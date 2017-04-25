The Soothing Hand

When I hear the degradation of nature

I think of the tender touch of Helen Keller!

When I hear of the inhuman bombings of warmonger

I remember the odyssey of Homer …!

When I read of children with hunger

I console myself in the music of Stevie Wonder

When there are so many suffering around me

Still living with hope of a better future …may be

One day I hope to see happiness at any cost …

Even Milton regained the ‘ Paradise Lost ‘ !!

Sheshu Babu is a writer who could be from everywhere or anywhere since he embraces and wants to foster the whole world.