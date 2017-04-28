Internet Service Officially Banned In Kashmir For One Month 

Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered suspension of internet services in the trouble-hit valley for a period of one month or till further orders. In an order, the Home Department has said that internet services in Kashmir valley shall not be transmitted for a period of one month or till further orders. The state home department invoked powers conferred on it under Indian Telegraph Act and Information Technology Act to suspend the internet services, the officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether the order pertains to all internet services or just the mobile internet services, which are already suspended since April 17.

The mobile internet services in Kashmir were snapped last Monday following widespread student protests in the valley against alleged highhandedness of security forces. The move comes amidst disturbances in Kashmir, which the authorities believe are fanned through social media.

Mir Suhail is a Srinagar based journalist