When life is uncertain
Death certain
How long can 1%
Live with wealth of 99% ?
When life is uncertain
Death certain
How long can fascism
Stop growing egalitarianism ?
When life is uncertain
Death certain
Will the judge awarding death penalty
Attain immortality …?
When death is certain
Life uncertain
Can drones satiate their hunger
By serving hatemongers?
When life is uncertain
Death certain
Has any religion
Ever-lasting prescription?
When death is certain
Life uncertain
Why do people amass wealth,
Overlooking health,
Committing the same blunder
Of loot and plunder ,
Why fight for everything
When ‘ take away’ after life is nothing ?
Why not live with harmony
Why acrimony ???
Sheshu Babu is a writer who could be from everywhere or anywhere since he embraces and wants to foster the whole world.
thanks a lot.
Thank you for writing this poem. It’s another thoughtful gem, Sheshu!