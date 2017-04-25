The Soothing Hand

When I hear the degradation of nature
I think of the tender touch of Helen Keller!
When I hear of the inhuman bombings of warmonger
I remember the odyssey of Homer …!
When I read of children with hunger
I console myself in the music of Stevie Wonder
When there are so many suffering around me
Still living with hope of a better future …may be
One day I hope to see happiness at any cost …
Even Milton regained the ‘ Paradise Lost ‘ !!
Sheshu Babu is a writer who could be from everywhere or anywhere since he embraces and wants to foster the whole world.
Comments