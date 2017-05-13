There are no breaking news at the moment

Indo-Pak  Confrontation:  A Suicidal  Militaristic  Adventure

in South Asia by May 13, 2017

india-pakistan-peace

 Official  reactions  to  the  recent  incidents  on  the  Indo-Pak  border  ( killing  of  Indian  jawans,   the  death  sentence  passed  on  an  Indian  national  by  the  Pakistan  judiciary , the  incessant  cross-border  firings),  follow  a  predictable  pattern.  At  the  diplomatic  level,  the  foreign  secretaries  of  the  two  states,  perpetually  miffed  with  each  other,  exchange  angry  notes.  At  the  military  level,  the  army  brass  of  both  the  states  engage  in  sabre-rattling  noises.  On  the  ground,  neither  can  achieve  any  gain.   India’s  much  trumpeted  surgical  operation’  across  the  LOC  on  September  29  was  supposed  to  have  destroyed  terrorist  camps  within  Pakistan  territory.   But  a  month  later,  a  BBC  correspondent,  M. Ilyas  Khan  who  visited  the  targeted  area,  and  interviewed  villagers,   found  little  evidence’   of   such  strikes. ’  (in  his  report  dated  October  24,  2016) .  Islamabad  at  that  time  as  usual , accused  India  of   as unprovoked  firing  from  across  the  LOC.’   But  in  the  midst  of  all  these  mutual  recriminations,  the  jawans  (cannon-fodders  of  two  warring  states),  and  the  non-combatant  common  villagers  living  on  either  side  of  the  border,  continue  to  be  victims,  and pay  the price  for  the  futile  nationalist  military  ambitions  nurtured  respectively  by  the  two   states.  However  much  Pakistan  and  India  gear  up  their  military  strength,  let  us  admit  that  it  is   a  no-win  situation.  Neither  Pakistan  nor  India  can  gain  any  inch  of  territory  through  these  militarist  acts  of  mutual  hostility.

Both  India  and  Pakistan,  in  their  own  ways,  have  prioritized  the  dubious  concept  of    national  security’  over  the   obligation  to  meet  the  basic  needs  of  their  citizens  -  food,  health  care,  housing,  education.  In  Pakistan,  the  army  had  always  been  able  to  run  the  state  -  either  directly,  or  from  behind  a  suppliant  democratic  government  -  by  evoking  the  bogey  of  India  as  a  threat  to  its national  security.’   Any  one  questioning  the  army’s increasing  domination  over  domestic  politics,  and  every  sector  of  society  and  commercial  business,  is  branded  as  an  Indian  agent.’   Similarly in  India,  a  parliamentary  democracy  is  gradually  turning  into  a  para-military  democracy.  Under  this  regime,   in  the  north-west,  Kashmir  has  been  virtually  turned  into  an  area  under  army  occupation,  with  the  heaviest  concentration  of  Indian  armed  personnel  there;  in  the  north- east,  vast  swathes  of  Manipur  and  other  parts  are  ruled  by  the  draconian  AFSPA  (Armed  Forces  Special  Powers  Act),  which  provides  Indian  soldiers  immunity  from  any  punishment  for  killing  innocent  citizens;   and  in  the heartland  of  India,  the   area  spreading  across  Chhattisgarh,  Odisha,  Andhra  Pradesh,  Telengana,  the  Indian  state  has  deployed  its  para-military  force,  the  CRPF  (Central  Reserve  Police Force),  to  suppress  the  tribal  population  there  who  under  the  leadership  of  the  CPI(Maoist)  are  protesting  against  the  expropriation  of  their  forest  resources,  and  the  invasion  of  their  lands  by  both  Indian  and  multi-national  corporate  houses  to  dig  into  the  rich  mineral  resources  that  lie hidden  under  those  lands.   In  order  to  protect  these corporate  houses  from  such  resistance,  the  Indian  state  invoked  the  same  bogey  of national  security’,  when  in  July,  2006,  the  then  Congress  prime  minister  Manmohan  Singh  infamously  described  the  Maoist  resistance  to  such  encroachments  as  the  “single  biggest  internal  security  challenge.”  He  set  the  tone  for  his  successor,  the  present  BJP  prime minister  Narendra  Modi,  who  is  faithfully  following  his  model  of   repression  of  popular  protests.

