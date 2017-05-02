The Omnipotent And Omniscient

Go anywhere!
Go everywhere!
The ‘ big brother’ will follow you!
Go to a toilet
Or sleep in a hut
The big brother will follow you!
Think of war
Think of ‘ aadhar ‘
The big brother will follow you!
No room for talent
No room for dissent
He is omnipotent and omniscient
The big brother will follow you !
You have no identity
No individuality
No freedom
Only serfdom
If you complain
Start mass mobilisation
With arms and ammunition
The big brother will follow you!
But if you risk life
Continue strife
Spread collective power
High over the infinite ‘ Sky’ tower
Will the big brother follow you?
( ‘ big brother ‘ from George Orwell 1984)
Sheshu Babu is a writer who can be anywhere and everywhere and who wants to foster the whole world
