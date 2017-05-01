Sun zooms into sky

Like aspirations of workers of ‘ Maruti Suzuki ‘

Toiling daily with casting and moulding

And turning and fitting

Gears, accelerators and brakes

Or cushioned seats and side glasses

In the sweltering heat

And iron rust

For daily pittance

And a few crumbs

Work on a contract

With worry of dismissal constant

These labourers

Meander their days

One day, they are thrown out

The management worries about profit

Workers unite and demand

Question Management’s intent

They are dragged into prison

Cases slapped with precision

That they killed the officer

Life imprisonment is the only answer

Still they look at the sky

The brave labourers of Maruti Suzuki

And find the rays of sun

Consoling their aspiration

One day, they will be released

Their sincerity answered

One day. The justice

Will come and embrace

Their lives

Their grief stricken families ..

( For the wrongly incarcerated maruti automobile workers)

Sheshu Babu could be from anywhere and everywhere as he wants to foster the whole world )