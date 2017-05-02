Australian ABC And UK BBC Fake News Through Lying By Omission

The UK BBC and the Australian ABC (Australia’s equivalent of the BBC) pride themselves on superiority over the Yellow Press as typified by the sex and scandal tabloids of the Murdoch media. However, as analysed below, both the Oz ABC and the UK BBC betray their audiences with fake news through lying by omission over horrendous Australian, British and US Alliance war crimes and over the acute seriousness of the worsening climate emergency and worsening climate genocide.

The world is swamped with fake news through lying by omission but doesn’t know about it because of … fake news through lying by omission and indeed through lying by omission about lying by omission. Wikipedia defines “Fake news” thus: “Fake news is a type of yellow journalism that consists of deliberate misinformation or hoaxes spread via the traditional print, broadcasting news media, or via Internet-based social media. Fake news is written and published with the intent to mislead in order to gain financially or politically, often with sensationalist, exaggerated, or patently false headlines that grab attention” [1] . Wikipedia defines “Fake news websites” thus: “Fake news websites (also referred to as hoax news websites) are Internet websites that deliberately publish fake news – hoaxes, propaganda, and disinformation purporting to be real news – often using social media to drive web traffic and amplify their effect” [2].

However “fake news” is a form of lying and lying comes in 2 basic varieties, lying by commission and lying by omission. Lying by omission is far, far worse than lying by commission because the latter, while repugnant, at least admits the possibilities of refutation and public debate.

One of the worst lies of commission by Western media is blind acceptance of the “official lying Bush version of 9-11”. The “official US government version” asserts that “Al Qaeda men in Afghan caves” were responsible for the 9-11 atrocity whereas this alleged culpability has never been judicially proven in a court of law. Indeed Osama bin Laden, the alleged perpetrator, has denied complicity and was on the FBI’s “Most Wanted List” but not for 9-11. Osama bin Laden was allegedly extra-judicially murdered by Barack Obama in Pakistan in 2011 and the body was very conveniently immediately buried at sea. However former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in a subsequently BBC-censored interview with Sir David Frost shortly before her death in 2007 made it clear that Osama bin Laden was already dead with her BBC-censored, informed, insider comment “Omar Sheik, the man who murdered Osama bin Laden” [3]. Further, the former US-installed President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, has declared that he is unaware of Al Qaeda in Afghanistan and is very diplomatically agnostic about the US “official version of 9-11”: “[Al-Qaeda] is for me a myth […] For us, they don’t exist. I don’t know if al-Qaeda existed and I don’t know if they exist. I have not seen them and I’ve not had any report about them, any report that would indicate that al-Qaeda is operating in Afghanistan… [re Osama bin Laden responsibility for 9-11] That is what I have heard from our Western friends. That’s what the Western media says. There is no doubt that an operation, a terrorist operation was conducted in New York and in Washington ” [4].

Lies and liars are simply not tolerated in science but the eminent US Center for Public Integrity determined that the Bush and his aides told 935 lies about Iraq between 9-11 and the invasion of Iraq [5]. The famed Pullitzer Prize-winning American journalist Seymour Hersh has closely examined the Obama story about the alleged US killing of Osama bin Laden and concluded that it is a pack of lies [6] but eminent US writer Dr Paul Craig Roberts goes further: “If, as Hersh reports, lies comprise 99% of Washington’s tale of the raid in Abbottabad, why believe that 1% of the story is true and that bin Laden was killed. It is difficult to have murder without a body. The only evidence that bin Laden was killed is the government’s claim. In my opinion, Washington’s disinformation agencies have finally managed to deceive Seymour Hersh with a concocted “inside story” that saves Washington’s claim of having murdered bin Laden by proving that the US government is an extraordinary liar and violator of law. Hersh’s story does prove that the US government is a liar, but it does not prove that a SEAL team murdered Osama bin Laden” [7].

Numerous science, architecture, engineering, aviation, military and intelligence experts have concluded that the US did 9-11, with some asserting that Apartheid Israel had to be involved. The lying Bush version is utterly incompatible with the World Trade Center (WTC) North and South Towers and a third building , WTC 7 (not suffering plane impact nor major fires), falling rapidly into their footprint like perfect explosive demolitions; the evidence from Professor Niels Harrit and colleagues of unexploded nanothermite particles in the WTC dust; and the alleged perpetrators having learned to fly on single-engined light aircraft and then allegedly performing Hollywood movie-style stunts that would challenge experienced passenger jet pilots [8]. Famed US journalist I.F. Stone gave the following advice to journalism students: “Among all the things I’m going to tell you today about being a journalist, all you have to remember is two words: governments lie” and famed US writer Gore Vidal asserted: “Unlike most Americans who lie all the time, I hate lying” (for related opinions see [9 -13]).

