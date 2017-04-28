There are no breaking news at the moment

in Arts/Literature by April 28, 2017
surise photo
Photo by mysterykatt123    

When life is uncertain
Death certain
How long can 1%
Live with wealth of 99% ?

When life is uncertain
Death certain
How long can fascism
Stop growing egalitarianism ?

When life is uncertain
Death certain
Will the judge awarding death penalty
Attain immortality …?

When death is certain
Life uncertain
Can drones satiate their hunger
By serving hatemongers?

When life is uncertain
Death certain
Has any religion
Ever-lasting prescription?

When death is certain
Life uncertain
Why do people amass wealth,
Overlooking health,
Committing the same blunder
Of loot and plunder ,
Why fight for  everything
When ‘ take away’ after life is nothing ?

Why not live with harmony
Why acrimony ???


Sheshu Babu is a writer who could be from everywhere or anywhere since he embraces and wants to foster the whole world.

2 Comments

  1. Farooque Chowdhury says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:16 am

    thanks a lot.

    Reply
  2. Emily Spence says:
    April 28, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Thank you for writing this poem. It’s another thoughtful gem, Sheshu!

    Reply