Despite  the  militarist  confrontation  in  public  (the  most  ridiculous  being  the  daily  demonstration  at  the  Wagah – Attari  border,  with  soldiers  from  both  sides  kicking  up  their  legs  at  each  other),  neither  India  nor  Pakistan  can  hide   from  the  world  the  shabby  record  of  their  domestic failures.  Both  occupy  the  lowest  position  in  the  UN  Human  Development Index  list  in  terms  of  health  care,  housing,  and  education.

Old  habits  die  hard      

The  military  establishment,  in  both  India  and Pakistan,  in  their  arrogant  and  revengeful  attitude,   refuse  to  take  lessons  from  the  past.  For  instance,  the  Pakistan  army  generals  (who  have  today  again  re-asserted  their  authority  over  a    prime-minister  who  is  driven  to  a  corner  by  allegations  of  corruption),   despite  their  Kargil  misadventure,  are  looking  for  another   opportunity  to  retaliate  against  India.  The  army   had  been  a  powerfully  decisive   institution  in  Pakistan  almost  since  its  birth.  In  1971,    it  dictated  terms  to  the  then  Pakistan  President  Bhutto  who  allowed  it  to   unleash  a  genocide   against  the  Bengali  speaking  population  of  East  Pakistan,  just  because  they  came  out  in  the  streets  demanding  that  their  elected  leader  Sheikh  Mujibur  Rahman  be  given  his  rightful  place  in  the  national  politics  of  Pakistan.  That  misadventure  led  to  a  humiliating  defeat  for  the  Pakistan  militocracy  which  had  to  surrender  its  entire  troop  of  soldiers  and  their  senior  officers  to  the  Indian  army.   They  were  later  released  and  returned  to  Pakistan  –  but  the  bitter  taste  of  defeat  still  rankles  its  militocracy.  Ever  since  then,  in  a  sense  of  revenge ,  it  had  been  engaged  in  a  conspiracy   of  sorts  against   India  –  through  occasional  border  skirmishes,  infiltration  of  the  agents  of  its  notorious  ISI  to  carry  out  subversive  acts,  and  recruitment  of  disgruntled  Indian  youth  in  terrorist  groups.

But  it  is  the  Indian  state  which  has  to blame  itself  for   offering   Kashmir   as  a  platter  to  Pakistan.   By  their   ham-handed  manner  of  dealing  with  popular  demands   for  autonomy   in  the  Kashmir  Valley,    successive  governments  at  the  Centre,  whether  Congress,  Janata,  United  Front  or the  present  BJP,  have  alienated  the  Kashmiri  people,  and  pushed  their  youth  into  the  arms  of   jihadi  groups  backed  by  a  Pakistan,  which  had  been  waiting  in  the  wings  since  1971,  and  has  today  found   Kashmir   as  an  ideal   spot  for  retaliatory  revenge  for  its   territorial   loss  in  1971.

The  popular  outburst  of  protest  in  Jammu  and  Kashmir   in  India  in  1990   against  the  high-handedness  of  the  Centre  (which  over  the  years  had  eroded  the  autonomy  that  was  guaranteed  to  them  earlier),  and  the  demand  for  `azadi’,    provided  Pakistan  with  an   opportunity  to  hijack  the  Kashmiri  protest  movement  in  its  favour,  and  use  it  as  a  tool  to  bleed  India  on  the  military  field,  and  put  it  in  a  corner  at  international  fora  for  violation  of  human  rights  in  Kashmir.

To  be  frank,  Kashmir  is  the  proverbial  Achilles  Heel  of  the  Indian  state.    Just  as  Pakistan  lost  the  game  in  East  Pakistan  in  1971,  India  today  is  losing  the  game  in  Kashmir.  Its  past  proud  image  as  a  defender  of  the   oppressed  Bangladeshis  in  1971,  has   degenerated  into  a  frightening  face  with  deadly  fangs  cutting  into  the  psyche  of  the  oppressed  Kashmiris.