The BBC, like the ABC and other Western Mainstream media, blindly accepts the “official lying Bush version of 9-11”, egregious lying by commission in the absence of judicial proof in a properly conducted court of law [9, 12]. The UK BBC and the US lackey Australian ABC detail Seymour Hersh’s scepticism over Obama’s allegations, but censored Benazir Bhutto’s comment on the actual death of Osama bin Laden, and totally ignore eminent US writer, economist and “Father of Reaganomics” Dr Paul Craig Roberts, nanothermite, “9-11 false flag” and “Niels Harrit”. Of course, as detailed below, the BBC and the ABC lie by commission and by omission over the horrendous consequences in the Muslim World of the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity, with about 10,000 Muslims dying from violence or deprivation in the post-9-11 War on Terror for each person dying on 9-11 [14].

Extraordinarily and notoriously the BBC reporter in New York, with a cityscape including an intact WTC building 7 (WTC7) behind her, reported the collapse of WTC7 about 15 minutes before it actually happened [15, 16].

One of the worst Mainstream lies of omission has been failure to report the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Indian Holocaust, WW2 Bengal Famine). In the WW2 Bengali Holocaust the British with Australian complicity deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians including 4 million Bengalis) to death for strategic reasons in 1942-1945, an atrocity that was associated with military and civilian sexual abuse of as many as 300,000 starving women and girls on a scale commensurate with the “comfort women” atrocities of the utterly ignoble and dishonorable Japanese Imperial Army that has been shamefully contested by the Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. Australia was complicit by withholding wheat in its huge wartime granaries from starving India [17]. This atrocity is remarkable for its horrendous magnitude (bigger than the WW2 Jewish Holocaust in which 5-6 million Jews died from violence or deprivation) and for its almost complete white-washing by Mainstream media, politicians and academic presstitutes from British history and from general public perception. Winston Churchill (British imperialist and WW2 British leader) was responsible for the WW2 Bengal Famine in which 6-7 million Indians were starved to death by the British with Australian complicity. However there is no mention of the Bengali Holocaust in Churchill’s 6-volume “The Second World War” that was substantially the basis for the award of his 1953 Nobel Prize for Literature. Churchill has stated: “In wartime, truth is such a precious commodity that she must always be protected by a bodyguard of lies” [18]. Similarly, British Zionist Sir Martin Gilbert (1936-2015) was an eminent UK historian in the areas of Jewish history, Zionism, Churchill, WW1, WW2 and 20th century history and wrote millions of words and 80 books, . He was one of very few UK historians who actually mentioned the 1943-1945 Bengali Holocaust (6-7 million Indians killed by Churchill ) but must be criticized for hugely under-estimating this atrocity, excusing the British, eliminating any mention of this from his histories of Churchill, ignoring other holocausts and grossly exaggerating deaths in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust above the generally accepted 5-6 million deaths[19]. Nevertheless the Bengali Holocaust has been exposed in a number of books by ethical and humane writers [20- 31].

The BBC did run a program on the Bengal Famine (in which I was an invited participant) as part of a series self-confessedly entitled “Things we forget to remember” (for transcript see [32, 33]). The ethical and humane ABC Science Unit (scientists don’t lie) invited me to make a broadcast on the Bengal Famine [34]. However a current search of the ABC for “Bengal Famine” yields 25 items, the first being my broadcast and most of the remainder being comments from me as a listener to ABC programs. A search of the BBC for “Bengal Famine” yields 10 items, of which one is the “Things we forgot to remember” broadcast but with no transcript. In contrast, a Search of the BBC for “Jewish Holocaust” yields 380 results and a search of the ABC for “Jewish Holocaust” yields 132 results. Searches of the BBC and the ABC for “The Holocaust” (now virtually synonymous in usage with the WW2 “Jewish Holocaust”) presently yield 3,600 and 1,930 results, respectively.

