demilitarise, give administrative autonomy, have joint control and eventually, some kind of joint sovereignty. A win-win situation that could make Kashmir belong to everyone. Lahoris could enjoy their holiday in Srinagar, and punjabis in Pakistani Punjab , a friendly relationship can be built on mutual trust

Mir Suhail is a Srinagar based journalist and can be reached at suhailmir125@gmail.com