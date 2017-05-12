Greatest wonder of nature

Mother!

Who can imagine

Your agony, animation

Restlessness and turbulence

Of birth pangs?

And yet, you remain

Behind the curtain

While we stamp our authority

On your body and brain

Oh! Mother of civilization !

We are out to destroy

The meticulous creation

You nourished for us to enjoy

Dear mother land !

We mercilessly cut trees in forests

Sow the lands with harmful GMO seeds

That destroy crops and lives !

Mother! You sacrificed your ‘ tongue’

For us to communicate and sing

But we used, abused and misused

With obscene language that left you bemused !

We invented jargon of war …to your dismay …

‘ Mother of all battles ‘ , we roared

‘ Mother of all bombs’ , we trumped

Showing our chauvinism, and hey!

That reflects our ‘ mother’ of all evils!

But, mother! You have the power

Like ‘ The mother’ of proletarian Russia

To mould us with patience

Or a robust ‘ mother India ‘

Who, loves her son: but finding him errant, shoots

We celebrate Christmas but less Mary’s birthday

We celebrate prophet Mohammed leaving Aminah at Bay

We celebrate krishna’s birthday but forget Devaki’ s sacrifice

And applaud Buddha for his teachings without Maya’s sufferings

Dialectics is the mother of truth

Truth is the strength

That gives zeal to all struggles

Mother Truth! Revolutionary salutes! M

Notes

Mother of civilization is a poem written by Henry Tolliver

Mother of all battles used in Arab nations. Also in a speech by Saddam Hussain in January 1991

Mother of all bombs’ dropped on Afghanistan

The mother … Novel by Gorky

Mother India (1957) film by mahboob Khan starring Nargiz as mother

Aminah … Prophet muhammed mother

Devaki’ …. Foster mother of Krishna who was sent to Devaki’ for growing up

Maya … Mother of Buddha who died some days after his birth

‘ Dialectics is the mother of truth’ taken from Andromeda, ( a space age take) by Ivan Yefremov

Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and every where and who wants to foster the whole world