One notes that “holocaust” means death of a huge number of people and the Bengal Famine was indeed the first WW2 atrocity to have been described as a “holocaust” (in 1944 by N.G. Jog in his book “Churchill’s Blind-Spot: India” [35]). On the other hand, “genocide” is defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention thus: “In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such: a) Killing members of the group; b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group” [36].

The terms “Indian Holocaust”, “Bengali Holocaust”, “Indian Genocide”, and “Bengali Genocide” are accordingly quite appropriate in relation to the 1942-1945 Bengal Famine that involved the sustained, remorseless, and deliberate killing of 6-7 million Indians including about 4 million Bengalis by the British with Australian complicity. However a Search of the BBC News for these terms yields zero results (except for 1 result referencing Pakistan’s 1971 Bengali Genocide in East Pakistan, today’s Bangladesh). A search of the ABC News yields zero results for ABC reportage per se (although, despite ongoing ABC censorship, there are some results due to advocacy by me posting comments as a listener ro ABC programs). Just imagine the global outcry if the BBC failed to mention the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by violence or imposed deprivation).

The racism, genocide-ignoring and holocaust-ignoring of the ABC and the BBC is not confined to their “fake news through lying by omission” about Indians. Thus the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by violence or deprivation) was part of a wider European Holocaust in which 30 million Slavs, Jews and Gypsies were killed. However the WW2 European Holocaust is ignored by the ABC and the BBC, as is the WW2 Polish Holocaust (6 million Poles killed, half of them Jewish Poles). The WW2 Chinese Holocaust involved the deaths of 35 million Chinese under Japanese occupation (1937-1945) (e.g. see [37]), but this too is ignored by the ABC and the BBC in a continuing process of racist genocide ignoring, holocaust ignoring, effective genocide denial and effective holocaust denial.

The Establishment-beholden ABC and BBC ignore the ongoing Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust, Muslim Genocide and Climate Genocide. Since the Norman invasion of England in 1066, the Norman-founded English Establishment has invaded 193 countries as compared to Australia 85, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12 and China 2 [38-44]. Many of these British and Australian invasions involved mass murder, holocausts and genocide [38, 39, 41]. Indeed the initial Norman victory was immediately followed by an English Genocide known as the Harrying of the North [45]. However English historiography has largely white-washed a millennium of appalling crimes by the English Establishment, a process of active holocaust denial or more exactly “holocaust disappearance” that I described as “Austenizing” in my book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History. Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainability” (Jane Austen confined her brilliant and exquisitely truthful novels to the English upper class at the time of the horrendous Napoleonic Wars when 1 in every 7 women in London was a prostitute)[25].

We are familiar with the aphorism “history ignored yields history repeated”. However ignoring ongoing atrocities simply ensures their continuance and that indeed is the immense, ongoing crime of the ABC and the BBC. Avoidable mortality (avoidable death, excess mortality, excess death, untimely death, premature death, deaths that do not have to happen) is simply the difference between the actual deaths in a country and the deaths expected for peaceful, decently governed country with the same demographics (birth rate and proportion of children). It can be determined from UN Population data that 1,500 million people have died avoidably from deprivation or deprivation-exacerbated disease since 1950 [39]. This Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust is continuing with 17 million people, half of them children, in the Developing World (minus China) dying avoidably each year on Spaceship Earth with rich countries (including the UK and Australia) in charge of the flight deck .

Since WW2 the UK has been involved in appalling atrocities since WW2 in Africa and Asia of which the most appalling was Indian Partition that killed 1 million Indians and generated 40 million refugees and has led to a present and continuing standoff between a nuclear-armed Pakistan and nuclear-armed India [39]. The UK partition of Palestine resulted in 750,000 Palestinians ultimately being expelled from their homeland. The ongoing Palestinian Genocide has been associated with 2 million Palestinian deaths since 1935 from violence (0.1 million) or from imposed deprivation (1.9 million), a present 7 million Palestinian refugees, removal of all human rights from the present 4.7 million Occupied Palestinians, and the ethnic cleansing of 90% of Palestine by a nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel [39, 46, 47]. Australia as a US lackey has been involved in all post-1950 Asian Wars, atrocities that have been associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or deprivation. Both Australia and the UK have been involved in the ongoing Zionist-promoted US War on Muslims (aka the US War on Terror) that has been associated, so far, with 32 million Muslims deaths from violence (5 million) or deprivation (27 million) in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people, mostly Americans (see above) [8, 14].

