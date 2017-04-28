When life is uncertain

Death certain

How long can 1%

Live with wealth of 99% ?

When life is uncertain

Death certain

How long can fascism

Stop growing egalitarianism ?

When life is uncertain

Death certain

Will the judge awarding death penalty

Attain immortality …?

When death is certain

Life uncertain

Can drones satiate their hunger

By serving hatemongers?

When life is uncertain

Death certain

Has any religion

Ever-lasting prescription?

When death is certain

Life uncertain

Why do people amass wealth,

Overlooking health,

Committing the same blunder

Of loot and plunder ,

Why fight for everything

When ‘ take away’ after life is nothing ?

Why not live with harmony

Why acrimony ???



Sheshu Babu is a writer who could be from everywhere or anywhere since he embraces and wants to foster the whole world.