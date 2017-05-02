Doctor And Predator

( On Erdogan visit to India .. and being conferred ‘ doctorate ‘ degree)

Welcome to the nation!

‘ Doctor President’ Erdogan!

Let dictatorship and despotism

Integrate fanaticism with fascism!

Bestowed with unbridled powers

From manipulated Democratic processes

Right to imprison opponents

Hang them if situation warrants

On the pretext of insurgents

Bomb the tribals and Kurds

With violence pervading the country

Whether India or Turkey

Expand co-operation with Modi

Applaud non – violent Gandhi …!

Signing trade agreements

And some defence deals,

Work for mutual benefits

Eliminate ‘ terrorist ‘ outfits!

For the tremendous contribution

To your nation and our nation

Accept the degree and citation

From Jamia Milia University with elation..!!

Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere who wants to foster a better world