Yet searches of the BBC and the ABC reveal that the terms “Muslim Holocaust”, “Muslim Genocide”, “Palestinian Genocide”, “Post-1950 US Asian Wars”, “US War on Muslims” , and “Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust” are effectively unknown to the BBC and also effectively unknown to the ABC (except insofar that I have been able to evade ABC censorship and post comments using these terms on ABC websites ).

However it gets worse. The World Health Organization (WHO) informs that 7 million people die annually from air pollution, this including 10,000 Australians, 9,000 Londoners and 75,000 people dying annually from the long-term effects of pollutants from the burning of Australia’s world-leading coal exports (this specific Australian-complicit carnage including 10,000 Chinese deaths annually ) [48- 50] . Eminent UK climate scientists Professor James Lovelock FRS and Professor Kevin Anderson have independently estimated that all but 0.5 billion people may perish this century due to unaddressed climate change. Noting that the world population is expected to reach 9.5 billion by 2050 (UN Population Division) , these estimates translate to a Climate Genocide involving deaths of 10 billion people this century, this including roughly twice the present population of particular mainly non-European groups, specifically 6 billion under-5 year old infants, 3 billion Muslims in a terminal Muslim Holocaust, 2 billion Indians, 1.3 billion non-Arab Africans, 0.5 billion Bengalis, 0.3 billion Pakistanis and 0.3 billion Bangladeshis [51]. On a per capita basis Australia is among the very worst greenhouse gas (GHG) polluters. Properly taking methanogenic animal husbandry and land use into account, revised “annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution” in units of “tonnes CO2-equivalent per person per year” is 52.9 for Australia and 116 for Australia’s Domestic plus Exported annual per capita GHG pollution (i.e. including its huge GHG-generating exports) as compared to the annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution of 8.9 (for the World), 7.4 (China), 2.1 (India), 2.5 (Pakistan) and 2.7 (Bangladesh) [52, 53].

Australia with 0.3% of the world’s population has a Domestic plus Exported GHG pollution equivalent to 4.4% of the World’s total. However, if the gigantic, Australia-approved Adani coal mine eventuates it will lift this outrageously disproportionate percentage to 4.5% [48-50]. A fairer measure of relative climate criminality is “annual per capita income-weighted annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution” [53] and on this scale Australia ranks 3rd out of 193 UN-member nations and the UK ranks 20th. Australia and the UK are disproportionately complicit in a worsening Climate Emergency and a worsening Climate Genocide. The Paris Climate Agreement’s ideal target of no more than a 1.5C temperature rise will be exceeded in 4-10 years and a plus 2C temperature rise is now unavoidable [54-57]. Indeed the best thing decent people can now do is to collectively promise that disproportionately bad climate criminal politicians and corporate officials will all eventually and inescapably suffer dispossession and harsh custodial punishment of the kind presently handed out to the very worst drug pushers [58].

A search of the BBC for “annual per capita greenhouse gas” astonishingly yields zero (0) results for this key measure of GHG pollution but a Search for “climate genocide” actually yields 3 results (there are inevitably some decent people at the BBC). A search of the ABC for “annual per capita greenhouse gas” and “climate genocide” yield 5 and 38 results, respectively, but virtually all of these results are comments posted by me as a listener on ABC websites i.e. both the ABC the BBC ignore these key matters associated with the worsening climate crisis.

Finally, a key aspect of the worsening climate emergency is Carbon Debt. The Historical Carbon Debt (aka Historical Climate Debt) of a country can be measured by the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution it has introduced into the atmosphere since the start of the Industrial Revolution in the mid-18th century. Thus the total Carbon Debt of the world from 1751-2016 is about 1,850 billion tonnes CO2. Assuming a damage-related Carbon Price of $200 per tonne CO2-equivalent, this corresponds to a Carbon Debt of $370 trillion, similar to the total wealth of the world and 4.5 times the world’s total annual GDP. Using estimates from Professor James Hansen of national contributions to Historical Carbon Debt, and assuming a damage-related Carbon Price in USD of $200 per tonne CO2-e, the World has a Carbon Debt of US$370 trillion that is increasing at US$13 trillion per year, and Australia has a Carbon Debt of US$7.5 trillion (A$10 trillion) that is increasing at US$400 billion (A$533 billion) per year and at US $40,000 (A$53,000) per head per year for under-30 year old Australians [59]