Need  for  UN  intervention ? 

If  the  two  warring  states  refuse  to  overcome  their   machoist  egos,  and  persist  on  a  militarist  solution  of  the  Indo-Pak  conflict  on  Kashmir,  both  India  and  Pakistan  will  get  bogged  down  into  an  interminable  cycle  of  violent  clashes  –  whether  described  as  cross-border violations’,  or surgical  strikes’  –  which  can  explode  into  a  Kargil-type  mini  war  at  any  moment,  that  would  finally  require  US or  some  other  foreign  intervention  to  bring  about  a   cease-fire.  A  stage  may  come  when  civil  society  representatives  in   both  India  and  Pakistan  will  have  to  seek  the  assistance  of  UN  Peace Keeping  Forces  to restore  law  and  order  in  our  sub-continent.  Do  we  want  to  descend  to  that  humiliating  position  ?

Frankly  speaking,   neither  Pakistan  nor  India  should  not  –  and  cannot  afford  to  –  engage  in  a  perpetual  armed  conflict  (marked  by  regular  cross-border  firings,  which  at  times  can  spiral  into  a  Kargil-type  regular  war).  In  both  the  states,  despite  bombastic  militaristic  claims by  their  respective  armies,  they  are  in  a  pretty  bad  shape.  To  start  with  Pakistan,  army   jawans ,  as  well  as  civilian  population,   are  being  killed  by  home-grown  terrorist  groups  (which  were  initially  nurtured  by  the  Pakistan   army  high  command  and  the  military  intelligence agency  ISI  in  order  to  screw  India –  but  have now  turned  into  a  Frankenstein that  is  threatening  the  military-political  establishment  in  Pakistan  itself).  To give  a  few  examples  –  (i)  the  massacre  of  150  pupils  and  teachers  at  Peshawar’s  Army  Public  School  by  Islamic  terrorists  in December,  2014;  (ii)  a  more  daring  attack  on a  Pakistan  Air Force  camp  in  Badaber  area  on  September 18,  2015,  which  killed  15  worshippers  inside a  mosque,  including  one  PAF  officer  (demonstrating  the  totally  irreligious  motivations  of  these  groups,  which  are  using  the  name  of  Islam only  to  establish  themselves  as  a  parallel  power  in Pakistan,  like   Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan  which  claimed  responsibility  for  that  attack);    (iii)  the  attack  on  a  government  hospital  in  Quetta  on  August  18,  2016,  claimed  by  Taliban  –   displaying  again  its  totally  inhuman  attitude  to  non-combatant  common   patients;  (iv)  assaults  by  a  Taliban  break  away  group  called  Jamaat-ul-Ahrar,   on  Shia  mosques,  Christian  churches  and ordinary  citizens in  Peshawar and  Punjab  (re:  The  Hindu, October  1,  2016);     (iv)  explosions  by  a  separatist  group  called  Baluch  Liberation Army  that  targeted  a  passenger  train  supposedly  carrying  Pakistani  soldiers,  near  Quetta  on  October  8,  2016;  and  (v)   the  latest  attack  by  a  terrorist  group  on  a  police  training  college  in  Quetta  on  October  25,  killing  over  60  trainees.

It  is  quite  evident therefore,  that  the  Pakistan  army  is  not  capable  of  protecting  its  citizens  –  and  even  their  jawans  –  from  attacks  by  its  erstwhile  protégés,  the   home-grown  terrorists.    After  all,  Islamabad   had  no  guts  to  resist   Washington’s  invasion  of  its  sovereignty   when  its  army  entered  its  territory  to  nab  and  kill  Osama  Bin  Laden  (who  had  been  living  in  luxurious  comfort    in  a  house  just  a  few  yards  away  from  its  military  cantonment).  Pakistan’s  president  Nawaz  Sharif  himself  has  been  pleading  at  international  fora   that  his  country   is  a  victim  of  terrorist  groups.    He  however  fails  to  acknowledge  that  these  terrorist  groups  were  spawned  by  his  predecessor  Ziaul-Huq,    who   trained  them  through  the   ISI  to   (i)  serve  the  interests  of  his  patrons  in  Washington  by  sending  them  to  Afghanistan  to  fight  the  Soviet  troops;  and  (ii)  later  to  export  them  as  armed  mercenaries   to  infiltrate  into  the  Indian  part  of   Kashmir.  But  the  chickens  have  now  come  home  to  roost.  These  armed  groups   were   ideologically  motivated   by  the  doctrine   of   Islamic  fundamentalists,  who  want   to  have  a  decisive  voice  in  Islamabad’s  policy-making  .   Today  these  groups  (operating  under  various   names )  want  to   go  beyond  their  original  briefs ,  by  challenging  not  only  the  democratically  elected  government  of  Pakistan,  but  also  wreaking   havoc  on  the  Pakistani   jawans .

