The Omnipotent And Omniscient

Go anywhere!

Go everywhere!

The ‘ big brother’ will follow you!

Go to a toilet

Or sleep in a hut

The big brother will follow you!

Think of war

Think of ‘ aadhar ‘

The big brother will follow you!

No room for talent

No room for dissent

He is omnipotent and omniscient

The big brother will follow you !

You have no identity

No individuality

No freedom

Only serfdom

If you complain

Start mass mobilisation

With arms and ammunition

The big brother will follow you!

But if you risk life

Continue strife

Spread collective power

High over the infinite ‘ Sky’ tower

Will the big brother follow you?

( ‘ big brother ‘ from George Orwell 1984)

Sheshu Babu is a writer who can be anywhere and everywhere and who wants to foster the whole world