A search of the BBC for “carbon debt” yields 9 results but none of these stories put numbers to this horrendous and increasing imposition on future generations. A search of the ABC for “carbon debt” yields 24 results of which 10 are comments posted by me on ABC websites notwithstanding egregious censorship. The ABC and the BBC are aware of the general notion of “carbon debt” but scrupulously avoid putting numbers to it, and for good reason – properly informed, the young who will have to bear this horrendous and inescapable Carbon Debt will surely revolt in a global Climate Revolution (peaceful one hopes) [60]

I sent the following letter to Australian MPs, media, and ABC journalists on 13 April 2017:

LETTER. Dear etc,

Fake news is simply a new, Trump-popularized descriptive for media lying that occurs in 2 basic forms, lying by omission and lying by commission. Lying by omission is far, far worse than lying by commission because the latter can at least admit refutation and public debate. Western Mainstream media impose a huge burden of fake news on Western societies through entrenched and pervasive lying by omission. The most egregious and pervasive Mainstream media lie of omission is suppression of reportage of such lying by omission. Indeed, in an endless iteration of falsehood, the ABC and BBC are lying by omission about their lying by omission about their lying by omission … The unimpeded, remorseless, corporate-dominated Mainstream media, politicians and pliant intellectuals are now going further, and variously threatening residual effective free speech and Alternative media on the basis of asserted fake news.

The lying by omission by the ABC, the BBC and by Mainstream journalist, politician and intellectual presstitutes in general has deadly consequences in the sense that history ignored yields history repeated, genocide ignored yields genocide repeated, and holocaust ignored yields holocaust repeated. Thus the UK and Australia have invaded 193 and 85 countries, respectively, are both now into their 8th Iraq War since 1914, and are intimately involved in the racist Zionist-promoted US War on Muslims (aka the US War on Terror) which has been associated, so far, with 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 impoverished countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity with 20 million people now facing famine within this planet-spanning war zone. The genocidal racist Zionist enterprise of an Apartheid Israel in an ethnically cleansed Palestine has also been enabled by massive Mainstream media lying by omission. Peace is the only way but silence kills and silence is complicity – see Gideon Polya, “Mainstream media: fake news through lying by omission”, MWC News, 1 April 2017: http://www.mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/64626-mainstream-media.html ; “Muslim Holocaust Muslim Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/muslimholocaustmuslimgenocide/home ; and “Palestinian Genocide” : http://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/ .

Yours sincerely, Dr Gideon Polya, Melbourne, Australia. END LETTER

The Silence has been Deafening. The ABC and BBC are lying by omission about their lying by omission about their lying by omission … Peace is the only way but silence is complicity. History ignored yields history repeated. Holocaust ignored yields holocaust repeated. Genocide ignored yields genocide repeated. Indeed genocide ignoring and holocaust ignoring are far, far worse than repugnant genocide denial and holocaust denial because at least the latter permit refutation and public debate.

Barbara Kingsolver in her brilliant novel “The Lacuna” has Russian Communist revolutionary and theorist Leon Trotsky (Lev) and his assistant Van having the following discussion about media (2009): “”But newspapers have a duty to truth”, Van said. Lev [Trotsky] clicked his tongue. “They tell the truth only as the exception. Zola [French novelist of “J’accuse” fame] wrote that the mendacity of the press could be could be divided into two groups: the yellow press lies every day without hesitating. But others, like the Times , speak the truth on all inconsequential occasions, so they can deceive the public with the requisite authority when it becomes necessary.” Van got up from his chair to gather the cast-off newspapers. Lev took off his glasses and rubbed his eyes. ” I don’t mean to offend the journalists; they aren’t any different from other people. They’re merely the megaphones of other people” … [Trotsky observes to his assistant Shepherd] “Soli, let me tell you. The most important thing about a person is always the thing you don’t know”” [61].

The taxpayer-funded ABC and the non-commercial BBC are held to be above the Yellow Press because they are careful to avoid outright lying, but as demonstrated above, both the ABC and BBC are egregiously deceiving their audiences with fake news through lying by omission. Decent people must (a) eschew lying Mainstream media, (b) support ethical and humane Alternative media (such as Countercurrents) , and (c) inform everyone they can about Mainstream media fake news through lying by omission.