Let  me  now  address  the  equally  shabby  picture   that  the  Indian  state  is  presenting.   The  tensions  in  Indo-Pak  relationship  are  rooted  to  the  Kashmir  imbroglio.  I  do   not  want  to get  into  the  long  history  (well-documented  by  eminent  scholars)  of  the  betrayal  of  the  aspirations  of  the  Kashmir  people  by  the  Indian  state,  which  had  over  the  years  surreptitiously  eroded  their  autonomy  and  deprived  them  of  their  rights  which  were  promised  to  them  at  the  time  of  the  accession.  Coming  to  recent  times,  whenever  the  Kashmiri  people  tried  to  articulate  their  grievances   through  public demonstrations,  the  state  deployed  the  Indian  security  forces  to  suppress  them.  The  draconian  law  – AFSPA,  Armed  Forces  (Special  Powers)  Act  –  has  provided  impunity  to  the  generals  and  jawans  against  any  punishment  for  the  atrocities  that  they   commit  in  Kashmir  ( killing  of  Kashmiri  Muslim  youth  in  the  name  of  `encounters,’   rape  of  women,  suppression  of  the  media,  indefinite  curfew  for  days  together  that  curb  the  movement  of  citizens).   Despite  the  Supreme  Court’s   July  9,  2016  verdict    warning   the  armed  personnel  against  use  of   excessive  force  in  the  areas  under  the  AFSPA,   the  security  forces  have  indulged  in  the  deadliest  form  of  retaliation  against  popular  protests  by  resorting  to  pellet  gunning  that  have  blinded  thousands  of  young  Kashmiris,  many  among  whom  are  dying  every  day.

Despite   the  all-round  denunciation  of  the  AFSPA,  it  is  India’s  army  headquarters  which  insists on  its continuance –  on  the  plea  of  suppressing terrorism.  But  has  India   been  able  to  suppress  it  through  AFSPA  ?   In  order  to  cover  up  its  failure,  it  has  targeted  –   through  misguided  information,  or  from  sheer  vindictiveness  –  hundreds  of  innocent  Muslim  youth,  who  have  been either  killed  in  false  encounters’  by  soldiers,  or  incarcerated  in  jails  for  years,  to  be  acquitted  later  by  the  courts.   The  real  terrorists  get  away,   by  inflicting  humiliating  defeats  on  the  Indian  army  in  Uri,    attacking  the  46  Rashtriya  Rifles  headquarters in  Baramulla  on  October  2,  2016,   abducting  and   killing  the  Indian  jawan  Ummer  Fayaz  in  Kashmir  on  May  9,  2017  -  to  quote  a  few  glaring  instances  of  the  Indian  state’s  failure  to  protect  its  jawans.    Like  its Pakistan  counterpart,  India  does   not  have  the  capacity  to  militarily contain  home-grown  terrorists,  who  are  being  spawned  by  India’s  own  militarist  policies  that  are  alienating  the  Kashmiri  youth  and  forcing  them  to  join  the  extremist  fringe  of  the azadi’  movement .

