Killing Kids at Yale Law School

Early January 1977

Just out of Harvard Law

Looking for a job

Landing at Yale Law

26 years old

2 hour faculty presentation

In faculty lounge

To my right

Dean Harry Wellington

Arrayed left and right

Across the room

Yale Law Faculty all

Most distinguished crowd

Sitting in the back

Directly opposite

Clear line of sight

Glaring right at me

Gene Rostow

Ex Yale Law Dean

Of the infamous Rostow brothers

Who gave us Vietnam

War criminal of the first rank

3 million exterminated Vietnamese

Murdered 58,000 men of my generation

Hey! Hey! LBJ!

How many kids!

Did you kill today!

Went through my mind

Gene was there to make sure

I was never hired

Had checked me out

With his Harvard Law buddies

Where my views were well known

On everything

Including Vietnam

Especially the Palestinians

For one hour

Gene and I battled back and forth

Blow for blow

Shot for shot

I stood my ground

And matched him

Rostow was just a bully

Having grown up

On the Irish Southside of Chicago

I know how to deal with bullies

Then Gene made a fatal mistake

A wan smile came across my face

I got you now!

You sunova-bitch!

You spent the last hour

Trying to beat me up

But now I have you

Exactly where I want you

I am going to destroy you!

And I did!

Made a complete, total and absolute fool

Out of Gene

In front of the entire Yale Law Faculty

Many of whom he had hired

Gene’s Kids

Gene’s face turned beet red

I stunned him into silence for the next hour!

It was so bad

Leon Lipson

Broke out laughing

In the Back of the Faculty Lounge

Priceless!

A little payback for Vietnam!

Well worth the job

Hey! Hey!

Rostow say!

How many kids!

Did you kill today!

Fasting forward to today

Ex Yale Law Dean Harold Killer Koh

Rejoins the Faculty

After serving a stint

As Obama’s War Consigliere

Droner-in-Chief

For the Harvard Law Commander-in-Chief

Justifying Obama’s war crimes, crimes against peace, crimes against humanity

Drones, murders, assassinations

Violations of the Constitution

Exterminating 50,000 Libyans

With the bat of his eye

Hey! Hey!

Harold say!

How many kids!

Did you kill today!

Killer Koh

Is a worthy successor

To Gene Rostow

Yale Law’s Resident Dean War Criminals

Hey! Hey!

Yale Law Say!

How many kids!

Did you kill today!

John Yoo too!

Killer Koh’s pooh!

9.

Diss-Ode to Harold Killer Koh

Harold Killer Koh

Killing Babies where he go

Muslim life is cheap you see

Jewish life too for the Nazi

Carl Schmitt Professor of Law

At the Yale Law School

Boot-licking Gene Rostow

Of the infamous Rostow Brothers

Who gave us Vietnam

Genociding “gooks” too

Obama’s War Consigliere

Gene and his “kids” for LBJ

Some things never change for Dems

And their Elite Law School Whores Today

At Harvard Law School too

Where Killers Obama and Koh

First dropped their pooh

Along with “Judge” Davey Barron too

Obama’s Droner-in-Chief

Destined for a Cell in The Hague

Right next to his student John Yoo

A Chip off of Harold’s Old Block

Cold-blooded Killers and War Criminals too

Killer Koh disteaching “human rights” at N.Y.U.

Supported by his gang of Dem law prof thugs

Beating up on the N.Y.U. law students few

With the courage, integrity, and principles to say

Never again!

Professor Francis A. Boyle is an international law expert and served as Legal Advisor to the Palestine Liberation Organization and Yasser Arafat on the 1988 Palestinian Declaration of Independence, as well as to the Palestinian Delegation to the Middle East Peace Negotiations from 1991 to 1993, where he drafted the Palestinian counter-offer to the now defunct Oslo Agreement. His books include “ Palestine, Palestinians and International Law” (2003), and “ The Palestinian Right of Return under International Law” (2010).