References.

[1]. “Fake news”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fake_news .

[2]. “Fake news website”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fake_news_website .

[3]. “BBC censors Benazir Bhutto’s 2007 Frost TV interview assertion about “Omar Sheik, the man who murdered Osama Bin Laden”, Censorship by the BBC: https://sites.google.com/site/censorshipbythebbc/bbc-censors-benazir .

[4]. “KARZAI, Hamid. Former US-installed Afghan President rejects the US “official version” “myth” of Al Qaeda being in Afghanistan and being responsible for 9-11”, Experts: US did 9-11: https://sites.google.com/site/expertsusdid911/karzai .

[5]. “Study: Bush, aides made 935 false statements in run-up to war”, CNN, 2004: http://edition.cnn.com/2008/POLITICS/01/23/bush.iraq/ .

[6]. Lisa O’Carroll, “Seymour Hersh on the death of Osama bin Laden: “It’s one big lie, not a word of it is true’””, Guardian, 27 September 2013 via The Raw Story: http://www.rawstory.com/rs/2013/09/27/seymour-hersh-on-death-of-osama-bin-laden-its-one-big-lie-not-one-word-of-it-is-true/ .

[7]. Paul Craig Roberts, “Seymour Hersh Succumbs To Disinformation”, Countercurrents, 11 May, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/roberts110515A.htm .

[8]. “Experts: US did 9-11”: https://sites.google.com/site/expertsusdid911/ .

[9]. “Censorship by the BBC”: https://sites.google.com/site/censorshipbythebbc/ .

[10]. “Mainstream media censorship”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammediacensorship/home .

[11]. “Mainstream media lying”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/ .

[12]. “ABC fact-checking unit & incorrect reportage by the ABC (Australia’s BBC)”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammediacensorship/abc-fact-checking-unit .

[13]. “LYING BY OMISSION. Lying by omission is worse than lying by commission because at least the latter permits refutation and public debate”, Mainstream media lying: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/lying-by-omission .

[14]. Gideon Polya, “Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya221115.htm .

[15]. “Censorship by the BBC”: https://sites.google.com/site/censorshipbythebbc/ .

[16]. “BBC censors BBC 9-11 video that reported World Trade Center Building (WTC7) demolition before it actually happened”, Censorship by the BBC: https://sites.google.com/site/censorshipbythebbc/bbc-censors-bbc .

[17]. Gideon Polya (2011), “Australia And Britain Killed 6-7 Million Indians In WW2 Bengal Famine”, Countercurrents, 29 September, 2011: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya290911.htm .

[18]. Winston Churchill quoted by Brainy Quote: https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/quotes/w/winstonchu111291.html .

[19]. Martin Gilbert, “UK Zionist Historian Sir Martin Gilbert (1936-2015) Variously Ignored Or Minimized WW2 Bengali Holocaust”, Countercurrents, 19 February, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya190215.htm .

[20]. “Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Bengal Famine) writings of Gideon Polya”, Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/bengali-holocaust .

[21]. Sen, A. (1981), “Poverty and Famines. An Essay on Entitlement and Deprivation” (Clarendon Press, Oxford).

[22]. Sen, A. (1981), “Famine Mortality: A Study of the Bengal Famine of 1943” in Hobshawn, E. (1981) (editor), Peasants In History. Essays in Honour of David Thorner (Oxford University Press, New Delhi).

[23]. Paul Greenough (1982),“Prosperity and Misery in Modern Bengal: the Famine of 1943-1944” (Oxford University Press, 1982).

[24]. J. Dreze and Amartya Sen (1989),“Hunger and Public Action” (Clarendon, Oxford, 1989).

[25]. Gideon Polya (1998), “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History. Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainability”, G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 1998, 2008 that is now available for free perusal on the web: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ .

[26]. Colin Mason (2000), “A Short History of Asia. Stone Age to 2000AD” (Macmillan, 2000).

[27]. Cormac O Grada (2009) “Famine a short history” (Princeton University Press, 2009).

[28]. Madhusree Muckerjee (2010), “Churchill’s Secret War. The British Empire and the ravaging of India during World War II” (Basic Books, New York, 2010).

[29]. Thomas Keneally (2011), “Three Famines” (Vintage House, Australia, 2011).