The  domestic  situation  is   spiraling  out  of  control  in  both  Pakistan  and  India  –  the  former  coping  with  the  Frankenstein  of  Islamic  terrorism   and  demands  for  self-determination  in  Baluchistan,  and  the  latter  facing   explosions  of  popular  discontent   in  Kashmir,  Manipur,  Chhattisgarh,  Jharkhand  and  other  areas.   The  Indian  army  is not  all  that  prepared  for  a  war  with  Pakistan.  Its   present  limitations  have  been  exposed  by  a  revealing  article  by  Nirupama  Soundararjan  and  Dhyanada   Palkar  (in  the  Wire  network  on  October  1,  2016),  which  gives  figures  (quoted  from  CAG  report  of  2015)  to  show  that  India’s  ordinance  factories  have  not  been  able  to  meet  their  production  targets,  as  a  result  of  which  the  Indian  army  does  not  have  enough  artillery  and  ammunitions  required  to  carry  out  even  a  limited  conventional  war.   The  bashing  that  India  received  at  Uri  and  the  daily  raids  that  continue  from  the  Pakistan side,  give  the  lie  to  Narendra  Modi’s  chest  thumping  claim  of  destroying  Pakistan  army  posts.

Given  these  circumstances,  both  India  and  Pakistan  should  first  set  their  respective  houses  in  order,  stop  military  confrontation  and   resume  dialogue  to  settle  bilateral  disputes.  As  for  India,  it  should  pacify  first  the alienated  Kashmiris  of  the  Valley,  whose  unaddressed  grievances  and  atrocious  violation  of  human  rights,   pave  way  for  Pakistan  to  exploit  the  situation .     The  various  recommendations  for  redressing    their  complaints  that  had  been  submitted  to  New  Delhi  –  ranging  from  those  by  the Farooq  Abdullah-led  National  Front  government  in  the  past  to  those  by  the  UPA-appointed  interlocutors,  and  the  latest  Jaswant  Singh  led  delegation  –  have  been  relegated  to  cold  storage  by  both  the  Congress  and  BJP  governments  at  the  Centre.

New  Delhi   should  restore  the  constitutionally  guaranteed   rights  that  the  Kashmiris   were  assured  of  at the  time  of accession;  withdraw    the  draconian  AFSPA ;  release  innocent  Kashmiri  youth  from  jails ;  open   dialogue  with  all  the  stake-holders  including  the  separatist  groups,  and  Islamabad  too (with  which  India  can    raise  the  question  of  human  rights  of  the  residents  of  the  Kashmir  under  its  control)   –   and,  in order  to  prove  its  credibility  to  the  international  community,    allow  the UN’s  Commissioner  for  Human  Rights   to  visit  and  investigate  cases of  human  rights  violation in  Kashmir  by  your  army.  As  for   Islamabad ,  it  has  to  persuade  its army,  politicians  and  the government  to  detoxify  themselves  from  the  pathological  obsession  with  the idea  that  Kashmir  is  Pakistan’s  `jugular  vein’.  Kashmiris  on  both side  of  the  border   share  a  different  common  identity,  and  are  uncomfortable  with  the  state  of  being  separated  from   their  relatives,  economically  deprived  through  disrupted  trade   relations ,  and  perpetually  haunted  by  a  war  at  any  time.

Ideally,   the  Kashmiris  should  be  offered  a  chance,  through  a  referendum  under  neutral  UNO  auspices,   to  select  options  whether  (i)   to  remain  in  POK  or  Azad  Kashmir  for  those  who  are  living  there,  and  for  those  who  want  to  emigrate  from  the  Indian  state  of  Jammu & Kashmir , to  go  and  settle  there;  (ii)  to   remain  in  the  present  Jammu  and  Kashmir  state  of  India,  for  those who  are  living  there,  and  offer  the  choice  for  those  who want  to  emigrate  from  Azad  Kashmir  into  the  Indian  state ,  to  allow  them  to  settle here ;   and  (iii)   alternatively ,   to  opt  for   a  sovereign  state  of  Kashmir  with  a  constitution  that  guarantees  protection  and  rights  for  religious  minorities  like  Hindus  living  in  the  Valley  and  Jammu,   and  Buddhists  of  Ladakh,  and  other  such  communities.  These  were  a  part  of  the  democratic,  socialist  and  secular  values  that  were  propagated  by  Sheikh  Abdullah.  Can  we  revive   that   concept  of  Kashmir  today  ?           

Sumanta Banerjee is a political commentator

 

 