[30]. Lizzie Collingham (2012), “The Taste of War. World War II and the Battle for Food” (The Penguin Press, New York, 2012).

[31]. Horst H. Geerken, “Hitler’s Asian Adventure”, Books on Demand, 2015 [“28. The Bengali Holocaust”, pages 335-336].

[32]. “Bengal Famine”, Open Learn, 14 January 2008: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine .

[33]. Gideon Polya et al., Untold history – things we forgot to remember, The Bengal Famine, Transcript. This edition of The Things We Forgot To Remember was originally broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on 7th January 2008, Information Clearing House: http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article24196.htm .

[34]. Gideon Polya, “Bengali Famine”, Ockham’s Razor, ABC Radio National, 21 February 1999: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/bengali-famine/3556698#transcript .

[35]. N.G. Jog, “Churchill’s Blind-Spot: India”, 1944.

[36]. “UN Genocide Convention”: http://www.edwebproject.org/sideshow/genocide/convention.html .

[37]. Ulric Killion, “A Modern Chinese Journey to the West: Economic Globalization and Dualism”, page 110.

[38]. Gideon Polya, “British Have Invaded 193 Countries: Make 26 January ( Australia Day, Invasion Day) British Invasion Day”, Countercurrents, 23 January, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya230115.htm .

[39]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, that includes a succinct history of every country and is now available for free perusal on the web: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ .

[40]. Gideon Polya, “The US Has Invaded 70 Nations Since 1776 – Make 4 July Independence From America Day”, Countercurrents, 5 July, 2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya050713.htm ;

[41]. Gideon Polya, “As UK Lackeys Or US Lackeys Australians Have Invaded 85 Countries (British 193, French 80, US 70)”, Countercurrents, 9 February, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya090215.htm .

[42]. Gideon Polya, “President Hollande And French Invasion Of Privacy Versus French Invasion Of 80 Countries Since 800 AD”, Countercurrents, 15 January, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya150114.htm .

[43].“Stop state terrorism” : https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/ .

[44]. “State crime and non-state terrorism”: https://sites.google.com/site/statecrimeandnonstateterrorism/ .

[45]. “Harrying of the North”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harrying_of_the_North .

[46]. Palestinian Genocide”: http://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/ .

[47]. “Muslim Holocaust Muslim Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/muslimholocaustmuslimgenocide/ .

[48]. “Stop air pollution deaths”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/stop-air-pollution-deaths .

[49]. Gideon Polya, “Latest Lancet Data Imply Adani Australian Coal Project Will Kill 1.4 Million Indians”, Countercurrents, 21 April 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/04/21/latest-lancet-data-imply-adani-australian-coal-project-will-kill-1-4-million-indians/ .

[50]. Gideon Polya, “Pollutants from Adani coal mine will eventually kill 0.5 million Indians”, Countercurrents, 14 April 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/04/14/pollutants-adani-coal-mine-will-eventually-kill-about-0-5-million-indians/ .

[51]. “Climate Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/climategenocide/ .

[52]. Gideon Polya, “Revised Annual Per Capita Greenhouse Gas Pollution For All Countries – What Is Your Country Doing?”, Countercurrents, 6 January, 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya060116.htm .

[53]. Gideon Polya, “Exposing And Thence Punishing Worst Polluter Nations Via Weighted Annual Per Capita Greenhouse Gas Pollution Scores”, Countercurrents, 19 March, 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya190316.htm .

[55]. “Methane Bomb Threat”: https://sites.google.com/site/methanebombthreat/ .

[56]. “Nuclear weapons ban , end poverty & reverse climate change”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/nuclear-weapons-ban .

[57]. “Too late to avoid global warming catastrophe”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/too-late-to-avoid-global-warming .

[58]. Gideon Polya, “Humanity Must Pledge Inescapable Dispossession And Custodial Retribution For Climate Criminals”, Countercurrents, 20 December 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/2016/12/20/humanity-must-pledge-inescapable-dispossession-and-custodial-retribution-for-climate-criminals/ .

[59]. “Carbon Debt Carbon Credit”: https://sites.google.com/site/carbondebtcarboncredit/ .

[60]. “Climate Revolution Now”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/climate-revolution .

[61]. Barbara Kingsolver, “The Lacuna”, Faber & Faber, London, 2009, part 3, p159.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .